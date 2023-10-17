AHSEC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Mathematics Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Maths (HS 1st Year).

Assam Board HS Maths Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam Board Class 11 Maths revised syllabus for academic year 2023–24. This HS 1st year revised mathematics syllabus will be followed for the 2024 HS board exam.

Students are advised to go through this syllabus carefully before starting their exam preparation. This will help them understand the parts of the Assam HS Maths syllabus 2023–24 that have been revised by adding or deleting. Read this article to learn about the revised ASHEC HS Maths syllabus and paper pattern. Get the Assam Board Class 11 Maths syllabus PDF for free download.

AHSEC Maths HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

One Paper

Time: Three hours

Marks: 100

Unit-wise Distribution of Marks & Periods:

Unit Topics Marks Periods I Sets and Functions 26 37 II Algebra 30 55 III Coordinate Geometry 20 36 IV Calculus 12 22 V Statistics and Probability 12 30

HSEC Maths Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Infinite Series: Mathematical Modelling:

Unit-wise Distribution of Course Contents:

Unit-I: SETS AND FUNCTIONS Marks Periods Sets 09 12 Sets and their representations, Empty set, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of the set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations), Universal set, Venn diagrams, Union and Intersection of sets, Difference of sets, Complement of a set. 2. Relations and Functions: 08 12 Cartesian product of sets, Number of elements in the cartesian product of two finite sets, Cartesian product of the reals with itself(upto R×R×R). Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation, Function as a special kind of relation from one set to another, Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function, Real valued function of the real variable, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum and greatest integer functions with their graphs, Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions. 3. Trigonometric Functions: 09 13 Positive and negative angles, Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another, Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle. Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x. Sings of trigonometric functions and sketch of their graphs, Expressing sin (x+y) and cos(x+y) interms of sinx, siny, cosx and cosy, Deducing the identities like following: Unit-II: ALGEBRA 1. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations: 06 12 Need for complex numbers, especially √-1, to be motivated by inability to solve every quadratic equation, Brief description of algebraic properties of complex numbers, The modulus and the conjugate of a complex number. Argand plane and polar representation. 2. Linear Inequalities: 04 06 Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number-line. 3. Permutations and Combinations: 07 12 Fundamental principle of counting, Factorial n. Permutations and combinations, derivation of formulae and their connections, simple applications. 4. Binomial Theorem: 07 12 Statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices, Pascal’s triangle, simple applications. 5. Sequence and Series: 06 13 Sequence and Series. Geometric progression (G.P.), general term of a GP., sum of n terms of a GP. geometric mean(G.M.), relation between A.M. and GM Unit-III: COORDINATE GEOMETRY 1. Straight Lines: 08 14 Brief recall of 2D from earlier classes. Slope of a line and angle between two lines, Various forms of equations of a line, parallel to axes, point-slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form and General equation of a line, Distance of a point from a line. 2. Conic Sections: 08 14 Sections of a cone: Circle, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section, Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola, Standard equation of a circle. 3. Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry: 04 08 Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions, Coordinates of a point, Distance between two points Unit-IV: CALCULUS Limits and -Derivatives 12 22 Intuitive idea of limits. Limits of polynomials and rational functions, trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions. Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions. Unit-V: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY 1. Statistics: 07 18 Measure of Dispersion, Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/ grouped data. 2. Probability: 05 12 Events, Occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events, Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with the theories of earlier classes, Probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’& ‘or’ events.

