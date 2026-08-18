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Assam Medical College Admission 2026: Check Expected NEET Cutoff, Fees, Process

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 13:39 IST

Assam Medical College admission 2026 is managed by Directorate of Medical Education, Assam (DME) and are based on the ranks secured in NEET UG 2026. Check the expected cutoff 2026, and previous year cutoffs. Also, know the Assam Medical College MBBS admission process, fee, etc., below. 

Assam Medical College Admission 2026
Assam Medical College Admission 2026

Key Points

  • MBBS admission 2026 is based on NEET UG 2026 ranks and managed by DME Assam.
  • AIQ choice filling deadline is August 18, 2026; seat allotment on August 22, 2026.
  • Approximately 170 MBBS seats are available through AIQ and State Quota.

Assam Medical College MBBS admission 2026 is based on the ranks secured by the candidates in NEET UG exam 2026 and are managed by Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam. Candidates have to participate in the NEET UG 2026 counselling process to secure a seat in the Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. The last date to fill choices for All India Quota through NEET counselling is August 18, 2026 and the seat allotment result will be released on August 22, 2026. There are about 170 MBBS seats for students through AIQ and State Quota. Read the article below to know the expected NEET cutoff 2026, fees and admission process at Assam Medical College. 

Assam Medical College Cutoff 2026 (Expected)

AIQ opening rank for General category students stood at 11571 in 2025. Check the expected category wise NEET cutoff 2026 for Assam Medical College in the table below:

Category

NEET 2026 cutoff

General

11409 - 11898

OBC

1472 - 14995

EWS

15944 - 16550

SC

79776 - 81601

ST

79448 - 92051

Assam Medical College Cutoff 2025

Check the previous year MBBS cutoff for Assam Medical College in the table below:

ategory

NEET 2025 cutoff (Closing Ranks)

General

11571

OBC

14944

EWS

16210

SC

81601

ST

70087

NEET UG 2024 Cutoff for Assam Medical College

Assam Medical College cutoff 2024 was lower than across categories. Check the Assam Medical College MBBS cutoff 2024 in the table below:

Category

NEET 2024 cutoff (Closing Ranks)

General

11898

OBC

14995

EWS

16550

SC

79924

ST

92051

Assam Medical College Cutoff 2023

Check the table below to know the Assam Medical College NEET cutoff 2023:

Category

Closing Rank

General

10,272

OBC

13,961

EWS

14,373

SC

74,996

ST

83,947

Assam Medical College Selection Process 2026

Candidates can follow the process below for MBBS admissions to AMC, Dibrugarh:

  • Register for MCC NEET counselling 2026 and Assam state counselling as well

  • Pay the application fee

  • Check the merit list released and allotted seats

  • Complete the document verification process and pay the admission fee to freeze and lock the allotted seat. 

Candidates should note that the complete selection process is online and candidates have to visit the college once to complete the admission process. 

Assam Medical College Admission Fee 2026

The MBBS fees at Assam Medical College is as follows:

Course

Fees

PG Diploma

INR 35,000

MBBS

INR 1.2 lakh

MD

INR 1.04 lakh

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Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 13:39 IST

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