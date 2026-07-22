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BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 OUT at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 20:19 IST

BCECE Round 2 cutoff is available to check at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. From the article, students can access college-wise opening and closing ranks for Civil Engineering. Check for college allotments and analyze the seat options available based on the BCECE scores.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 OUT: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 OUT: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering

BCECEB (Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board) Round 2 seat allotment has been released on the official website. Students can analyze the seat options based on the scores and round 2 opening and closing ranks. This will help determine the admission options to the B.Tech in Civil Engineering branch. To check which college students are allotted based on their scores, students can login to the official website. Also find college-wise opening and closing ranks for Civil Engineering PDF link shared below. 

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: UR Category 

The provided table contains BCECE opening and closing ranks for the unreserved category. As per the official BCECE Round 2 cutoff, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur and B.C.E. Bhagalpur offer the most competitive seats for admission to Civil Engineering. The ranks are for general seat type and are gender neutral; students can refer to the table to verify the college seat allotments. 

INSTITUTE

UR OPENING RANK

UR CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

2

665

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

59

1440

Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj

1493

1493

B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur

154

2086

G.C.E. Gaya

632

2543

Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi

1089

3057

D.C.E. Darbhanga

1536

3454

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

3595

3873

Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj

3897

3897

Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria

3236

4083

M..C.E. Motihari

2500

4413

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

3287

4708

L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra

1792

4759

Govt. Engg. College, Siwan

3756

5255

Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani

4911

5451

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

3419

5483

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

2148

5515

Saharsa College Of Engg.

3196

5536

R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai

2170

5587

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

1450

5620

Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad

3736

5665

Govt. Engg. College, Arwal

4054

5674

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

3545

5706

Supaul Engg. College, Supaul

1553

5729

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

1928

6053

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

2718

6156

Govt. Engg.College Munger

2589

6275

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

2692

6333

Purnea College Of Engg.

2250

6584

S.C.E Sasaram

20

7285

B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura

2501

7366

S.I.T. Sitamarhi

3754

7574

Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura

3307

7641

K.C.E., Katihar

2123

7692

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: BC Category 

As per BCECE Round 2 opening and closing rank, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur, B.C.E. Bhagalpur, B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur, G.C.E. Gaya are some of the most competitive seats for admission to CE branch. 

Institute

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

145

186

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

425

585

B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur

578

882

G.C.E. Gaya

738

1018

Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi

919

1200

D.C.E. Darbhanga

1054

1365

M..C.E. Motihari

1410

1682

L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra

1348

1854

R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai

1671

2207

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

1903

2462

S.C.E Sasaram

2072

2847

K.C.E., Katihar

2151

2850

Purnea College Of Engg.

1989

2899

B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura

2143

2918

S.I.T. Sitamarhi

2125

3129

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

2198

3216

Saharsa College Of Engg.

2380

3405

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

2472

3494

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

2383

3731

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

2421

3914

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

2338

4081

Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,

2743

4097

Govt. Engg. College, Siwan

2408

4131

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

2378

4156

Govt. Engg. College Of Lakhisarai

2593

4162

Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad

2787

4169

Govt. Engg. College, Arwal

2321

4199

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

2326

4202

Supaul Engg. College, Supaul

2454

4222

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

2453

4234

Govt. Engg.College Munger

2507

4235

Govt Engg. College Sheohar

2385

4245

Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani

2437

4281

Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura

3432

4283

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

3013

4286

Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj

2578

4287

Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria

2855

4330

Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj

2963

4331

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: EWS Category 

Under general seat type, EWS category candidates can check for seat allotments based on the ranks shared below. The range will help understand the admission chances at a specific college. 

INSTITUTE

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

101

189

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

235

389

B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur

343

582

G.C.E. Gaya

483

711

Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi

590

776

D.C.E. Darbhanga

714

906

L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra

843

1200

M..C.E. Motihari

866

1223

R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai

1200

1283

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

1155

1466

Purnea College Of Engg.

1283

1604

S.C.E Sasaram

1302

1685

B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura

1461

1768

K.C.E., Katihar

1510

1783

S.I.T. Sitamarhi

1490

1913

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

1547

2078

Saharsa College Of Engg.

1542

2130

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

1588

2233

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

1674

2273

Supaul Engg. College, Supaul

1578

2344

Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj

2175

2416

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

1536

2528

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

1679

2653

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

2004

2668

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

1687

2673

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

1387

2691

Govt. Engg. College, Arwal

2143

2724

Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria

2007

2744

Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,

2421

2774

Govt Engg. College Sheohar

2159

2785

Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj

1505

2790

Govt. Engg. College Of Lakhisarai

1893

2795

Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad

1928

2800

Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani

1783

2814

Govt. Engg. College, Siwan

1770

2814

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

2725

2818

Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura

2127

2819

Govt. Engg.College Munger

1803

2819

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: SC Category 

BCECE cutoff round 2 ranks for SC category suggest that Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College and Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj, offer the most flexible seat admission with closing ranks ending at 1123 and 1141. Students can check for a list of colleges that accept BCECE scores shared below. 

Institute

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

6

49

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

41

219

G.C.E. Gaya

249

354

B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur

36

377

Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi

128

436

D.C.E. Darbhanga

254

564

L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology. Chapra

224

594

M..C.E. Motihari

395

597

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

574

772

R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai

223

826

Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad

534

870

K.C.E., Katihar

432

929

Govt. Engg. College Of Lakhisarai

833

967

S.I.T. Sitamarhi

539

994

Govt Engg. College Sheohar

1045

1045

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

550

1069

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

547

1085

Purnea College Of Engg.

470

1085

S.C.E Sasaram

593

1088

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

385

1091

Supaul Engg. College, Supaul

806

1097

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

663

1103

B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura

468

1105

Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,

1088

1123

Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria

932

1130

Govt. Engg. College Of Samastipur

360

1131

Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj

1100

1141

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

836

1148

Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani

837

1150

Govt. Engg. College, Arwal

648

1155

Saharsa College Of Engg.

817

1157

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

537

1170

Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura

821

1171

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

460

1173

Govt. Engg.College Munger

938

1175

Govt. Engg. College, Siwan

626

1176

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

654

1181

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: ST Category 

For ST category, B.C.E. Bhagalpur and B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur offeirng the most demand for Chemical Engineeirng branch. Students can check college-wise list shared below to estimate seat allocation under general seat type. 

Institute

CAT OPENING RANK

CAT CLOSING RANK

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

16

16

B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur

17

17

Nalanda College. Of Engg,Chandi

20

34

S.C.E Sasaram

38

38

M..C.E. Motihari

25

39

Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj

41

41

B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura

42

42

Govt.Engg. College Kishanganj

48

48

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

52

52

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

52

52

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

54

54

Govt Engg. College Sheohar

34

62

Saharsa College Of Engg.

74

74

Govt. Engg.College Munger

75

75

Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria

83

83

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

84

84

To access a complete list of Round 2 cutoffs, students can check out the PDF download link shared below. The PDF contains college-wise opening and closing ranks for Civil Engineering. 

Check: BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Download College-Wise PDF, Opening & Closing Ranks for Civil Engineering

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 20:19 IST

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