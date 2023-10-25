AHSEC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Sociology Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Sociology (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus pdf to download
Get here AHSEC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS Sociology Syllabus 2024: In the Assam Board HS syllabus list for the Arts stream, the choice is given between sociology and anthropology. Both are important subjects and talk about humans, but from a different perspective.

Under sociology, students learn about it and its relation to society, culture, and socialisation. In this article, students will find the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Sociology syllabus. This ASHEC HS Sociology syllabus will be applicable for the academic year 2023–24. Thus, it becomes important for students to know which topics they are going to see in the final exam.

Also, the unit-wise mark allocation for the final exam is given here, which can be downloaded along with the Assam Board Class 11 Sociology PDF. Check the Assam HS Sociology Syllabus 2023–24 below.

cyber securit

Download AHSEC HS 1st Year Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF

AHSEC Sociology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

One Paper

Time: Three Hours

Total Marks: (80+20)=100

Theory paper = 80 Marks

Project = 20 Marks

Unit No. Title

Marks

Periods

Part-A: INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY

 

 

Unit-I Sociology and Society

10

20

Unit-II Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology

10

20

Unit-III Understanding Social Institutions

12

24

Unit-IV Culture and Socialisation

12

24

Total

44

 

Part-B: UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY

 

 

 

Unit-V Social change and Social order in

 

12

 

24

Rural and Urban Society

 

 

Unit-VI Introducing western Sociologists

12

24

Unit-VII Indian Sociologists

12

24

Total

36

 

Grand Total

80

160

 

AHSEC Sociology Syllabus For HS 1st Year

 

PART -A INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY [44 marks]


Unit- I SOCIOLOGY AND SOCIETY

( Periods)


20

Marks

 

10

· Introducing Society: Individual Collectivities,

 

 

Pluralities and Inequalities among Societies

 

 

· Introducing Sociology: Emergence, Nature and Scope,

 

 

Relationship with other social Sciences.

 

 

Unit -II TERMS, CONCEPTS AND THEIR USE IN SOCIOLOGY

20

10

· Social Groups and Society

 

 

· Status and Role

 

 

· Social Stratification: Caste and Class

· Social Control

 

 

 

Unit- III UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL INSTITUTIONS

 

24

 

12

· Family, Marriage and Kinship

 

 

· Work and Economic Life

 

 

· Political Institutions

· Religion as a Social Institution

· Education as a Social Institution

 

 

Unit –IV CULTURE AND SOCIALISATION

24

12

· Defining Culture

· Dimensions of Culture

· Socialization

· Agencies of Socialization

 

  

 

PART –B UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY (36 Marks)

Unit –V SOCIAL CHANGE AND SOCIAL ORDER IN RURAL AND URBAN SOCIETY

  • Social Change: Type and Dimensions; Causes and Consequences
  • Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law; Contestation, Crime and Violence
  • Village, Town and City: Social Changes in Rural and Urban Society
  • Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban Areas.

Unit – VI INTRODUCING WESTERN SOCIOLOGISTS

  • The Context of Sociology
  • Karl Marx on Class Conflict
  • Emile Durkheim on Division of Labour
  • Max Weber on Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Types and Bureaucracy

Unit –VII INDIAN SOCIOLOGISTS

  • G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race
  • D.P.Mukherjee on Tradition and Change
  • A.R.Desai on the State
  • M.N.Srinivas on Village Studies

PROJECT WORK (MARKS-20)

As part of the curriculum, the students are required to submit project work on contemporary social problems relevant to their local area (For example, environment, education and Social change, Health and well-being, women empowerment, poverty and unemployment, etc.) The framework to be followed for the project work is as follows.

  1. Introduction - Marks- 02
  2. Statement of purpose - Marks- 02
  3. Research Question - Marks- 02
  4. Methodology - Marks- 03
  5. Data Analysis - Marks- 02
  6. Conclusion - Marks- 02
  7. Viva (Based on the project work) - Marks- 05 This Pattern would be followed by students.

 Prescribed textbook :  

  1. সমাজতত্ত্ব পৰিচয়, অসম উচ্চতি মাধ্যৰমক ৰিক্ষা সংসদি দ্বািা প্ৰকাৰিত
  2. সমাজবRাধ্, অসম উচ্চতি মাধ্যৰমক ৰিক্ষা সংসদি দ্বািা প্ৰকাৰিত
  3. Introducing Sociology by NCERT
  4. Understanding Society by NCERT

Download AHSEC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

Also Read:

NCERT Class 11 Revised Textbooks

NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 11



Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next