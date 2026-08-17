Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 Topic-Wise PDF Here

Bihar STET Syllabus 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Bihar STET 2026. The STET stands for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) which is conducted to assess the eligibility of the test-takers for teaching Classes 9 to 12 in the schools across the state. The Bihar STET exam date has not been announced yet but opening of the application portal is a sign for the candidates to start preparing for the exam. The syllabus can be used as a guide to help throughout the journey. The Bihar STET consists of two papers- Paper 1 (classes 9 to 10) and Paper 2 (classes 11 to 12). The exam is conducted in CBT mode and comprises multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Bihar STET Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The BSEB conducts the STET exam to certify the candidates as being eligible for teaching classes 9 to 12. The candidates will have to select a subject of their choice from the list and the exam is conducted separately for each subject. Check the highlights in the table below: