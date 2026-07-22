BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026 Released: Check CSE Category-Wise Opening & Closing Ranks Here

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the BCECE Round 2 seat allotment results and institute-wise opening and closing ranks on its official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Students can now log into their account to check which engineering course and branch have been assigned to them.

The Round 2 allotment is done on the seats which are left vacant after the Round 1 allotment or if any students have requested an upgrade of their choice. Candidates can check the details below for opening and closing ranks of the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) branch.

BCECE Round 2 Cutoff 2026

The opening rank is the rank at which the first seat allotment is done to a candidate for a particular course belonging to a particular category, whereas the closing rank is the last rank of allotment. The BCECE cutoff varies on multiple factors, such as the category of candidate, number of students who attempted the examination, difficulty level of the exam, and course selected by the candidate. Check the detailed BCECE Round 2 Cutoff below.