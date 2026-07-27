AVNL Recruitment 2026 Last Date Extended: Apply for 1213 Executive & Non- Executive Posts at avnl.co.in - Direct Link Here
AVNL Recruitment 2026 has extended the last date from 25 July to 31 July, 2026. Now, candidates will get some more time to fill out their application form through the official website of AVNL. Check eligibility criteria, key highlights and other details here.
Key Points
- AVNL Recruitment 2026 application deadline extended to July 31, 2026.
- 1,213 Executive & Non-Executive posts are open for application at AVNL.
- Applications started July 11, 2026, for ITI, engineering, or PG qualified candidates.
AVNL Recruitment 2026: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has extended the last date to apply for AVNL Recruitment 2026. Candidates can now submit their online application till 31st July 2026, instead of the earlier deadline of 25th July 2026. AVNL, a Government of India Defence company under the Ministry of Defence, is recruiting for a total of 1,213 Executive and Non-Executive posts, including Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Consultant. Candidates with ITI, engineering, or postgraduate qualifications can apply. Interested and eligible candidates must complete their application through the official website, avnl.co.in, before the new deadline to avoid last-minute issues
AVNL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
AVNL has started the online application process for 1,213 Executive and Non-Executive posts on July 11, 2026. Interested candidates can apply from the direct link below and complete their application before the new last date, July 31, 2026.
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AVNL Recruitment 2026
AVNL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Interested candidates can check the highlights table of the AVNL Recruitment given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL)
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Ministry
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Ministry of Defence
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Post Name
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Executive and Non-Executive posts, including Junior Technician, Junior Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Consultant
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Total Vacancies
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1,213 posts
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Application Start Date
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11 July 2026
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Last Date to apply
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25 July 2026
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Last Date Extended
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31 July 2026
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Official website
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avnl.co.in
Steps to Apply for AVNL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their AVNL Recruitment 2026 application form:
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Visit the official website of AVNL, avnl.co.in.
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On the homepage, go to the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section.
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Click on the link for AVNL Recruitment 2026.
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Click on "New Registration" and enter your basic details like name, email ID, and mobile number.
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Now, log in using your credentials and fill in the application form with personal, educational, and category details.
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Select the post, trade, and unit you wish to apply for.
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Upload your photograph, signature, and required documents
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Pay the application fee online
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Review the form and check all details carefully before final submission.
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Click "Final Submit"
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Save and download the application form
AVNL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check all the eligibility criteria for AVNL Recruitment 2026 listed below:
Educational Qualification
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Junior Technician posts: Must have passed 10th with ITI (NCVT/NAC) in the relevant trade.
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Junior Manager/Assistant Manager and other Executive posts: Must have completed B.E./B.Tech in the relevant engineering discipline.
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Some posts also accept MBA, CA, or CS qualifications, depending on the department.
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Senior-level posts (Deputy Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy General Manager, Additional General Manager) require relevant qualification along with work experience.
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Retired Armed Forces officers are also eligible for certain Consultant posts.
Age Limit
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Age limit varies by post; the minimum age is 18, and the maximum age is 45 years.
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Age is calculated as on 20th July 2026.
Age Relaxation
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SC/ST candidates: 5 years
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OBC-NCL candidates: 3 years
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PwBD candidates: 10 years
AVNL Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee online for the AVNL Recruitment 2026; check the category-wise application fee below:
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/UR
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Rs 300
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SC/ST/PwD
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Nil
AVNL Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for AVNL Recruitment 2026 through a Written Test followed by an Interview or Trade Test, as per the post the candidate applied for.
Junior Technician posts: Written Test followed by a Trade Test.
Executive posts (Manager-level): Written Test followed by an Interview.
The exam date will be announced later by AVNL on its official website.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com