AHSEC Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Political Science Syllabus 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 11 Political Science syllabus is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of political theory, government structures, and contemporary political issues. It covers a range of topics, including freedom, nationalism, legislature, federalism etc. Through this syllabus, students are introduced to the principles of democracy, governance, and political dynamics. It equips them with essential knowledge and critical thinking skills to navigate the complex world of politics and fosters an understanding of how political decisions impact society and the world at large.
AHSEC Political Science HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24
One paper
Time: Three hours
Marks: 100(80+20)
A. Political Theory
Unit I:
An Introduction to Political Theory
06
12
Unit II:
Freedom
06
12
Unit III
Equality
06
12
Unit IV:
Social Justice
06
12
Unit V
Rights
06
12
Unit VI:
Citizenship
06
12
Unit VII:
Nationalism
04
06
Unit VIII:
Secularism
06
|
B. Indian Constitution at work
Unit I:
Constitution: why and how
04
12
Unit II:
Rights in the Indian Constitution
06
|
12
Unit III:
Election and Representation
03
08
Unit IV:
Executive
06
12
Unit V:
Legislature
06
12
Unit VI:
Judiciary
06
12
Unit VII:
Federalism
03
10
Unit VIII:
Local Government
03
10
Unit IX:
The Constitution as a Living Document and its Philosophy
03
08
C. Project work
20
Total Marks
100
180
AHSEC Political Science Syllabus For HS 1st Year
UNIT WISE DISTRIBUTION OF COURSE CONTENTS
A. Political Theory
Unit I: An Introduction to Political Theory
What is Politics- Necessity of studying Political Theory-Scope and utility of Political Theory.
Unit II: Freedom
Meaning of Freedom-Constraints and its necessity - concept of harm principle, Negative & Positive Liberty-Freedom of Expression
Unit III: Equality
Meaning of Equality and its significance- Equality of Opportunities- Natural and Social inequalities – Three dimension of equality - Political Equality, Social equality, Economic equality - Feminism- Socialism- liberalism - Promotion of Equality- equality through differential treatment -Affirmative Action.
Unit IV: Social Justice
Meaning of Justice- Means of establishing Justice- Equal treatment for equal- Proportionate justice - John Rawls’ theory of Justice- Recognition of special needs- Just distribution - Concept of Social Justice- Pursuing Social Justice-Free market vs. state intervention.
Unit V: Rights
Rights and its origin- Kinds of rights- Legal Right and the state; Right and responsibilities.
Unit VI: Citizenship
Meaning of Citizenship- Free and equal –Membership-Equal Rights-Citizen and Nation-Universal and Global citizenship.
Unit VII: Nationalism
Concept of Nation and Nationalism - Elements of Nation - National Self-determination- Nationalism and Pluralism.
Unit VIII: Secularism
Meaning of secularism; Inter-religious domination-Intra religious domination- Secular State - Western and Indian Secularism; Criticism of Indian Secularism.
B. Indian Constitution at work
Unit I: Constitution: Why and How
Necessity and functions of the Constitution – Authority of Constitution. Framing of Indian Constitution and its legacy.
Unit II: Fundamental Rights
Significance of Rights - Fundamental Rights in India and its significance - National Human right commission; Directive Principles of State Policy and its Relation with Fundamental Rights.
Unit III: Election and Representation
Election and Democracy- Indian Election System and its Various types- Reservation of Constituencies. Universal Adult franchise and right to contest – Election commission; – Electoral reforms
Unit IV: Executive
What is an Executive? Different Types of Executive-Parliamentary Executive in India Powers and position of the President of India, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers; Permanent Executive-Bureaucracy.
Unit V: Legislature
Why do we need a Parliament? Unicameral /Bicameral Legislature, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – Parliamentary control over executive; Parliamentary committees and Legislative Procedure.
Unit VI: Judiciary
The meaning and need of Independent Judiciary- Appointment and removal of the Judges of the Supreme Court of India Composition and Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of India -Structure of the Judiciary-Judicial Review- Judicial Activism Judiciary and Parliament.
Unit VII: Federalism
What is Federalism? Federalism and Indian Constitution-Centralizing tendency - Conflicts in Indian Federal System – Central State Relationship
Unit VIII: Local Government
Needs of Local Government-Growth of Local Government in India-73rd and 74th Amendments - Implementation of 73rd and 74th Amendment Acts- State Election Commission - State Finance Commission.
Unit IX: The Constitution as a Living Document and its Philosophy
Basic structure of the Constitution- Philosophy of the Constitution of India - Constitution as a Living Document and Amendment of the Indian Constitution of India.
Project Work - 20 Marks Sample Project
- National self –determination and its implication.
- Ambedkar and social justice
- Necessity of reservation
- Citizenship in globalized world.
- Legislative Relations
- Secularism- Indian vs. Western
- Implementation of 73rd and 74th armament and its implications
- Basic Structure of Indian Constitution etc.
