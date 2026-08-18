Assam Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected NEET Cutoff, Fees, Process
Assam Medical College admission 2026 is managed by Directorate of Medical Education, Assam (DME) and are based on the ranks secured in NEET UG 2026. Check the expected cutoff 2026, and previous year cutoffs. Also, know the Assam Medical College MBBS admission process, fee, etc., below.
Key Points
- MBBS admission 2026 is based on NEET UG 2026 ranks and managed by DME Assam.
- AIQ choice filling deadline is August 18, 2026; seat allotment on August 22, 2026.
- Approximately 170 MBBS seats are available through AIQ and State Quota.
Assam Medical College MBBS admission 2026 is based on the ranks secured by the candidates in NEET UG exam 2026 and are managed by Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam. Candidates have to participate in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process to secure a seat in the Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. The last date to fill choices for All India Quota through NEET counselling is August 18, 2026 and the seat allotment result will be released on August 22, 2026. There are about 170 MBBS seats for students through AIQ and State Quota. Read the article below to know the expected NEET cutoff 2026, fees and admission process at Assam Medical College.
Assam Medical College Cutoff 2026 (Expected)
AIQ opening rank for General category students stood at 11571 in 2025. Check the expected category wise NEET cutoff 2026 for Assam Medical College in the table below:
|
Category
|
NEET 2026 cutoff
|
General
|
11409 - 11898
|
OBC
|
1472 - 14995
|
EWS
|
15944 - 16550
|
SC
|
79776 - 81601
|
ST
|
79448 - 92051
Assam Medical College Cutoff 2025
Check the previous year MBBS cutoff for Assam Medical College in the table below:
|
ategory
|
NEET 2025 cutoff (Closing Ranks)
|
General
|
11571
|
OBC
|
14944
|
EWS
|
16210
|
SC
|
81601
|
ST
|
70087
NEET UG 2024 Cutoff for Assam Medical College
Assam Medical College cutoff 2024 was lower than across categories. Check the Assam Medical College MBBS cutoff 2024 in the table below:
|
Category
|
NEET 2024 cutoff (Closing Ranks)
|
General
|
11898
|
OBC
|
14995
|
EWS
|
16550
|
SC
|
79924
|
ST
|
92051
Assam Medical College Cutoff 2023
Check the table below to know the Assam Medical College NEET cutoff 2023:
|
Category
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
10,272
|
OBC
|
13,961
|
EWS
|
14,373
|
SC
|
74,996
|
ST
|
83,947
Assam Medical College Selection Process 2026
Candidates can follow the process below for MBBS admissions to AMC, Dibrugarh:
-
Register for MCC NEET counselling 2026 and Assam state counselling as well
-
Pay the application fee
-
Check the merit list released and allotted seats
-
Complete the document verification process and pay the admission fee to freeze and lock the allotted seat.
Candidates should note that the complete selection process is online and candidates have to visit the college once to complete the admission process.
Assam Medical College Admission Fee 2026
The MBBS fees at Assam Medical College is as follows:
|
Course
|
Fees
|
PG Diploma
|
INR 35,000
|
MBBS
|
INR 1.2 lakh
|
MD
|
INR 1.04 lakh
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