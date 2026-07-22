BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 OUT: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering

BCECEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) Round 2 seat allotment has been released on the official website. Students can analyze the seat options based on the scores and round 2 opening and closing ranks. This will help determine the admission options to the B.Tech in Civil Engineering branch. To check which college students are allotted based on their scores, students can login to the official website. Also find college-wise opening and closing ranks for Civil Engineering PDF link shared below.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: UR Category

The provided table contains BCECE opening and closing ranks for the unreserved category. As per the official BCECE Round 2 cutoff, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur and B.C.E. Bhagalpur offer the most competitive seats for admission to Civil Engineering. The ranks are for general seat type and are gender neutral; students can refer to the table to verify the college seat allotments.