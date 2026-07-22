BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 OUT: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 OUT at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering
BCECE Round 2 cutoff is available to check at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. From the article, students can access college-wise opening and closing ranks for Civil Engineering. Check for college allotments and analyze the seat options available based on the BCECE scores.
BCECEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) Round 2 seat allotment has been released on the official website. Students can analyze the seat options based on the scores and round 2 opening and closing ranks. This will help determine the admission options to the B.Tech in Civil Engineering branch. To check which college students are allotted based on their scores, students can login to the official website. Also find college-wise opening and closing ranks for Civil Engineering PDF link shared below.
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: UR Category
The provided table contains BCECE opening and closing ranks for the unreserved category. As per the official BCECE Round 2 cutoff, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur and B.C.E. Bhagalpur offer the most competitive seats for admission to Civil Engineering. The ranks are for general seat type and are gender neutral; students can refer to the table to verify the college seat allotments.
|
INSTITUTE
|
UR OPENING RANK
|
UR CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
2
|
665
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
59
|
1440
|
Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj
|
1493
|
1493
|
B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur
|
154
|
2086
|
G.C.E. Gaya
|
632
|
2543
|
Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi
|
1089
|
3057
|
D.C.E. Darbhanga
|
1536
|
3454
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
3595
|
3873
|
Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj
|
3897
|
3897
|
Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria
|
3236
|
4083
|
M..C.E. Motihari
|
2500
|
4413
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
3287
|
4708
|
L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra
|
1792
|
4759
|
Govt. Engg. College, Siwan
|
3756
|
5255
|
Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani
|
4911
|
5451
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
3419
|
5483
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
2148
|
5515
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
3196
|
5536
|
R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai
|
2170
|
5587
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
1450
|
5620
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad
|
3736
|
5665
|
Govt. Engg. College, Arwal
|
4054
|
5674
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
3545
|
5706
|
Supaul Engg. College, Supaul
|
1553
|
5729
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
1928
|
6053
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
2718
|
6156
|
Govt. Engg.College Munger
|
2589
|
6275
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
2692
|
6333
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
2250
|
6584
|
S.C.E Sasaram
|
20
|
7285
|
B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura
|
2501
|
7366
|
S.I.T. Sitamarhi
|
3754
|
7574
|
Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura
|
3307
|
7641
|
K.C.E., Katihar
|
2123
|
7692
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: BC Category
As per BCECE Round 2 opening and closing rank, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur, B.C.E. Bhagalpur, B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur, G.C.E. Gaya are some of the most competitive seats for admission to CE branch.
|
Institute
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
145
|
186
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
425
|
585
|
B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur
|
578
|
882
|
G.C.E. Gaya
|
738
|
1018
|
Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi
|
919
|
1200
|
D.C.E. Darbhanga
|
1054
|
1365
|
M..C.E. Motihari
|
1410
|
1682
|
L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra
|
1348
|
1854
|
R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai
|
1671
|
2207
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
1903
|
2462
|
S.C.E Sasaram
|
2072
|
2847
|
K.C.E., Katihar
|
2151
|
2850
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
1989
|
2899
|
B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura
|
2143
|
2918
|
S.I.T. Sitamarhi
|
2125
|
3129
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
2198
|
3216
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
2380
|
3405
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
2472
|
3494
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
2383
|
3731
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
2421
|
3914
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
2338
|
4081
|
Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,
|
2743
|
4097
|
Govt. Engg. College, Siwan
|
2408
|
4131
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
2378
|
4156
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Lakhisarai
|
2593
|
4162
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad
|
2787
|
4169
|
Govt. Engg. College, Arwal
|
2321
|
4199
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
2326
|
4202
|
Supaul Engg. College, Supaul
|
2454
|
4222
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
2453
|
4234
|
Govt. Engg.College Munger
|
2507
|
4235
|
Govt Engg. College Sheohar
|
2385
|
4245
|
Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani
|
2437
|
4281
|
Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura
|
3432
|
4283
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
3013
|
4286
|
Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj
|
2578
|
4287
|
Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria
|
2855
|
4330
|
Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj
|
2963
|
4331
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: EWS Category
Under general seat type, EWS category candidates can check for seat allotments based on the ranks shared below. The range will help understand the admission chances at a specific college.
|
INSTITUTE
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
101
|
189
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
235
|
389
|
B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur
|
343
|
582
|
G.C.E. Gaya
|
483
|
711
|
Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi
|
590
|
776
|
D.C.E. Darbhanga
|
714
|
906
|
L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra
|
843
|
1200
|
M..C.E. Motihari
|
866
|
1223
|
R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai
|
1200
|
1283
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
1155
|
1466
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
1283
|
1604
|
S.C.E Sasaram
|
1302
|
1685
|
B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura
|
1461
|
1768
|
K.C.E., Katihar
|
1510
|
1783
|
S.I.T. Sitamarhi
|
1490
|
1913
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
1547
|
2078
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
1542
|
2130
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
1588
|
2233
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
1674
|
2273
|
Supaul Engg. College, Supaul
|
1578
|
2344
|
Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj
|
2175
|
2416
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
1536
|
2528
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
1679
|
2653
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
2004
|
2668
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
1687
|
2673
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
1387
|
2691
|
Govt. Engg. College, Arwal
|
2143
|
2724
|
Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria
|
2007
|
2744
|
Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,
|
2421
|
2774
|
Govt Engg. College Sheohar
|
2159
|
2785
|
Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj
|
1505
|
2790
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Lakhisarai
|
1893
|
2795
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad
|
1928
|
2800
|
Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani
|
1783
|
2814
|
Govt. Engg. College, Siwan
|
1770
|
2814
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
2725
|
2818
|
Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura
|
2127
|
2819
|
Govt. Engg.College Munger
|
1803
|
2819
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: SC Category
BCECE cutoff round 2 ranks for SC category suggest that Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College and Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj, offer the most flexible seat admission with closing ranks ending at 1123 and 1141. Students can check for a list of colleges that accept BCECE scores shared below.
|
Institute
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
M.I.T. Muzaffarpur
|
6
|
49
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
41
|
219
|
G.C.E. Gaya
|
249
|
354
|
B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur
|
36
|
377
|
Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi
|
128
|
436
|
D.C.E. Darbhanga
|
254
|
564
|
L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra
|
224
|
594
|
M..C.E. Motihari
|
395
|
597
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
574
|
772
|
R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai
|
223
|
826
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad
|
534
|
870
|
K.C.E., Katihar
|
432
|
929
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Lakhisarai
|
833
|
967
|
S.I.T. Sitamarhi
|
539
|
994
|
Govt Engg. College Sheohar
|
1045
|
1045
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
550
|
1069
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
547
|
1085
|
Purnea College Of Engg.
|
470
|
1085
|
S.C.E Sasaram
|
593
|
1088
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
385
|
1091
|
Supaul Engg. College, Supaul
|
806
|
1097
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
663
|
1103
|
B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura
|
468
|
1105
|
Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,
|
1088
|
1123
|
Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria
|
932
|
1130
|
Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur
|
360
|
1131
|
Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj
|
1100
|
1141
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
836
|
1148
|
Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani
|
837
|
1150
|
Govt. Engg. College, Arwal
|
648
|
1155
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
817
|
1157
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
537
|
1170
|
Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura
|
821
|
1171
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
460
|
1173
|
Govt. Engg.College Munger
|
938
|
1175
|
Govt. Engg. College, Siwan
|
626
|
1176
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
654
|
1181
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: ST Category
For ST category, B.C.E. Bhagalpur and B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur offeirng the most demand for Chemical Engineeirng branch. Students can check college-wise list shared below to estimate seat allocation under general seat type.
|
Institute
|
CAT OPENING RANK
|
CAT CLOSING RANK
|
B.C.E. Bhagalpur
|
16
|
16
|
B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur
|
17
|
17
|
Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi
|
20
|
34
|
S.C.E Sasaram
|
38
|
38
|
M..C.E. Motihari
|
25
|
39
|
Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj
|
41
|
41
|
B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura
|
42
|
42
|
Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj
|
48
|
48
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
52
|
52
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
52
|
52
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
54
|
54
|
Govt Engg. College Sheohar
|
34
|
62
|
Saharsa College Of Engg.
|
74
|
74
|
Govt. Engg.College Munger
|
75
|
75
|
Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria
|
83
|
83
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
84
|
84
To access a complete list of Round 2 cutoffs, students can check out the PDF download link shared below. The PDF contains college-wise opening and closing ranks for Civil Engineering.
Check: BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering
Executive - Editorial
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