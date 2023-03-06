Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale, Job Profile for Acquisition Officer, Product Manager 546 Vacancies

BOB Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda, one of India’s largest banks is inviting applications from qualified and experienced Wealth Management Professionals to strengthen its Wealth Management Services. Online registration of application and payment of fees is available from 22nd February 2023 till 14th March 2023. Interested and eligible candidates looking for a challenging and progressive career in the Banking sector can join the Bank of Baroda as Acquisition Officer, Product Manager, and other posts.
In this article, we shall look at the Pay Scale, Job Profile, and Job Posting details for Bank of Baroda Acquisition Officer, Product Manager, and other posts.
BOB Recruitment 2023 AO, Product Manager Calendar
BOB AO, Product Manager Recruitment 2023 Events
Important Dates
BOB Notification Release Date
22nd February 2023
BOB Registration Start Date
22nd February 2023
BOB Registration End Date
14th March 2023
BOB Written Exam for AO, Product Manager, Other Posts
To Be Announced
BOB Recruitment 2023 AO, Product Manager Vacancies
Bank of Baroda has issued a total of 500 vacancies for Acquisition Officers (AO) and 46 vacancies for Product Managers & other posts. The tentative/likely place for posting for the posts of AO, Product Managers, and other posts is shared below. Applications are invited cities/locations wise; however, the Bank reserves the right to modify the place of posting as per requirements of the Bank from time to time.
Posts
Vacancies
Tentative Posting
Acquisition Officers
500
Regional Acquisition Manager
4
Mumbai (1), New Delhi (1), Kolkata (1), Chennai (1)
National Acquisition Head
1
Mumbai (1)
Radiance Private Sales Head
1
Mumbai (1)
Private Banker- Radiance Private
15
Mumbai (8), New Delhi (7)
Product Head - Private Banking
1
Mumbai (1)
NRI Wealth Products Manager
1
Mumbai (1)
Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head)
1
Mumbai (1)
Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance)
19
Bengaluru (2), Chennai (2), Hyderabad (2), Kanpur (2), Mumbai (9), Pune (2)
Head Wealth –Technology
1
Mumbai (1)
Product Manager (Trade & Forex)
1
Mumbai (1)
Trade Regulation- Sr. Manager
1
Mumbai (1)
Total Vacancies
546
BOB Recruitment 2023 AO, Product Manager Salary
Salary for BOB Acquisition Officers
Posts
Salary/Remuneration
Acquisition Officers
Metro cities: Rs. 5 Lakhs p.a.
Non-Metro cities: Rs. 4 lakhs p.a.
Apart from the Fixed Salary, selected candidate will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets.
Salary for BOB Product Manager & Other Posts
Posts
Salary/ Remuneration
Regional Acquisition Manager
Remuneration offered will be on Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, and overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate and market benchmarks for the respective posts.
Apart from the Fixed Salary, selected candidate will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets.
Contractual Engagement for a period of 5 years, with periodic performance review. The term of engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank.
National Acquisition Head
Radiance Private Sales Head
Private Banker- Radiance Private
Product Head - Private Banking
NRI Wealth Products Manager
Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head)
Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance)
Head Wealth –Technology
Product Manager (Trade & Forex)
Trade Regulation- Sr. Manager
Credit History: The candidate applying shall ensure that, they maintain a healthy Credit history and shall have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining. The minimum credit score will be as per the Banks policy, amended from time to time.
BOB Recruitment 2023 AO, Product Manager Roles & Responsibilities
Roles and Responsibilities & Job specific skills for the above posts are as below:
Position
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Acquisition Officers
