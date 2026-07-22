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BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 Released: Check CSE Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks Here

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 18:09 IST

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: BCECE has released round 2 opening and closing ranks at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check their allotted college by logging into their account. Continue reading the article to learn about the CSE OR-CR for UR category

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the BCECE Round 2 seat allotment results and institute-wise opening and closing ranks on its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Students can now log into their account to check which engineering course and branch have been assigned to them.
The Round 2 allotment is done on the seats which are left vacant after the Round 1 allotment or if any students have requested an upgrade of their choice. Candidates can check the details below for opening and closing ranks of the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026

The opening rank is the rank at which the first seat allotment is done to a candidate for a particular course belonging to a particular category, whereas the closing rank is the last rank of allotment. The BCECE cutoff varies on multiple factors, such as the category of candidate, number of students who attempted the examination, difficulty level of the exam, and course selected by the candidate. Check the detailed BCECE Round 2 Cutoff below.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: UR Category

As per the data released by BCECE, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur, B.C.E. Bhagalpur, B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur, and G.C.E. Gaya are the top institutes for CSE. Candidates can check the table below for general seat type, UR category, and opening and closing ranks.

Institute

Branch

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

M.I.T. Muzaffarpur

Computer Science & Engineering

1

134

B.C.E. Bhagalpur

Computer Science & Engineering

5

191

B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur

Computer Science & Engineering

61

387

B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur

Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)

322

761

G.C.E. Gaya

Computer Science & Engineering

101

819

Nalanda College. f Engg, Chandi

Computer Science & Engineering

54

820

D.C.E. Darbhanga

Computer Science & Engineering

169

927

M.C.E. Motihari

Computer Science & Engineering

280

1315

D.C.E. Darbhanga

Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)

715

1677

L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology, Chapra

Computer Science & Engineering

290

1856

M.C.E. Motihari

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)

664

2100

R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai

Computer Science & Engineering

651

2205

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

Computer Science & Engineering

387

2435

S.I.T. Sitamarhi

Computer Science & Engineering

981

2625

Purnea College of Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

691

2634

B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura

Computer Science & Engineering

799

2766

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)

2830

2830

K.C.E., Katihar

Computer Science & Engineering

438

3247

R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

1822

3414

Saharsa College of Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

771

3591

Purnea College of Engineering

Computer Science & Engg. (Artificial Intelligence)

943

3901

S.I.T. Sitamarhi

Computer Science & Engg. (Artificial Intelligence &

698

4055

Supaul Engg College, Supaul

Computer Science & Engineering

1104

4306

Govt. Engg. College, Nawada

Computer Science & Engineering

1027

4359

Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur

Computer Science & Engineering

1474

4377

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

Computer Science & Engineering

1149

4385

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

Computer Science & Engineering

1642

4390

B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura

Computer Science & Engg. (Artificial Intelligence &

538

4617

Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali

Computer Science & Engg. (Internet of Things)

2267

4688

Govt. Engg. College, Siwan

Computer Science & Engineering

420

4691

Govt Engg College Of Samastipur

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &

692

4770

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

Computer Science & Engg (Networks)

4124

4824

Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani

Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)

4204

5132

Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani

Computer Science & Engineering

2142

5240

Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj

Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things & Cyb

941

5415

Saharsa College of Engg.

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

2727

5436

Govt. Engg. College, Arwal

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

5170

5492

Govt. Engg. College, Buxar

Computer Science & Engineering

1368

5619

Govt Engg College Of Lakhisarai

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

5049

5649

Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria

Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)

5651

5651

Govt. Engg. College, Arwal

Computer Science & Engineering

1561

5810

Supaul Engg College, Supaul

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)

2786

5873

Govt. Engg. College, Kishanganj

Computer Science & Engineering

3153

5932

Govt Engg College Of Samastipur

Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)

2506

6028

Govt. Engg. College, Banka

Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)

4181

6127

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &

2740

6587

Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura

Computer Science & Engineering

1558

6870

Govt Engg College W. Champaran

Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)

1624

6976

Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur

Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)

2974

7098

Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &

1755

7277

Govt Engg College, Munger

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)

471

7286

Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)

2438

7325

Govt Engg College Of Lakhisarai

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)

1730

7334

Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,

Computer Science & Engineering

2235

7340

Govt. Engg. College, Jamui

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

1509

7517

Govt Engg College Sheohar

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

2112

7584

Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

1187

7596

Govt Engg College, Munger

Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)

4037

7612

Govt. Engg. College, Kishanganj

Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &

1611

7631

Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad

Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)

1718

7674

Govt. Engg. College, Siwan

Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)

3657

7676

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Women's Inst. of Tech.

Computer Science & Engineering

2193

13804

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 18:09 IST

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