NEET PG Admit Card Download
Focus

AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 15:50 IST

Round 1 counselling for admission to the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur college will begin soon under central universities' quota seats. The admission will be based on the NEET 2026 results and will be conducted by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). The expected range for first-round admission is close to 24467 to 187917 rank. Aspirants can check the detailed category-wise opening and closing ranks provided below.

AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur will open its admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program soon. Based on the NEET 2026 results, Round 1 admission is expected to range between 24467 to 30617 for general category candidates. The official counseling dates are yet to be released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), candidates can check the previous year trends to analyse the admission chances at the college. 

In order to provide a detailed understanding of how opening and closing works, we have provided expected and previous year opening and closing ranks for admission during Round 1 process. Candidates can refer to the table below to identify the admission range through category-wise rank distribution

Also Check: RA Podar Ayurved Medical College Admission: Check 2026 Cut-Off, Fees, Scholarship Details

NIA, Jaipur Expected NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The admission to the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur is expected to be opened at the 24467 rank for general candidates. While the closing ranks for the overall category can range between 178821 to 187917. The ranks shared below are suggested for admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) course under central universities/national institutions' seats. Candidates can check the complete expected range from the table shared below. 

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Central Universities / National Institutions

General

24467 - 24371

28521 - 30617

Central Universities / National Institutions

OBC

25218 - 22798

32721 - 34017

Central Universities / National Institutions

EWS

27636 - 26087

34721 - 36117

Central Universities / National Institutions

SC

146094 - 118922

153821 - 163417

Central Universities / National Institutions

ST

167873 - 156455

178821 - 187917

NIA, Jaipur NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table shared below offers a view into previous year opening and closing ranks. The ranks can be checked for Round 1 admission to estimate the seat allocation possibilities for candidates who have scored near the range. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

24466

29148

OBC

25217

33305

EWS

27635

35589

SC

146093

160269

ST

167872

182884

NIA, Jaipur NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table contains category-wise NEET UG 2024 Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to BAMS program at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur. Candidates must check the previous year ranks to gauge the admission chances under the central universities quota. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

9044

30040

OBC

22797

33457

EWS

26086

32087

SC

129029

157725

ST

156454

200875

NIA, Jaipur NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the seat allocation range during the NEET UG 2023 Round 1 admission. The openings and closing ranks can be checked from the table provided below.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

24370

30335

OBC

24092

33857

EWS

27265

33969

SC

118921

147918

ST

157206

183896

Also Check: 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 15:50 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News