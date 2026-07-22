BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 Released: Check CSE Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks Here
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: BCECE has released round 2 opening and closing ranks at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check their allotted college by logging into their account. Continue reading the article to learn about the CSE OR-CR for UR category
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the BCECE Round 2 seat allotment results and institute-wise opening and closing ranks on its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Students can now log into their account to check which engineering course and branch have been assigned to them.
The Round 2 allotment is done on the seats which are left vacant after the Round 1 allotment or if any students have requested an upgrade of their choice. Candidates can check the details below for opening and closing ranks of the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch.
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026
The opening rank is the rank at which the first seat allotment is done to a candidate for a particular course belonging to a particular category, whereas the closing rank is the last rank of allotment. The BCECE cutoff varies on multiple factors, such as the category of candidate, number of students who attempted the examination, difficulty level of the exam, and course selected by the candidate. Check the detailed BCECE Round 2 Cutoff below.
BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: UR Category
As per the data released by BCECE, M.I.T. Muzaffarpur, B.C.E. Bhagalpur, B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur, and G.C.E. Gaya are the top institutes for CSE. Candidates can check the table below for general seat type, UR category, and opening and closing ranks.
|
Institute
|
Branch
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1
|
134
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
5
|
191
|
B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
61
|
387
|
B.C.E. Bakhtiyarpur
|
Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)
|
322
|
761
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
101
|
819
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
54
|
820
|
D.C.E. Darbhanga
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
169
|
927
|
M.C.E. Motihari
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
280
|
1315
|
D.C.E. Darbhanga
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)
|
715
|
1677
|
L.N.J.P.I.T. Technology, Chapra
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
290
|
1856
|
M.C.E. Motihari
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)
|
664
|
2100
|
R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
651
|
2205
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
387
|
2435
|
S.I.T. Sitamarhi
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
981
|
2625
|
Purnea College of Engineering
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
691
|
2634
|
B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
799
|
2766
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)
|
2830
|
2830
|
K.C.E., Katihar
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
438
|
3247
|
R.R.S.D.C.E, Begusarai
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
1822
|
3414
|
Saharsa College of Engineering
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
771
|
3591
|
Purnea College of Engineering
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Artificial Intelligence)
|
943
|
3901
|
S.I.T. Sitamarhi
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Artificial Intelligence &
|
698
|
4055
|
Supaul Engg College, Supaul
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1104
|
4306
|
Govt. Engg. College, Nawada
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1027
|
4359
|
Govt. Engg. College, Bhojpur
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1474
|
4377
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1149
|
4385
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1642
|
4390
|
B.P.M.C.E. Madhepura
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Artificial Intelligence &
|
538
|
4617
|
Govt. Engg. College, Vaishali
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Internet of Things)
|
2267
|
4688
|
Govt. Engg. College, Siwan
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
420
|
4691
|
Govt Engg College Of Samastipur
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &
|
692
|
4770
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
Computer Science & Engg (Networks)
|
4124
|
4824
|
Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani
|
Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)
|
4204
|
5132
|
Govt. Engg. College, Madhubani
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
2142
|
5240
|
Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj
|
Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things & Cyb
|
941
|
5415
|
Saharsa College of Engg.
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
2727
|
5436
|
Govt. Engg. College, Arwal
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
5170
|
5492
|
Govt. Engg. College, Buxar
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1368
|
5619
|
Govt Engg College Of Lakhisarai
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
5049
|
5649
|
Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria
|
Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)
|
5651
|
5651
|
Govt. Engg. College, Arwal
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1561
|
5810
|
Supaul Engg College, Supaul
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)
|
2786
|
5873
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kishanganj
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
3153
|
5932
|
Govt Engg College Of Samastipur
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)
|
2506
|
6028
|
Govt. Engg. College, Banka
|
Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)
|
4181
|
6127
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &
|
2740
|
6587
|
Govt. Engg. College, Sheikhpura
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
1558
|
6870
|
Govt Engg College W. Champaran
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)
|
1624
|
6976
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kaimur
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)
|
2974
|
7098
|
Govt. Engg. College, Khagaria
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &
|
1755
|
7277
|
Govt Engg College, Munger
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)
|
471
|
7286
|
Govt. Engg. College, Gopalganj
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)
|
2438
|
7325
|
Govt Engg College Of Lakhisarai
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence)
|
1730
|
7334
|
Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu Engg. College,
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
2235
|
7340
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jamui
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
1509
|
7517
|
Govt Engg College Sheohar
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
2112
|
7584
|
Govt. Engg. College, Aurangabad
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
1187
|
7596
|
Govt Engg College, Munger
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Data Science)
|
4037
|
7612
|
Govt. Engg. College, Kishanganj
|
Computer Science & Engg (Artificial Intelligence &
|
1611
|
7631
|
Govt. Engg. College, Jehanabad
|
Computer Science & Engg. (Cyber Security)
|
1718
|
7674
|
Govt. Engg. College, Siwan
|
Computer Science & Engg (Internet Of Things)
|
3657
|
7676
|
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Women's Inst. of Tech.
|
Computer Science & Engineering
|
2193
|
13804
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.