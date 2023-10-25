AHSEC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Sociology Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Sociology (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Sociology Syllabus 2024: In the Assam Board HS syllabus list for the Arts stream, the choice is given between sociology and anthropology. Both are important subjects and talk about humans, but from a different perspective.

Under sociology, students learn about it and its relation to society, culture, and socialisation. In this article, students will find the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Sociology syllabus. This ASHEC HS Sociology syllabus will be applicable for the academic year 2023–24. Thus, it becomes important for students to know which topics they are going to see in the final exam.

Also, the unit-wise mark allocation for the final exam is given here, which can be downloaded along with the Assam Board Class 11 Sociology PDF. Check the Assam HS Sociology Syllabus 2023–24 below.

AHSEC Sociology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

One Paper

Time: Three Hours

Total Marks: (80+20)=100

Theory paper = 80 Marks

Project = 20 Marks

Unit No. Title Marks Periods Part-A: INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY Unit-I Sociology and Society 10 20 Unit-II Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology 10 20 Unit-III Understanding Social Institutions 12 24 Unit-IV Culture and Socialisation 12 24 Total 44 Part-B: UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY Unit-V Social change and Social order in 12 24 Rural and Urban Society Unit-VI Introducing western Sociologists 12 24 Unit-VII Indian Sociologists 12 24 Total 36 Grand Total 80 160

AHSEC Sociology Syllabus For HS 1st Year

PART -A INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY [44 marks]

Unit- I SOCIOLOGY AND SOCIETY ( Periods)

20 Marks 10 · Introducing Society: Individual Collectivities, Pluralities and Inequalities among Societies · Introducing Sociology: Emergence, Nature and Scope, Relationship with other social Sciences. Unit -II TERMS, CONCEPTS AND THEIR USE IN SOCIOLOGY 20 10 · Social Groups and Society · Status and Role · Social Stratification: Caste and Class · Social Control Unit- III UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL INSTITUTIONS 24 12 · Family, Marriage and Kinship · Work and Economic Life · Political Institutions · Religion as a Social Institution · Education as a Social Institution Unit –IV CULTURE AND SOCIALISATION 24 12 · Defining Culture · Dimensions of Culture · Socialization · Agencies of Socialization

PART –B UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY (36 Marks)

Unit –V SOCIAL CHANGE AND SOCIAL ORDER IN RURAL AND URBAN SOCIETY

Social Change: Type and Dimensions; Causes and Consequences

Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law; Contestation, Crime and Violence

Village, Town and City: Social Changes in Rural and Urban Society

Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban Areas.

Unit – VI INTRODUCING WESTERN SOCIOLOGISTS

The Context of Sociology

Karl Marx on Class Conflict

Emile Durkheim on Division of Labour

Max Weber on Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Types and Bureaucracy

Unit –VII INDIAN SOCIOLOGISTS

G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race

D.P.Mukherjee on Tradition and Change

A.R.Desai on the State

M.N.Srinivas on Village Studies

PROJECT WORK (MARKS-20)

As part of the curriculum, the students are required to submit project work on contemporary social problems relevant to their local area (For example, environment, education and Social change, Health and well-being, women empowerment, poverty and unemployment, etc.) The framework to be followed for the project work is as follows.

Introduction - Marks- 02 Statement of purpose - Marks- 02 Research Question - Marks- 02 Methodology - Marks- 03 Data Analysis - Marks- 02 Conclusion - Marks- 02 Viva (Based on the project work) - Marks- 05 This Pattern would be followed by students.

Prescribed textbook :

সমাজতত্ত্ব পৰিচয়, অসম উচ্চতি মাধ্যৰমক ৰিক্ষা সংসদি দ্বািা প্ৰকাৰিত সমাজবRাধ্, অসম উচ্চতি মাধ্যৰমক ৰিক্ষা সংসদি দ্বািা প্ৰকাৰিত Introducing Sociology by NCERT Understanding Society by NCERT

