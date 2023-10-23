AHSEC Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Psychology Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Psychology (HS 1st Year).

Psychology is one of the important subjects for Class 11 Arts students. It teaches students about mental health and various aspects related to it. It involves topics like human memory, learning, motivation, and emotion. Thus, students will go through the biological and psychological domains of psychology.

The newly released HS 1st year syllabus 2023–24 is discussed here with its course structure to give a complete glance over unit-wise mark distribution.

AHSEC Psychology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

One Paper

Time: Three hours

Marks: 100

Units Topic s No. of periods Marks I Introduction to Psychology 25 15 II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology 20 10 III Human Development 20 10 IV Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes 25 15 V Learning 25 15 VI Human Memory 25 15 VII Thinking 20 10 VIII Motivation and Emotion 20 10 Total 180 100

Unit I Introduction to Psychology INTRODUCTION Ø Nature of Psychology · Psychology as a Discipline · Psychology as a Natural Science · Psychology as a Social Science Ø Understanding Mind and Behaviour Ø Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology Ø Evolution of Psychology: Some interesting landmarks in the evolution of modern Psychology Ø Development of Psychology in India Ø Branches of Psychology Ø Themes of research and applications Ø Psychology and Other Disciplines Ø Psychologists at work Ø Psychology in Everyday Life 25 Periods Unit II Methods of Enquiry in Psychology Ø Introduction Ø Goals of Psychological Enquiry: Steps in Conducting Scientific Research; Alternate paradigms of research 20 Periods

Ø Nature of Psychological Data Ø Some Important Methods in Psychology · Observational Method · Experimental Method · Correlation Research · Survey Research · Case Study · Psychological Testing Ø Analysis of Data · Quantitative Method · Qualitative Method Ø Limitations of Psychological Enquiry Ø Ethical Issues Unit III Human Development Ø Introduction Ø Meaning of Development · Life-Span Perspective on Development; · growth; development; maturation and evolution Ø Factors Influencing Development Ø Context of Development Ø Overview of Developmental Stages · Prenatal Stage · Infancy · Childhood · Gender and sex roles · Challenges of Adolescence · Adulthood and Old Age 20 Periods Unit IV Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes Ø Introduction Ø Knowing the world Ø Nature and varieties of Stimulus Ø Sense modalities Ø Attentional Processes · Selective Attention · Divided attention · Sustained Attention · Span of attention · Attention deficit hyperactiv disorder (ADHD) 25 Periods

Ø Perceptual Processes · Processing Approaches in Perception Ø The Perceiver Ø Principles of Perceptual Organisation Ø Perception of Space, Depth and Distance · Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues Ø Perceptual Constancies Ø Illusions Ø Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception Unit V Learning Ø Introduction Ø Nature of Learning Ø Paradigms of Learning Ø Classical Conditioning · Determinants of Classical Conditioning Ø Operant/Instrumental Conditioning · Determinants of Operant Conditioning · Differences of Classical and operant conditioning · Key Learning Processes · Learned helplessness Ø Observational Learning Ø Cognitive Learning Ø Verbal Learning Ø Skill Learning Ø Factors Facilitating Learning Ø Learning Disabilities 25 Periods Unit VI Human Memory Ø Introduction Ø Nature of memory Ø Information Processing Approach : The Stage Model Ø Memory Systems : Sensory, Short-term and Long- term Memories; working memory Ø Levels of Processing Ø Types of Long-term Memory · Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic; Classification of long term memory; methods of memory measurement Ø Nature and Causes of Forgetting 25 Periods

· Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and Retrieval Failure; Repressed memories Ø Enhancing Memory · Mnemonics using Images and Organization Unit VII Thinking Ø Introduction Ø Nature of Thinking · Building Blocks of Thought; · Culture and thinking Ø The Processes of Thinking Ø Problem Solving Ø Reasoning Ø Decision-making Ø Nature and Process of Creative Thinking · Nature of Creative Thinking · Lateral thinking · Process of Creative Thinking · Strategies for creative thinking Ø Thought and Language Ø Development of Language and Language Use : Bilingualism and multilingualism 20 Periods Unit VIII Motivation and Emotion Ø Introduction Ø Nature of Motivation Ø Types of Motives · Biological Motives · Psychosocial Motives Ø Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs Ø Nature of Emotions Ø Expression of Emotions · Culture and Emotional Expression · Culture and Emotional Labeling Ø Managing Negative Emotions Ø Post traumatic stress disorder ( PTSD) Ø Management of examination anxiety Ø Enhancing Positive Emotions 20 Periods

Prescribed Textbook:

Manobigyan, HS 1 st Year, Published by AHSEC. Psychology, Class XI, Published by NCERT.

