AYUSH NEET UG 2026: Check National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

AYUSH NEET UG 2026: National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur will open its admission to BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) program soon. Based on the NEET 2026 results, Round 1 admission is expected to range between 24467 to 30617 for general category candidates. The official counseling dates are yet to be released by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), candidates can check the previous year trends to analyse the admission chances at the college.

In order to provide a detailed understanding of how opening and closing works, we have provided expected and previous year opening and closing ranks for admission during Round 1 process. Candidates can refer to the table below to identify the admission range through category-wise rank distribution

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