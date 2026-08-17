Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Topic-Wise PDF Here
Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: Candidates who are planning to apply for the Bihar STET examination should start their preparation by downloading the syllabus pdf. Bihar STET consists of two papers and topic-wise syllabus has been outlined in this article. Also check the paper-wise exam pattern.
Key Points
- Bihar STET 2026 applications are open from August 17 to August 31, 2026.
- The exam assesses eligibility to teach Classes 9-12 and consists of two papers.
- The CBT exam has 150 MCQs per paper, 2 sections, and no negative marking.
Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Bihar STET 2026. The STET stands for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) which is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers for teaching Classes 9 to 12 in the schools across the state. The Bihar STET exam date has not been announced yet but opening of the application portal is a sign for the candidates to start preparing for the exam. The syllabus can be used as a guide to help throughout the journey. The Bihar STET consists of two papers- Paper 1 (classes 9 to 10) and Paper 2 (classes 11 to 12). The exam is conducted in CBT mode and comprises multiple choice questions (MCQs).
Bihar STET Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The BSEB conducts the STET exam to certify the candidates as being eligible for teaching classes 9 to 12. The candidates will have to select a subject of their choice from the list and the exam is conducted separately for each subject. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
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Exam Name
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Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026
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Registration Dates
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17 August to 31 August 2026
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Level
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Classes 9 to 12
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Exam Mode
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Online (CBT)
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No. of Questions
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150 in each paper
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Total Marks
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150 in each paper
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Negative Marking
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No
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No. of Sections
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2 in each paper
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Exam Duration
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2 hours 30 minutes
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Official Website
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bstet.org
Bihar STET Exam Pattern 2026
The Bihar STET exam consists of two papers and both the papers have identical exam patterns. The exam is conducted in online mode and consists of 150 MCQs. The paper consists of two sections- Subject Specific and Art of Teaching & Other Skills. Each question carries +1 mark and there is no provision for negative marking.
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Sections
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Total Questions
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Total Marks
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Subject Specific
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100
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100
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Art of Teaching & Other Skills
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Art of Teaching
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30
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30
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General Knowledge
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05
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05
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Environmental Science
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05
|
05
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Mathematical Aptitude
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05
|
05
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Logical Reasoning
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05
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05
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TOTAL
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150
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150
Bihar STET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
The Bihar STET Paper 1 is conducted to teach classes 9 to 10. The exam consists of two sections and the candidates can download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here.
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Subject
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Syllabus PDF
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Hindi
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Sanskrit
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English
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Mathematics
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Science
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Social Studies
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Urdu
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Bangla
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Maithili
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Arabic
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Persian
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Bhojpuri
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Physical Education
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Download PDF
|
Music
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Fine Arts
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Nritya
Bihar STET Paper 2 Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
Bihar STET Paper 2 is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers to teach classes 11 and 12. The subject-wise syllabus pdf can be downloaded from here.
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Subject
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Syllabus PDF
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Hindi
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Download PDF
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Urdu
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Download PDF
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Sanskrit
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Download PDF
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English
|
Download PDF
|
Bangla
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Download PDF
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Maithili
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Download PDF
|
Magahi
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Download PDF
|
Arabic
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Download PDF
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Persian
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Download PDF
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Bhojpuri
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Download PDF
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Pali
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Download PDF
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Prakrit
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Download PDF
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Mathematics
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Download PDF
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Physics
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Download PDF
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Chemistry
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Download PDF
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Zoology
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Download PDF
|
History
|
Download PDF
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Political Science
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Download PDF
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Geography
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Download PDF
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Sociology
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Download PDF
|
Economics
|
Download PDF
|
Philosophy
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Download PDF
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Psychology
|
Download PDF
|
Home Science
|
Download PDF
|
Commerce
|
Download PDF
|
Computer Science
|
Download PDF
|
Agriculture
|
Download PDF
|
Music
|
Download PDF
|
Botany
|
Download PDF
How to Use Bihar STET Syllabus 2026 Effectively?
The candidates who are preparing for the Bihar STET 2026 should be using the syllabus effectively to strengthen their preparation. Here are some tips to use the syllabus effectively.
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Download Syllabus: First and foremost, the Bihar STET syllabus should be downloaded and pasted on your study table so that you have a glimpse of it all the time. Hard copy is preferred over the pdf format of the syllabus.
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Prepare a Study Plan: Based on the syllabus, prepare a study plan that suits you. Do not make a plan so rigid that even you can’t follow. Take flexible gaps so that you do not get exhaust. Initially, prepare a monthly plan and try to follow it.
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Go Topic-Wise: In the subject specific section, try to complete one topic at a time and revise it before proceeding to the next.
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Short Notes: Once you complete a topic, prepare short notes for your own revision. This consolidated information will help you in the last days before the examination.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.