Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Date 2025 Announced: Check Shift Timings, Pattern, Admit Card Details

Bihar Staff Nurse Exam Date 2025: BTSC is all set to conduct Staff Nurse exam on July 30, 31 and August 1 to fill 11389 vacancies. The exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates will be allotted 2 hours to complete the test. Read on to check BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Date, Shift Timings, Pattern and other important information here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 25, 2025, 10:22 IST
Know Bihar BTSC Exam Date, Shift Timings, Paper Pattern, Negative Marking here.
Know Bihar BTSC Exam Date, Shift Timings, Paper Pattern, Negative Marking here.

BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Date 2025 Out: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced 11389 vacancies for the Staff Nurse Post. As per the latest notice, the written exam will be conducted on July 30, 31, and August 1 & 3, 2025, in various districts of Bihar state. With the exam approaching, candidates should be well aware of the paper pattern and speed up their Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse exam preparation. It will help them understand exam mode, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, duration, marking scheme, minimum qualifying marks, and other details. The written exam for this post will be conducted online, comprising 100 MCQs which need to be solved within 2 hours. Learn about the BTSC Staff Nurse exam pattern, marking scheme and important topics on this page.

Bihar Staff Nurse Exam 2025 Highlights

The Bihar Technical Service Commission has announced the BTSC Staff Nurse exam date on its official website. Being well-versed with the complete exam schedule aids you in preparing effectively for the exam. It also helps you to allot ample time to your revision and revising key topics. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment shared below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar Technical Service Commission

Post Name

Staff Nurse

Vacancy

11389

Exam Date

July 30, 31, and August 1 & 3, 2025

Question Type

Objective-type

Number of Questions

100

Also, check:

BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Date 2025

BTSC issued the Bihar Staff Nurse admit card 2025 on July 23 at btsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download it using registration number and password to carry on their examination day. BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Date is 30th, 31st July and 1st and 3rd August. The exact exam date and shift timings will be mentioned in the admit card.

Event

Date

Application Start Date

April 25, 2025

Application Last Date

May 23, 2025

BTSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2025 Release Date

July 23, 2025 (Released)

Exam Date

30 July 2025, 31 July 2025, 1 Aug 2025, 3 Aug 2025

BTSC Shift Timings

BTSC 2025 exam for Staff Nurse post is scheduled to be held from 30 July 2025 to 3 August 2025 in two shifts. On the first three days, it will be conducted in two shifts but on August 3rd, it will be held in morning shift only.

Date

Shift 1 (Morning)

Shift 2 (Afternoon)

30 July 2025

Yes

Yes

31 July 2025

Yes

Yes

1 August 2025

Yes

Yes

3 August 2025

Yes

Aspirants must reach the exam venue at least an hour before the shift timings to complete the verification and frisking process smoothly.

How to Download Bihar Staff Nurse Admit Card?

BTSC admit card is released on the official website. Candidates can download it by following the steps given below. Bihar Staff Nurse admit card 2025 is a mandatory document that contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre address, date, shift timing, and reporting instructions.

  • Visit the official website of BTSC.
  • Click on the admit card download link provided on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and password.
  • Your admit card will appear on screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

What is BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern?

The BTSC Staff Nurse written exam will be a computer-based test consisting of 100 objective-type questions in English and Hindi. The exam duration is 2 hours, carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam. The detailed BTSC exam pattern is given below:

Particular

Details

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test

Question Type

Objective-type

Medium

English & Hindi

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

Exam Duration

2 hours

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General Category: 40%, BC: 36.5%, EBC: 34%, SC/ST/Women/PwD: 32%

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News