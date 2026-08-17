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Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Topic-Wise PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:34 IST

Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: Candidates who are planning to apply for the Bihar STET examination should start their preparation by downloading the syllabus pdf. Bihar STET consists of two papers and topic-wise syllabus has been outlined in this article. Also check the paper-wise exam pattern.

Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Topic-Wise PDF Here
Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Topic-Wise PDF Here

Key Points

  • Bihar STET 2026 applications are open from August 17 to August 31, 2026.
  • The exam assesses eligibility to teach Classes 9-12 and consists of two papers.
  • The CBT exam has 150 MCQs per paper, 2 sections, and no negative marking.

Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Bihar STET 2026. The STET stands for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) which is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers for teaching Classes 9 to 12 in the schools across the state. The Bihar STET exam date has not been announced yet but opening of the application portal is a sign for the candidates to start preparing for the exam. The syllabus can be used as a guide to help throughout the journey. The Bihar STET consists of two papers- Paper 1 (classes 9 to 10) and Paper 2 (classes 11 to 12). The exam is conducted in CBT mode and comprises multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Bihar STET Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The BSEB conducts the STET exam to certify the candidates as being eligible for teaching classes 9 to 12. The candidates will have to select a subject of their choice from the list and the exam is conducted separately for each subject. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026

Registration Dates

17 August to 31 August 2026

Level

Classes 9 to 12

Exam Mode

Online (CBT)

No. of Questions

150 in each paper

Total Marks

150 in each paper

Negative Marking

No

No. of Sections

2 in each paper

Exam Duration

2 hours 30 minutes

Official Website

bstet.org

Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2026

The Bihar STET exam consists of two papers and both the papers have identical exam patterns. The exam is conducted in online mode and consists of 150 MCQs. The paper consists of two sections- Subject Specific and Art of Teaching & Other Skills. Each question carries +1 mark and there is no provision for negative marking.

Sections

Total Questions

Total Marks

Subject Specific

100

100

Art of Teaching & Other Skills

Art of Teaching

30

30

General Knowledge

05

05

Environmental Science

05

05

Mathematical Aptitude

05

05

Logical Reasoning

05

05

TOTAL

150

150

Bihar STET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026 Download PDF

The Bihar STET Paper 1 is conducted to teach classes 9 to 10. The exam consists of two sections and the candidates can download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here.

Subject

Syllabus PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Studies

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Bangla

Download PDF

Maithili

Download PDF

Arabic

Download PDF

Persian

Download PDF

Bhojpuri

Download PDF

Physical Education

Download PDF

Music

Download PDF

Fine Arts

Download PDF

Nritya

Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 Syllabus 2026 Download PDF

Bihar STET Paper 2 is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers to teach classes 11 and 12. The subject-wise syllabus pdf can be downloaded from here.

Subject

Syllabus PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

Urdu

Download PDF

Sanskrit

Download PDF

English

Download PDF

Bangla

Download PDF

Maithili

Download PDF

Magahi

Download PDF

Arabic

Download PDF

Persian

Download PDF

Bhojpuri

Download PDF

Pali

Download PDF

Prakrit

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Zoology

Download PDF

History

Download PDF

Political Science

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Philosophy

Download PDF

Psychology

Download PDF

Home Science

Download PDF

Commerce

Download PDF

Computer Science

Download PDF

Agriculture

Download PDF

Music

Download PDF

Botany

Download PDF

How to Use Bihar STET Syllabus 2026 Effectively?

The candidates who are preparing for the Bihar STET 2026 should be using the syllabus effectively to strengthen their preparation. Here are some tips to use the syllabus effectively.

  • Download Syllabus: First and foremost, the Bihar STET syllabus should be downloaded and pasted on your study table so that you have a glimpse of it all the time. Hard copy is preferred over the pdf format of the syllabus.

  • Prepare a Study Plan: Based on the syllabus, prepare a study plan that suits you. Do not make a plan so rigid that even you can’t follow. Take flexible gaps so that you do not get exhaust. Initially, prepare a monthly plan and try to follow it.

  • Go Topic-Wise: In the subject specific section, try to complete one topic at a time and revise it before proceeding to the next.

  • Short Notes: Once you complete a topic, prepare short notes for your own revision. This consolidated information will help you in the last days before the examination.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:34 IST

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