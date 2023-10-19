AHSEC Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Section A: Early Societies 2. Introduction 3. From the beginning of time Focus: Africa, Europe till 15000 BC (a) Views on the origin of human beings (b) Early societies Debate on present-day hunter-gatherer societies 4. Early Cities Focus: Iraq, 3rd millennium BC (a) Growth of towns (b) Nature of early urban societies. Debate on uses of writing Section B: Empires 5. Introduction 6 . An Empire across Three Continents Focus: Roman Empire. 27 BC, to . AD 600 (a) Political evolution (b) Economic expansion (c) Religion (d) Late Antiquity Debate on the institution of slavery. 7. Central Islamic Lands Focus: 7th to 12th centuries. (a) Polity (b) Economy (c) Culture Debate on the nature of the crusades. 8. Nomadic Empires Focus: the Mongol, 13th to 14th century. (b) Formation of empires (a) The nature of nomadism formation. (c) Conquests and relations with other states Debate on nomadic societies and state Section C: Changing Traditions 9. Introduction 10. Three orders Focus: Western Europe, 9th-16th century (a) Feudal society and economy. (b) Formation of states. (c) Church and society. Debate on decline of feudalism processes of transition. 11. Changing Cultural Traditions Focus: on Europe, 14th to 17th century (a) New ideas and new trends in literature and arts. (b) Relationship with earlier ideas (c) The contribution of West Asia. Debate: Is the nation's European Renaissance valid? 12. Confrontation of Cultures Focus: on the Americas, 15th to 18th century (a) European voyages of exploration. (b) Search for gold; enslavement, raids, extermination (c) Indigenous peoples and cultures- the Arawaks, the Aztecs, the Incas. (d) The history of displacements. Debate on the slave trade. Section D Paths to Modernisation 13. Introduction 14. The Industrial Revolution Focus on England, 18th and 19th century (a) Innovations and technologcal change. (b) Pattern of growth. (c) Emergence of a working class. Debate: Was there an Industrial Revolution? 15. Displacing Indigenous People Focus on North America and Australia, 18th-20th century (a) European colonists in North America and Australia. (b) Formation of white settler societies. (c) Displacement and repression of local people. Debate on the impact of European settlement on indigenous populations. 16. Paths to Modernisation. Focus on East Asia. Late 19th and 20th century. (a) Militarization and economic growth in Japan. (b) China and the Communist alternative. Debate on the meaning of Modernisation. 17. Map Work on Unit 1-16.