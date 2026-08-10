Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Apply Now for Rs.30,000 Scholarship; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

Now, in 2026-27 , the scholarship has been expanded to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi .

In the next year, 2025-26 , the scholarship was expanded to another 18 states and one Union Territory including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The scholarship was launched in the year 2024-25 as a pilot-project in 100 districts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: The Azim Premji Scholarship is an initiative of the Azim Premji Foundation to support the girl students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue higher education. The applicant must have passed Class 10th & 12th from a government school. The Foundation provides an annual scholarship of Rs.30,000 till the completion of their first undergraduate degree or diploma course. The application process started from 10 August and will continue till 31 August 2026. The renewal of the scholarship will commence from September onwards. This year, the scholarship has been expanded to Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Highlights

The fresh applications for the Azim Premji Scholarship are being invited for the 2026-27 cohort. The eligible girl students who have passed Class 12 examinations can apply at azimpremjifoundation.org. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Scholarship Name Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-2027 Offered By Azim Premji Foundation Scholarship Amount ₹30,000 annually Who is eligible? Girl Students who have passed Class 12 as regular students from government schools Offered for Courses Undergraduate and diploma courses of 2-5 years Last Date to Apply 10 August to 31 August 2026 Official Website azimpremjifoundation.org

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 Apply Link

The girl students who have successfully passed Class 12 exam from a government school can apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship through the direct link given below.