AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Round 1 counselling for admission to the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur college will begin soon under central universities' quota seats. The admission will be based on the NEET 2026 results and will be conducted by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The expected range for first-round admission is close to 24467 to 187917 rank. Aspirants can check the detailed category-wise opening and closing ranks provided below.
AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur will open its admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program soon. Based on the NEET 2026 results, Round 1 admission is expected to range between 24467 to 30617 for general category candidates. The official counseling dates are yet to be released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), candidates can check the previous year trends to analyse the admission chances at the college.
In order to provide a detailed understanding of how opening and closing works, we have provided expected and previous year opening and closing ranks for admission during Round 1 process. Candidates can refer to the table below to identify the admission range through category-wise rank distribution
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NIA, Jaipur Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
The admission to the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur is expected to be opened at the 24467 rank for general candidates. While the closing ranks for the overall category can range between 178821 to 187917. The ranks shared below are suggested for admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) course under central universities/national institutions' seats. Candidates can check the complete expected range from the table shared below.
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Central Universities / National Institutions
|
General
|
24467 - 24371
|
28521 - 30617
|
Central Universities / National Institutions
|
OBC
|
25218 - 22798
|
32721 - 34017
|
Central Universities / National Institutions
|
EWS
|
27636 - 26087
|
34721 - 36117
|
Central Universities / National Institutions
|
SC
|
146094 - 118922
|
153821 - 163417
|
Central Universities / National Institutions
|
ST
|
167873 - 156455
|
178821 - 187917
NIA, Jaipur NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shared below offers a view into previous year opening and closing ranks. The ranks can be checked for Round 1 admission to estimate the seat allocation possibilities for candidates who have scored near the range.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
24466
|
29148
|
OBC
|
25217
|
33305
|
EWS
|
27635
|
35589
|
SC
|
146093
|
160269
|
ST
|
167872
|
182884
NIA, Jaipur NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table contains category-wise NEET UG 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS program at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur. Candidates must check the previous year ranks to gauge the admission chances under the central universities quota.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
9044
|
30040
|
OBC
|
22797
|
33457
|
EWS
|
26086
|
32087
|
SC
|
129029
|
157725
|
ST
|
156454
|
200875
NIA, Jaipur NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the seat allocation range during the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 admission. The openings and closing ranks can be checked from the table provided below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
24370
|
30335
|
OBC
|
24092
|
33857
|
EWS
|
27265
|
33969
|
SC
|
118921
|
147918
|
ST
|
157206
|
183896
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.