Assam Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected NEET Cutoff, Fees, Process

Assam Medical College MBBS admission 2026 is based on the ranks secured by the candidates in NEET UG exam 2026 and are managed by Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam. Candidates have to participate in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process to secure a seat in the Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. The last date to fill choices for All India Quota through NEET counselling is August 18, 2026 and the seat allotment result will be released on August 22, 2026. There are about 170 MBBS seats for students through AIQ and State Quota. Read the article below to know the expected NEET cutoff 2026, fees and admission process at Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College Cutoff 2026 (Expected)

AIQ opening rank for General category students stood at 11571 in 2025. Check the expected category wise NEET cutoff 2026 for Assam Medical College in the table below: