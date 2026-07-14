BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines

BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the Prosecution Officer written examination on 15 July in two shifts- Shift 1 for General Studies paper and Shift 2 for Law paper. Shift 1 will run between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and Shift 2 will be conducted between 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. The candidates are asked to report at the examination centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. Therefore, the candidates are advised to reach the venue on time and plan their travel accordingly. The BPSC has released the admit cards for the examination on 09 July and the candidates can download the admit card through the BPSC ONline Application Portal at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using your login credentials.

The BPSC is going to conduct the BPSC PO exam in two shifts on 15th July. The examination consists of two papers- General Studies and Law. These two papers will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 and Shift 2, respectively. Check the shift timings here.

Exam Date Shift 1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm) Shift 2 (02:30 pm to 04:30 pm) 15 July 2026 General Studies Law

BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Reporting Time 2026

The BPSC has released the notice on its website bpsc.bihar.gov.in which mentions that the candidates should report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. This means that the candidates must reach the examination centre for the Shift 1 exam at 08:00 am as the exam will start at 10:00 am and for the Shift 2 exam, they should reach at 12:30 pm as the second shift will start at 02:30 pm.