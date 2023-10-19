AHSEC Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th History Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 History (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 History Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS History Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the syllabus for Higher Secondary first-year course on its official website. History is one of the main subjects for Arts stream students, so preparing for it becomes important. The Assam Board has recently revised many of its syllabi according to the guidelines published in National Education Policy 2020. Thus, students and teachers should be aware of the new syllabus.

Here you will find the Assam Board Class 11 History syllabus for the 2024 HS 1st year examination. This new Assam HS History syllabus 2023–24 is published along with the course structure to describe the unit-wise mark distribution. Check out the different themes of the Assam Board Class 11 History syllabus and download its PDF from below.

Download AHSEC HS 1st Year Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All-Subject) PDF

AHSEC History HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

Unit

Topics

Marks

Periods

Unit-1:

Introduction to World History

 

08

Section A.: Early Societies

10

32

Unit-2:

Introduction

06

Unit-3:

From the beginning of time

14

Unit-4:

Early Cities

12

Section B : Empires

20

40

Unit-5:

Introduction

06

Unit-6:

An empire across three continents

12

Unit-7:

Central Islamic lands

12

Unit-8:

Nomadic Empires

10

Section C : Changing Traditions

30

44

Unit-9:

Introduction

06

Unit-10:

Three orders

12

Unit-l l:

Changing, cultural traditions

14

Unit-12:

Confrontation of cultures

12

Section D : Paths to Modernization

30

46

Unit-13:

Introduction

08

Unit-14:

The Industrial Revolution

12

Unit-15:

Displacing indigenous People

12

Unit-16:

Paths of Modernization

14

Map work (Units 1-16)

 

10

10

 

Total :

100

180

AHSEC History Syllabus For HS 1st Year

 

Themes

Section A: Early Societies

2. Introduction

3. From the beginning of time

Focus: Africa, Europe till 15000 BC

(a) Views on the origin of human beings

(b) Early societies

Debate on present-day hunter-gatherer societies

4. Early Cities

Focus: Iraq, 3rd millennium BC (a) Growth of towns

(b) Nature of early urban societies.

Debate on uses of writing

Section B: Empires

5. Introduction

6 . An Empire across Three Continents

Focus: Roman Empire. 27 BC, to . AD 600

(a) Political evolution

(b) Economic expansion

(c) Religion

(d) Late Antiquity

Debate on the institution of slavery.

7. Central Islamic Lands

Focus: 7th to 12th centuries.

(a) Polity

(b) Economy

(c) Culture

Debate on the nature of the crusades.

8. Nomadic Empires

Focus: the Mongol, 13th to 14th century.

(b) Formation of empires

(a) The nature of nomadism formation.

(c) Conquests and relations with other states Debate on nomadic societies and state

Section C: Changing Traditions

9. Introduction

10. Three orders

Focus: Western Europe, 9th-16th century (a) Feudal society and economy.

(b) Formation of states.

(c) Church and society.

Debate on decline of feudalism processes of transition.

11. Changing Cultural Traditions

Focus: on Europe, 14th to 17th century (a) New ideas and new trends in literature and arts.

(b) Relationship with earlier ideas

(c) The contribution of West Asia. Debate: Is the nation's European Renaissance valid?

12. Confrontation of Cultures

Focus: on the Americas, 15th to 18th century (a) European voyages of exploration.

(b) Search for gold; enslavement, raids, extermination

(c) Indigenous peoples and cultures- the Arawaks, the Aztecs, the Incas.

(d) The history of displacements.

Debate on the slave trade.

Section D Paths to Modernisation

13. Introduction

14. The Industrial Revolution

Focus on England, 18th and 19th century

(a) Innovations and technologcal change.

(b) Pattern of growth.

(c) Emergence of a working class.

Debate: Was there an Industrial Revolution?

15. Displacing Indigenous People

Focus on North America and Australia, 18th-20th century

(a) European colonists in North America and Australia.

(b) Formation of white settler societies.

(c) Displacement and repression of local people.

Debate on the impact of European settlement on indigenous populations.

16. Paths to Modernisation.

Focus on East Asia. Late 19th and 20th century.

(a) Militarization and economic growth in Japan.

(b) China and the Communist alternative.

Debate on the meaning of Modernisation. 

17. Map Work on Unit 1-16.

 

Download AHSEC Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

Prescribed Textbook: Themes in World History, Published by NCERT.

[Note: The textbooks are available in Bengali Medium also]

 

