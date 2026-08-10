Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Apply Now for Rs.30,000 Scholarship; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: The Azim Premji Foundation has invited applications from eligible girl students to apply for the 2026-27 cohort. The scholarship is provided to financially help the girl students to pursue college education. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, and get application link.
Key Points
- Applications for Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27 open from Aug 10-31, 2026.
- Scholarship offers ₹30,000 annually for undergraduate/diploma courses.
- Eligible girl students from govt schools can apply; expanded to AP & Delhi.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: The Azim Premji Scholarship is an initiative of the Azim Premji Foundation to support the girl students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue higher education. The applicant must have passed Class 10th & 12th from a government school. The Foundation provides an annual scholarship of Rs.30,000 till the completion of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course. The application process started from 10 August and will continue till 31 August 2026. The renewal of the scholarship will commence from September onwards. This year, the scholarship has been expanded to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
When was Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Launched?
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The scholarship was launched in the year 2024-25 as a pilot-project in 100 districts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.
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In the next year, 2025-26, the scholarship was expanded to another 18 states and one Union Territory including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
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Now, in 2026-27, the scholarship has been expanded to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Highlights
The fresh applications for the Azim Premji Scholarship are being invited for the 2026-27 cohort. The eligible girl students who have passed Class 12 examinations can apply at azimpremjifoundation.org. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Scholarship Name
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Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-2027
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Offered By
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Azim Premji Foundation
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Scholarship Amount
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₹30,000 annually
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Who is eligible?
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Girl Students who have passed Class 12 as regular students from government schools
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Offered for Courses
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Undergraduate and diploma courses of 2-5 years
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Last Date to Apply
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10 August to 31 August 2026
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Official Website
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azimpremjifoundation.org
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Apply Link
The girl students who have successfully passed Class 12 exam from a government school can apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship through the direct link given below.
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Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27
How to Apply for Azim Premji Scholarship 2026
To apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at azimpremjifoundation.org.
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On the homepage, click on the Azim Premji Scholarship | Application Open (Cohort 2026-27).
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Now, click on the New Applications link.
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Click on New Registrations - 2026 Cohort.
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Check all the eligibility requirements and click on the Check Eligibility button.
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You will be redirected to the application page if you meet all the eligibility criteria.
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Enter your mobile number and click on Send OTP. Enter the OTP and verify your account.
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Now fill the application form with all the required fields accurately.
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Upload the scanned documents as required.
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Submit the application and save it for future reference.
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the scholarship, the applicants have to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes:
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The applicant must be a girl.
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Must have passed Class 10th & 12th from a government school.
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Must have passed Class 10th & 12th from the states applicable for scholarship.
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Must have taken admission in the first year (for academic session 2026-27) as a regular student of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma course (2 to 5 years duration) at a government or a private college or university.
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Must have colour scanned copies of the original Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets (not black-and-white photocopies).
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.