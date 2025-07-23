BharatSkillNxt 2025: India will lead Largest AI Ready School under Skill India Mission

New Delhi, July 22, 2025: At the “BharatSkillNxt 2025” event marking the 10‑year milestone of the Skill India Mission, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary announced a bold initiative: within the next six months, India is poised to become home to the world’s largest network of school students actively using and applying artificial intelligence .

“Whether it’s veterans retraining, rural women discovering entrepreneurship, or young students embracing AI, every story reaffirms that India’s future lies in recognizing talent, restoring dignity to work, and creating opportunity through skill,” stated Shri Chaudhary during his address at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi .

SOAR: Skilling for AI Readiness

The introduction of SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), a program to incorporate AI education at the classroom level and equip students for real-world issues, was a major feature of the celebration. Chaudhary argues that this is about encouraging active application and future leadership in AI, not just about providing access to technology.