AHSEC Class 11 Assamese Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Assamese Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) provides a variety of modern Indian languages for students. The most popular ones are Assamese and Hindi. Students generally prefer to choose these two because of their direct involvement and use. Assamese is the regional language, whereas Hindi is the national language. Thus, students mostly opt for these two. The syllabus for HS 1st year Hindi is provided in the link below.

To help AHSEC HS 1st year students we have provided the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Assamese syllabus. This Assam HS Assamese syllabus 2023–24 will be followed for the 2024 HS examination for Class 11. Students are advised to go through this article once to check the AHSEC HS Assamese syllabus and paper pattern. The PDF is attached for free download.

AHSEC Assamese HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

One paper of 3 hours comprises 100 marks. The unit-wise distribution of marks and periods is given in the table below.

Unit Topics Marks Periods I Prose 40 80 II Short Story 07 10 III Poetry 25 40 IV Drama 18 30 V Composition & Grammar 10 20 Total 100 180

Textbook: Sahitya Saurav (Published by Assam Higher Secondary Education Association)

AHSEC Assamese Syllabus For HS 1st Year

