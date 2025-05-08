BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025, Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics

BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released 11389 vacancies for Staff Nurse under the Health Department, Patna, Bihar. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply online from April 25 to May 23, 2025. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam and work experience. Understanding the Bihar Staff Nurse syllabus and pattern is essential to strengthen the preparation. It will help candidates prioritise key topics, create a study plan effectively, and approach the exam with confidence. The syllabus is based on the General Nursing and Midwifery (G.N.M) level curriculum. A total of 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks will be asked in the question paper. Read on to learn about the subject-wise BTSC Staff Nurse syllabus, exam pattern, books, and preparation tips.

BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 Key Highlights The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the syllabus for the Staff Nurse post on its official website. It comprises all the topics and their subtopics important for the written exam. Check the key highlights of the BTSC Staff Nurse syllabus shared below for the candidate’s reference: Exam Conducting Body Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) Post Name Staff Nurse Vacancy 11389 Selection Process Written Exam and Work Experience Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Negative Marking Yes BTSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the BTSC Staff Nurse exam pattern to identify exam format, type of questions, number of questions, weightage, maximum marks, and overall marking scheme prescribed by the exam authorities. The written exam is a computer-based test, comprising 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi. The exam duration shall be 2 hours.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark and a negative marking of 0.25 mark for every incorrect answer. The overall weightage of the written exam shall be 75 marks. The percentage of marks obtained in the written exam shall be determined by multiplying their total marks obtained in the examination by a factor of 0.75. Check the weightage of the BTSC Staff Nurse syllabus tabulated below: Particular Details Exam Mode Computer-Based Test Question Type Multiple Choice Questions Medium English and Hindi Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Marking Scheme +1 mark for every correct answer -0.25 mark for every incorrect response Minimum Qualifying Marks UR: 40%, BC: 36.5%, EBC: 34%, SC/ST/Women/PwD: 32% Work Experience Weightage 25 marks Final Merit List 75 marks (written exam)+ 25 marks (work experience)

Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the BTSC Staff Nurse syllabus PDF enables aspirants to focus only on the topics important from the exam perspective. Get the direct link to download the syllabus for the Staff Nurse exam on this page. BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus Download PDF BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025- Topic-Wise The Bihar Staff Nurse syllabus is divided into various topics, including Basic Sciences, Nutrition & Dietetics, Psychology, Mental Health & Psychiatric Nursing, Fundamental Nursing, Community Health Nursing, Medical & Surgical Nursing, Pediatric Nursing, Obstetrical Nursing, etc. Aspirants must grasp concepts across all the topics to attempt questions with accuracy in the exam. Check the subject-wise BTSC Staff Nurse syllabus shared below and simplify your preparation.

BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Basic Sciences Basic science evaluates candidates' knowledge in Anatomical and Biochemical structures, identifying toxic symptoms, calculating dosage, and other related topics. Check the complete Staff Nurse syllabus below: Anatomical and Biochemical structures to explain the physiological functions of the human body and factors. Which may disturb these and mechanisms of such disturbances.

Various groups of micro-organisms of clinical importance.

Disinfection and Sterilization for the prevention of diseases in the Hospital and Community.

Collect and handle specimens of various diagnostic tests.

Enumerate weights and measures and demonstrate skill in calculation of dosage and preparation of solutions.

Read and Interpret prescriptions and care for drugs according to the regulations.

Describe various groups of Drugs acting on different systems of the body.

Recognize the toxic symptoms related to common drugs and poisons.

BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Nutrition & Dietetics Topics in this section are designed to test candidates’ knowledge of Nutritional deficiencies, therapeutic diets, etc. Check the list of important topics below: Various Nutrients and their importance in the maintenance of health.

Plan diets suitable to socio economic status for different age groups and physiological conditions.

Nutritional deficiencies and their prevention and management.

Plan therapeutic diets for various disease conditions. BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Psychology, Mental Health & Psychiatric Nursing This section assesses the aspirant’s understanding of principles of psychology, Therapies utilised in psychiatry, Communication, and other skills. Check the list of essential topics below: Normal and deviations in behavior among various age groups and their cause.

Explain the principles of psychology and its application in health and diseases.

Interpret behavior of self and others.

Recognize deviations from normal behavior and provide guidance and counseling.

Dynamics of patients behavior and its application in providing nursing care.

Communication and maintaining interpersonal relations.

Therapies utilized in psychiatry and the various roles of nurses in psychiatric nursing.

BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Fundamental Nursing Fundamental Nursing test candidates’ awareness about First aid Treatments, scope, etiquette & ethics of Nursing, etc. Aspirants must cover the following topics during the preparation: Describe Nursing as a profession, its scope, etiquettes & ethics.

First aid Treatments.

Congenital and Safe Environment to the patient.

Carry out basic nursing procedures for the care of the patients with an understanding of the scientific principles involved.

Make observations and records

Administer prescribed medications and carry out treatments.

Maintain records of patients and nursing care. BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Community Health Nursing This section is designed to check the candidate’s understanding of health education, medico-social work, social pathology, etc. The list of important topics is as follows:

Personal, environmental, Social and cultural factors contributing to health of individual, family and community.

Methods of control of spread of diseases.

Needs for health education and evaluate the effect of the same to patients, families and community.

Prepare and use appropriate audio-visual aids for imparting health education.

Symptoms of social disorganization and social pathology.

Demonstrate skills in medico-social work.

Principles of health care to mothers and children and the services available for them in urban and rural communities.

Deviations from normal amongst mother and children and take necessary action in clinics, health centres and homes.

Educate the community about need and methods of Family Planning.

Demonstrate skill in community diagnosis and in delivery of community nursing services in accordance with the national health care system.

BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Medical & Surgical Nursing The Medical & Surgical Nursing section aims to evaluate candidates' knowledge about pathophysiology, anaesthesia, first aid in case of disaster, etc. Some of the important topics are as follows: Causes, pathophysiology, symptoms, treatment and prophylactic measures in common medical and surgical conditions affecting various systems of the body.

Provide patient cantered nursing care in patients with common medical and surgical conditions affecting various systems of the body.

Prepare operation theatre for surgery and assist in operative procedure.

Identify common equipment used in operation theatre.

Explain the anesthesia used, with their effects and dangers, and care for an anesthetized patient until such time as he recovers from the effect of anesthesia.

Recognize and provide first aid in case of common emergencies using the resuscitation equipment including intubation.

Care of critically ill patients who required support for maintaining vital functions.

Provide first aid in case of disaster, emergency and accidents and demonstrate skill in transporting the casualties.

Organize casualty emergency services.

Explain Infectious diseases, their transmission and barrier nursing in hospital and community.

BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Pediatric Nursing This section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s knowledge in children’s growth, nutritional and psychological needs, basic pediatric nursing principles, etc. Check the complete syllabus below; Describe Growth and development, nutritional and psychological needs of children at different age group.

Explain basic principles involved in pediatric nursing.

Provide nursing management to neonates and children with medical and surgical disorders.

Recognize emergencies in neonates and children and take appropriate first aid measures.

Manage normal new born and low birth weight baby.

Describe various aspects of preventive pediatric nursing and be able to practice them while nursing care in a hospital or community. BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Obstetrical Nursing

The Obstetrical Nursing section checks the candidate’s knowledge about childbirth, Episiotomy, obstetrical emergencies, etc. The list of important topics is as follows: Anatomy & Physiology of pregnancy, child birth and puerperium.

Antenatal care to mothers.

Episiotomy and suture a first and second-degree tear.

Domiciliary services to mothers and children.

Management of common obstetrical emergencies needing immediate treatment.

Family welfare advice. BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus for Principles of Administration and Supervision, Education and Trends in Nursing This section is designed to evaluate the candidate’s knowledge of health administration, human relations, supervisory techniques, nursing education, etc. Check the topic-wise syllabus below: Principles of administration and its application to health administration at different levels.

Organizational pattern for nursing components of hospital and public health service.

Effective human relations to improve efficiency of the staff.

Principles of supervision and develop skill in supervisory techniques.

Trends in Nursing and nursing education in India and Abroad.

Nursing as a profession and the rights, responsibilities and adjustment in professional life.

Methods of teaching applicable to nursing

How to Cover BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025? The Bihar Staff Nurse exam preparation requires a comprehensive strategy and resources. Here are a few tips and tricks shared below to excel in the written exam: Review the BTSC Staff Nurse syllabus to prepare only the important chapters.

Create an effective timetable that helps you cover the entire curriculum on time with focused practice and revision.

Solve mock tests and previous year question papers to identify weak areas and improve time management.

Create short notes for all topics for last-minute study or quick revision. Best Books for BTSC Staff Nurse Syllabus 2025 The right set of BTSC Staff Nurse books can help you master all the concepts essential for the exam. It will boost your preparation and ability to solve complex questions with accuracy. Check the list of important books for Staff Nurse exam preparation below: