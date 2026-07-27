AVNL Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply for 1213 Executive & Non- Executive Posts at avnl.co.in - Direct Link Here

Key Points AVNL Recruitment 2026 application deadline extended to July 31, 2026.

1,213 Executive & Non-Executive posts are open for application at AVNL.

Applications started July 11, 2026, for ITI, engineering, or PG qualified candidates.

AVNL Recruitment 2026: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has extended the last date to apply for AVNL Recruitment 2026. Candidates can now submit their online application till 31st July 2026, instead of the earlier deadline of 25th July 2026. AVNL, a Government of India Defence company under the Ministry of Defence, is recruiting for a total of 1,213 Executive and Non-Executive posts, including Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Consultant. Candidates with ITI, engineering, or postgraduate qualifications can apply. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their application through the official website, avnl.co.in, before the new deadline to avoid last-minute issues AVNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link AVNL has started the online application process for 1,213 Executive and Non-Executive posts on July 11, 2026. Interested candidates can apply from the direct link below and complete their application before the new last date, July 31, 2026.

AVNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Here AVNL Recruitment 2026 Highlights Interested candidates can check the highlights table of the AVNL Recruitment given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) Ministry Ministry of Defence Post Name Executive and Non-Executive posts, including Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Consultant Total Vacancies 1,213 posts Application Start Date 11 July 2026 Last Date to apply 25 July 2026 Last Date Extended 31 July 2026 Official website avnl.co.in Steps to Apply for AVNL Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to complete their AVNL Recruitment 2026 application form:

Visit the official website of AVNL, avnl.co.in.

On the homepage, go to the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section.

Click on the link for AVNL Recruitment 2026.

Click on "New Registration" and enter your basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number.

Now, log in using your credentials and fill in the application form with personal, educational, and category details.

Select the post, trade, and unit you wish to apply for.

Upload your photograph, signature, and required documents

Pay the application fee online

Review the form and check all details carefully before final submission.

Click "Final Submit"

Save and download the application form AVNL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates must check all the eligibility criteria for AVNL Recruitment 2026 listed below:

Educational Qualification Junior Technician posts: Must have passed 10th with ITI (NCVT/NAC) in the relevant trade.

Junior Manager/Assistant Manager and other Executive posts: Must have completed B.E./B.Tech in the relevant engineering discipline.

Some posts also accept MBA, CA, or CS qualifications, depending on the department.

Senior-level posts (Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy General Manager, Additional General Manager) require relevant qualification along with work experience.

Retired Armed Forces officers are also eligible for certain Consultant posts. Age Limit Age limit varies by post; the minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 45 years.

Age is calculated as on 20th July 2026. Age Relaxation SC/ST candidates: 5 years

OBC-NCL candidates: 3 years

PwBD candidates: 10 years