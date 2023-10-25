AHSEC Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Sociology Syllabus 2024: In the Assam Board HS syllabus list for the Arts stream, the choice is given between sociology and anthropology. Both are important subjects and talk about humans, but from a different perspective.
Under sociology, students learn about it and its relation to society, culture, and socialisation. In this article, students will find the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Sociology syllabus. This ASHEC HS Sociology syllabus will be applicable for the academic year 2023–24. Thus, it becomes important for students to know which topics they are going to see in the final exam.
Also, the unit-wise mark allocation for the final exam is given here, which can be downloaded along with the Assam Board Class 11 Sociology PDF. Check the Assam HS Sociology Syllabus 2023–24 below.
|
Download AHSEC HS 1st Year Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF
AHSEC Sociology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24
One Paper
Time: Three Hours
Total Marks: (80+20)=100
Theory paper = 80 Marks
Project = 20 Marks
|
Unit No. Title
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
Part-A: INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY
|
|
|
Unit-I Sociology and Society
|
10
|
20
|
Unit-II Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology
|
10
|
20
|
Unit-III Understanding Social Institutions
|
12
|
24
|
Unit-IV Culture and Socialisation
|
12
|
24
|
Total
|
44
|
|
Part-B: UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY
|
|
|
Unit-V Social change and Social order in
|
12
|
24
|
Rural and Urban Society
|
|
|
Unit-VI Introducing western Sociologists
|
12
|
24
|
Unit-VII Indian Sociologists
|
12
|
24
|
Total
|
36
|
|
Grand Total
|
80
|
160
AHSEC Sociology Syllabus For HS 1st Year
|
PART -A INTRODUCING SOCIOLOGY [44 marks]
Unit- I SOCIOLOGY AND SOCIETY
|
( Periods)
20
|
Marks
10
|
· Introducing Society: Individual Collectivities,
|
|
|
Pluralities and Inequalities among Societies
|
|
|
· Introducing Sociology: Emergence, Nature and Scope,
|
|
|
Relationship with other social Sciences.
|
|
|
Unit -II TERMS, CONCEPTS AND THEIR USE IN SOCIOLOGY
|
20
|
10
|
· Social Groups and Society
|
|
|
· Status and Role
|
|
|
· Social Stratification: Caste and Class
· Social Control
|
|
|
Unit- III UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL INSTITUTIONS
|
24
|
12
|
· Family, Marriage and Kinship
|
|
|
· Work and Economic Life
|
|
|
· Political Institutions
· Religion as a Social Institution
· Education as a Social Institution
|
|
|
Unit –IV CULTURE AND SOCIALISATION
|
24
|
12
|
· Defining Culture
· Dimensions of Culture
· Socialization
· Agencies of Socialization
|
PART –B UNDERSTANDING SOCIETY (36 Marks)
Unit –V SOCIAL CHANGE AND SOCIAL ORDER IN RURAL AND URBAN SOCIETY
- Social Change: Type and Dimensions; Causes and Consequences
- Social Order: Domination, Authority and Law; Contestation, Crime and Violence
- Village, Town and City: Social Changes in Rural and Urban Society
- Social Order and Social Change in Rural and Urban Areas.
Unit – VI INTRODUCING WESTERN SOCIOLOGISTS
- The Context of Sociology
- Karl Marx on Class Conflict
- Emile Durkheim on Division of Labour
- Max Weber on Interpretive Sociology, Ideal Types and Bureaucracy
Unit –VII INDIAN SOCIOLOGISTS
- G.S. Ghurye on Caste and Race
- D.P.Mukherjee on Tradition and Change
- A.R.Desai on the State
- M.N.Srinivas on Village Studies
PROJECT WORK (MARKS-20)
As part of the curriculum, the students are required to submit project work on contemporary social problems relevant to their local area (For example, environment, education and Social change, Health and well-being, women empowerment, poverty and unemployment, etc.) The framework to be followed for the project work is as follows.
- Introduction - Marks- 02
- Statement of purpose - Marks- 02
- Research Question - Marks- 02
- Methodology - Marks- 03
- Data Analysis - Marks- 02
- Conclusion - Marks- 02
- Viva (Based on the project work) - Marks- 05 This Pattern would be followed by students.
Prescribed textbook :
- সমাজতত্ত্ব পৰিচয়, অসম উচ্চতি মাধ্যৰমক ৰিক্ষা সংসদি দ্বািা প্ৰকাৰিত
- সমাজবRাধ্, অসম উচ্চতি মাধ্যৰমক ৰিক্ষা সংসদি দ্বািা প্ৰকাৰিত
- Introducing Sociology by NCERT
- Understanding Society by NCERT
Also Read:
NCERT Class 11 Revised Textbooks
NCERT Rationalised Content for Class 11