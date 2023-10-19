AHSEC Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS History Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the syllabus for Higher Secondary first-year course on its official website. History is one of the main subjects for Arts stream students, so preparing for it becomes important. The Assam Board has recently revised many of its syllabi according to the guidelines published in National Education Policy 2020. Thus, students and teachers should be aware of the new syllabus.
Here you will find the Assam Board Class 11 History syllabus for the 2024 HS 1st year examination. This new Assam HS History syllabus 2023–24 is published along with the course structure to describe the unit-wise mark distribution. Check out the different themes of the Assam Board Class 11 History syllabus and download its PDF from below.
AHSEC History HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24
Unit
Topics
Marks
Periods
Unit-1:
Introduction to World History
08
Section A.: Early Societies
10
32
Unit-2:
Introduction
06
Unit-3:
From the beginning of time
14
Unit-4:
Early Cities
12
Section B : Empires
20
40
Unit-5:
Introduction
06
Unit-6:
An empire across three continents
12
Unit-7:
Central Islamic lands
12
Unit-8:
Nomadic Empires
10
Section C : Changing Traditions
30
44
Unit-9:
Introduction
06
Unit-10:
Three orders
12
Unit-l l:
Changing, cultural traditions
14
Unit-12:
Confrontation of cultures
12
Section D : Paths to Modernization
30
46
Unit-13:
Introduction
08
Unit-14:
The Industrial Revolution
12
Unit-15:
Displacing indigenous People
12
Unit-16:
Paths of Modernization
14
Map work (Units 1-16)
10
10
Total :
100
180
AHSEC History Syllabus For HS 1st Year
Themes
Section A: Early Societies
2. Introduction
3. From the beginning of time
Focus: Africa, Europe till 15000 BC
(a) Views on the origin of human beings
(b) Early societies
Debate on present-day hunter-gatherer societies
4. Early Cities
Focus: Iraq, 3rd millennium BC (a) Growth of towns
(b) Nature of early urban societies.
Debate on uses of writing
Section B: Empires
5. Introduction
6 . An Empire across Three Continents
Focus: Roman Empire. 27 BC, to . AD 600
(a) Political evolution
(b) Economic expansion
(c) Religion
(d) Late Antiquity
Debate on the institution of slavery.
7. Central Islamic Lands
Focus: 7th to 12th centuries.
(a) Polity
(b) Economy
(c) Culture
Debate on the nature of the crusades.
8. Nomadic Empires
Focus: the Mongol, 13th to 14th century.
(b) Formation of empires
(a) The nature of nomadism formation.
(c) Conquests and relations with other states Debate on nomadic societies and state
Section C: Changing Traditions
9. Introduction
10. Three orders
Focus: Western Europe, 9th-16th century (a) Feudal society and economy.
(b) Formation of states.
(c) Church and society.
Debate on decline of feudalism processes of transition.
11. Changing Cultural Traditions
Focus: on Europe, 14th to 17th century (a) New ideas and new trends in literature and arts.
(b) Relationship with earlier ideas
(c) The contribution of West Asia. Debate: Is the nation's European Renaissance valid?
12. Confrontation of Cultures
Focus: on the Americas, 15th to 18th century (a) European voyages of exploration.
(b) Search for gold; enslavement, raids, extermination
(c) Indigenous peoples and cultures- the Arawaks, the Aztecs, the Incas.
(d) The history of displacements.
Debate on the slave trade.
Section D Paths to Modernisation
13. Introduction
14. The Industrial Revolution
Focus on England, 18th and 19th century
(a) Innovations and technologcal change.
(b) Pattern of growth.
(c) Emergence of a working class.
Debate: Was there an Industrial Revolution?
15. Displacing Indigenous People
Focus on North America and Australia, 18th-20th century
(a) European colonists in North America and Australia.
(b) Formation of white settler societies.
(c) Displacement and repression of local people.
Debate on the impact of European settlement on indigenous populations.
16. Paths to Modernisation.
Focus on East Asia. Late 19th and 20th century.
(a) Militarization and economic growth in Japan.
(b) China and the Communist alternative.
Debate on the meaning of Modernisation.
17. Map Work on Unit 1-16.
Prescribed Textbook: Themes in World History, Published by NCERT.
[Note: The textbooks are available in Bengali Medium also]
