Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 2482 Posts; Apply Online at bankofbaroda.bank.in

Key Points Bank of Baroda invites applications for 2482 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts.

Online applications are open from 18 August to 07 September 2026.

Eligibility requires Graduation and age 21-30 as of 01-08-2026.

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the 2482 vacant posts of Local Bank Officers (LBO) across various branches of Bank of Baroda. Interested candidates can apply between 18 August to 07 September through the official website of BoB at bankofbaroda.bank.in. To be eligible to apply, the candidate must have completed Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution and is between the ages of 21 years to 30 years as on 01-08-2026. Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights The Bank of Baroda has started the recruitment drive to appoint candidates for 2482 vacant positions of LBO across its various branches in the country. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Bank of Baroda Post Name Local Bank Officers (LBO) Advertisement No BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/16 No. of Vacancies 2482 Grade/ Scale JMG/S-I Registration Dates 18 August to 07 September 2026 Official Website bankofbaroda.bank.in

Bank of Baroda LBO Notification 2026 Download It is necessary for the candidates to download the BoB LBO notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application form. It contains all the information that a candidate needs before deciding to apply for the recruitment. The direct link to download the notification is provided here. Bank of Baroda LBO Notification 2026 Download Link Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link After going through the notification, you are satisfied that you meet all the eligibility criteria and want to apply for the LBO recruitment, here’s the direct application link for your convenience. Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link How to Apply for Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026 To apply for the Bank of Baroda recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Click on the Careers tab on the homepage and click on Career Opportunities .

Now click on the Apply Now link given for “Recruitment of Local Bank Officers on regular basis - BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2026/16” .

Click on the “Login for Already Registered Candidates” link.

Enter your registration number, password, and security code to login.

Fill the application with all the details required.

Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee as applicable.

Before final submission, review the form carefully.

Save a copy of it for future reference. Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2026 Application Fee The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview. Check the category-wise fee here.