Bihar STET Registration 2026: Apply Online Begins for BSEB STET at bsebstet.org - Direct Link Here

Key Points Bihar STET 2026 online applications are open from Aug 17 to Aug 31, 2026.

The BSEB released the STET 2026 notification on August 11, 2026.

Test for secondary school teaching (classes 9-12); min age 21 as of Aug 1, 2026.

Bihar STET Registration 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026. The application process commences today, on 17 August and will close on 31 August 2026. The Bihar STET is conducted for the candidates who want to pursue a career in secondary school teaching (classes 9 to 12). The eligible candidates can apply for either Paper 1 or Paper or both. Paper 1 is to teach Class 9 and 10 and Paper 2 is to teach Class 11 and 12. If you possess the eligibility criteria for both the levels then you can apply for both papers separately. The minimum age of the candidate applying for the STET 2026 should be 21 years as on 01-08-2026. There are certain age relaxations provided in the upper age limit as per the category of the candidate.

Bihar STET Registration 2026 Highlights The BSEB has released the notification for STET 2026 on 11 August 2026. The candidates who are interested in applying can check the highlights of the exam in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026 Purpose To determine the eligibility of candidates to teach classes 9 to 12 Level Class 9 to 12 Notification Release Date 11 August 2026 Registration Dates 17 August to 31 August 2026 No. of Papers Two Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online (Computer Based Test) Official Website bsebstet.org / stetregistration.cbrt.co.in Bihar STET Notification 2026 The candidates who are interested in applying for the Bihar STET 2026 can download the official notification through the direct link provided here. The notification contains all the relevant information about the examination including the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, among others.

Bihar STET Notification 2026 Download Link Bihar STET Registration Link 2026 The Bihar STET registration started from 17 August onwards and the last date to complete the registration is 31 August 2026. The candidates who are preparing to appear for STET 2026 can fill the application form through the direct link provided here. Bihar STET Registration 2026 Apply Link ALSO CHECK: Bihar STET Syllabus 2026 How to Apply for Bihar STET 2026? To apply for Bihar STET 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here: STEP 1: Visit the official portal at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. STEP 2: If you haven’t registered on the portal, then click on the Registration tab and create your login credentials. STEP 3: Click on the Login tab using the login credentials. STEP 4: Fill the application form with all the required information carefully.