AHSEC Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Biology Syllabus 2024: Biology is an important part of the science stream that comprises the botany and zoology syllabus. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is the exam-conducting authority for Assam Board Classes 11 and 12. The syllabus for HS 1st and 2nd year releases on AHSEC’s website.

The 2023–24 syllabus has been released by AHSEC for the new academic year. This syllabus will be followed for the 2024 AHSEC examination. Students of the science stream can check the syllabus of Assam Board Class 11 Biology syllabus 2023–24 from here. This article will provide a detailed ASHEC HS Botany and Zoology syllabus for 2023–24, along with the AHSEC Biology course structure, marking scheme, and practical syllabus. Download the PDF here.

AHSEC Biology HS 1st Course Structure 2023-24

One Paper (Theory)

Time: Three hours

Marks: 70

Unitwise Distribution of Marks & Periods:

Unit No. Title Marks Periods GROUP-A BOTANY Unit-I Diversity in the living world (Chapters 1,2&3) 06 10 Unit-II Structural organization in plants (Chapter 5&6) 07 15 Unit-III Cell : Structure and function (Chapter 8,9&10) 12 45 Unit-IV Plant Physiology (Chapter 11,12 &13) 10 20 35 GROUP-B ZOOLOGY Unit-I Diversity in the living world (Chapter 4) 10 20 Unit-II Structural organisation in animals.( Chapter7) 05 10 Unit-V Human Physiology(Chapters 14,15,16,17,18&19) 20 60 35 Total 70 180

HSEC Biology Syllabus For HS 1st Year

Unit: I DIVERSITY IN THE LIVING WORLD

Chapter-1 The Living World

Biodiversity: Classification of living organisms, Taxonomy and Systemtics, Taxonomic Categories (From species to kingdom) Biological classification, Binomial nomenclature (Brief idea)

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Five Kingdom classification, Salient features and classification of Monera, Protista, Fungi into major groups; lichens, viruses, viroid and prions.

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Classification of plants into major groups, salient and distinguishing features and a few examples of Algae, Bryophytes, Pteridophytes, Gymnosperms and preliminary idea of Angiosperms.

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

Basis of classification. Salient features and classification of animals, Non-chordates upto phyla level and chordates upto class level (salient features and a few examples of each category) (No live animals or specimens should be displayed)

Unit-II : STRUCTURAL ORGANISATION IN PLANTS AND ANIMALS

Chapter-5 Morphology of flowering Plants

Morphology of different parts of flowering plants- root, stem, leaf, inflorescence, flower, fruit and seed. Description of family Solanaceae.

Chapter-6 Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Types of tissues; Tissue Systems in dicots and monocots, Anatomy of Dicotyledonous and Monocotyledonous Plants.

Chapter-7 Structural Organisation in Animals

Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (Digestive, Circulatory, Respiratory, Nervous and Reproductive) of frog.

Unit-III: CELL: STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION

Chapter-8 Cell: The Unit of Life

Cell theory and cell as the basic unit of life, structure of Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic cells: Plant cell and animal cell: Cell envelope; cell membrane, cell wall. Structure and function of endomembrane system, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi bodies, lysosomes, vacuoles, mitochondria, ribosomes, plastids, microbodies, cytoskeleton, cilia, flagella, centrosome and centrioles (ultrastructure and function): nucleus and its ultrastructures.

Chapter-9 Biomolecules

Chemical constituents of living cells: bionolecules, structure and functions of Proteins, Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids. Enzymes-Types, Properties, enzyme action, classification and nomenclature of enzymes.

Chapter-10 Cell Cycle and Cell Division

Cell Cycle. Mitosis and Meiosis – their phases and their significance.

Unit-IV: PANT PHYSIOLOGY

Chapter -11 Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Early experiments relating to photosynthesis. Photosynthesis as a means of autotrophic nutrition: Site of photosynthesis, Pigments involved in photosynthesis(elementary idea ), Photochemical and biosynthetic phases of photosynthesis, cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation, chemiosmotic hypothesis; photorespiration; C3 and C4 pathways, factors affecting photosynthesis.

Chapter -12 Respiration in Plants

Exchange of gases; Cellular respiration: Glycolysis, Fermentation, (anaerobic), TCA Cycle and Electron transport system (aerobic ), Energy relations – Number of ATP molecules generated, amphibolic pathway, respiratory quotient.

Chapter -13 Plant Growth and Development

Phases of Plant Growth and Plant Growth rate, conditions required for growth, differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation. Sequence of developmental process in a plant cell Plant, Growth regulators-Auxin, Gibberellins, Cytokinins. Eltylene, ABA.

Unit-V: HUMAN PHYSIOLOGY

Chapter-14 Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Respiratory organs in animals (recall only); Respiratory system in humans; mechanism of breathing and its regulation in humans-exchange of gases, transport of gases and regulation of respiration, respiratory volume, disorders related to respiration- Asthma, Emphysema, Occupational respiratory disorders.

Chapter-15: Body Fluids and Circulation

Composition of blood; blood groups; coagulation of blood; composition of lymph and its function; human circulatory system- structure of human heart and blood vessels; cardiac cycle, cardiac output, ECG; double circulation; regulation of cardiac activity; disorders of circulatory system- hypertension, coronary artery disease, angina pectoris, heart failure.

Chapter-16: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Modes of Excretion- ammonotelism, ureotelism, uricotelism; human excretory system-structure and function-urine formation, osmoregulation, regulation of kidney function-renin angiotensin, mechanism, atrial natriuretic factor, ADH and diabetes insipidus; role of other organs in excretion: excretory disorder-uremia, renal failure, renal calculi, nephritis, dialysis and artificial kidney, kidney transplant.

Chapter-17: Locomotion and Movement

Types of movement-ciliary, flagellar, muscular, skeletal muscle, contractile proteins and mechanism of muscle contraction; skeletal system and its functions; joints, disorders of muscular and skeletal systems- myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout.

Chapter-18: Neural Control and Coordination

Neurons and Nerves; Nervous system in human-Central nervous system; Peripheral nervous system and Visceral nervous system; generation and conduction of nerve impulse.

Chapter-19: Chemical Coordination and Integration

Endocrine glands and hormones; human endocrine system- Hypothalamus, Pituitary, Pincal, Thyroid, Parathyroid, Adrenal, Pancreas, Gonads. Mechanism of hormone action (elementary idea), role of hormones as messengers and regulators, hypo and hyperactivity and related disorders, dwarfism, acromegaly, cretinism, goiter, exophthalmic goitre, diabetes, Addison’s disease

Note: (Diseases related to all the human physiological systems to be taught in brief)

Practical Syllabus Botany (12 Practicals) 15 Marks Zoology (9 Practicals) 15 Marks

To check and download the Assam Board Class 11 practical syllabus for Botany and Zoology click on the link below.

