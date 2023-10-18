AHSEC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 11th Political Science Syllabus: In this article, you can check and download Assam Board HS Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 11 Political Science (HS 1st Year).

Get here AHSEC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus pdf to download

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 11 Political Science syllabus is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of political theory, government structures, and contemporary political issues. It covers a range of topics, including freedom, nationalism, legislature, federalism etc. Through this syllabus, students are introduced to the principles of democracy, governance, and political dynamics.

Check the newly released Assam Board Class 11 Political Science syllabus 2023-24. You can check and download this ASHEC HS Political Science syllabus along with unit-wise weightage from the link provided here.

AHSEC Political Science HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

One paper

Time: Three hours

Marks: 100(80+20)

A. Political Theory Unit I: An Introduction to Political Theory 06 12 Unit II: Freedom 06 12 Unit III Equality 06 12 Unit IV: Social Justice 06 12 Unit V Rights 06 12 Unit VI: Citizenship 06 12 Unit VII: Nationalism

04 06 Unit VIII: Secularism 06 B. Indian Constitution at work Unit I: Constitution: why and how 04 12 Unit II: Rights in the Indian Constitution 06 12 Unit III: Election and Representation 03 08 Unit IV: Executive 06 12 Unit V: Legislature 06 12 Unit VI: Judiciary 06 12 Unit VII: Federalism 03 10 Unit VIII: Local Government 03 10 Unit IX: The Constitution as a Living Document and its Philosophy 03 08 C. Project work 20 Total Marks 100 180

AHSEC Political Science Syllabus For HS 1st Year

UNIT WISE DISTRIBUTION OF COURSE CONTENTS

A. Political Theory

Unit I: An Introduction to Political Theory

What is Politics- Necessity of studying Political Theory-Scope and utility of Political Theory.

Unit II: Freedom

Meaning of Freedom-Constraints and its necessity - concept of harm principle, Negative & Positive Liberty-Freedom of Expression

Unit III: Equality

Meaning of Equality and its significance- Equality of Opportunities- Natural and Social inequalities – Three dimension of equality - Political Equality, Social equality, Economic equality - Feminism- Socialism- liberalism - Promotion of Equality- equality through differential treatment -Affirmative Action.

Unit IV: Social Justice

Meaning of Justice- Means of establishing Justice- Equal treatment for equal- Proportionate justice - John Rawls’ theory of Justice- Recognition of special needs- Just distribution - Concept of Social Justice- Pursuing Social Justice-Free market vs. state intervention.

Unit V: Rights

Rights and its origin- Kinds of rights- Legal Right and the state; Right and responsibilities.

Unit VI: Citizenship

Meaning of Citizenship- Free and equal –Membership-Equal Rights-Citizen and Nation-Universal and Global citizenship.

Unit VII: Nationalism

Concept of Nation and Nationalism - Elements of Nation - National Self-determination- Nationalism and Pluralism.

Unit VIII: Secularism

Meaning of secularism; Inter-religious domination-Intra religious domination- Secular State - Western and Indian Secularism; Criticism of Indian Secularism.

B. Indian Constitution at work

Unit I: Constitution: Why and How

Necessity and functions of the Constitution – Authority of Constitution. Framing of Indian Constitution and its legacy.

Unit II: Fundamental Rights

Significance of Rights - Fundamental Rights in India and its significance - National Human right commission; Directive Principles of State Policy and its Relation with Fundamental Rights.

Unit III: Election and Representation

Election and Democracy- Indian Election System and its Various types- Reservation of Constituencies. Universal Adult franchise and right to contest – Election commission; – Electoral reforms

Unit IV: Executive

What is an Executive? Different Types of Executive-Parliamentary Executive in India Powers and position of the President of India, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers; Permanent Executive-Bureaucracy.

Unit V: Legislature

Why do we need a Parliament? Unicameral /Bicameral Legislature, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – Parliamentary control over executive; Parliamentary committees and Legislative Procedure.

Unit VI: Judiciary

The meaning and need of Independent Judiciary- Appointment and removal of the Judges of the Supreme Court of India Composition and Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India -Structure of the Judiciary-Judicial Review- Judicial Activism Judiciary and Parliament.

Unit VII: Federalism

What is Federalism? Federalism and Indian Constitution-Centralizing tendency - Conflicts in Indian Federal System – Central State Relationship

Unit VIII: Local Government

Needs of Local Government-Growth of Local Government in India-73rd and 74th Amendments - Implementation of 73rd and 74th Amendment Acts- State Election Commission - State Finance Commission.

Unit IX: The Constitution as a Living Document and its Philosophy

Basic structure of the Constitution- Philosophy of the Constitution of India - Constitution as a Living Document and Amendment of the Indian Constitution of India.

Project Work - 20 Marks Sample Project

National self –determination and its implication.

Ambedkar and social justice

Necessity of reservation

Citizenship in globalized world.

Legislative Relations

Secularism- Indian vs. Western

Implementation of 73 rd and 74 th armament and its implications

Basic Structure of Indian Constitution etc.

