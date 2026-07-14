BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings & Exam Day Guidelines
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam 2026: The BPSC will conduct the BPSC Prosecution Officer (PO) written examination on 15 July 2026 in two shifts for General Studies and Law paper. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the exam shift timings, reporting time, and exam day instructions for the candidates in this article.
Key Points
- BPSC PO Exam 2026 is on 15 July, with two shifts for General Studies & Law.
- Admit cards were released on 09 July; download from bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.
- Candidates must report 2 hours before exam; Shift 1 by 08:00 am, Shift 2 by 12:30 pm.
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the Prosecution Officer written examination on 15 July in two shifts- Shift 1 for General Studies paper and Shift 2 for Law paper. Shift 1 will run between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and Shift 2 will be conducted between 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. The candidates are asked to report at the examination centre 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. Therefore, the candidates are advised to reach the venue on time and plan their travel accordingly. The BPSC has released the admit cards for the examination on 09 July and the candidates can download the admit card through the BPSC ONline Application Portal at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in using your login credentials.
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Shift Timings 2026
The BPSC is going to conduct the BPSC PO exam in two shifts on 15th July. The examination consists of two papers- General Studies and Law. These two papers will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 and Shift 2, respectively. Check the shift timings here.
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Exam Date
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Shift 1 (10:00 am to 12:00 pm)
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Shift 2 (02:30 pm to 04:30 pm)
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15 July 2026
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General Studies
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Law
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Reporting Time 2026
The BPSC has released the notice on its website bpsc.bihar.gov.in which mentions that the candidates should report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. This means that the candidates must reach the examination centre for the Shift 1 exam at 08:00 am as the exam will start at 10:00 am and for the Shift 2 exam, they should reach at 12:30 pm as the second shift will start at 02:30 pm.
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Shift 1
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Shift 2
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Reporting Time
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08:00 am
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12:30 pm
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Gate Closing Time
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09:00 am
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01:30 pm
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Exam Start Time
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10:00 am
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02:30 pm
BPSC Prosecution Officer Exam Day Guidelines
The commission has released the notice for the candidates who are going to appear for the BPSC PO examination scheduled to be held on 15 July 2026. The notice outlines the important instructions for the candidates. These instructions are:
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Candidates must ensure they carry an extra copy of their E-Admit Card for the examination.
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Candidates must reach the designated examination center two hours before the commencement of the exam (by 08:00 am). Entry into the examination hall will be permitted only one hour before the exam starts (by 09:00 am for the first shift and 01:30 pm for the second shift).
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Five options (A, B, C, D, and E) will be provided for each question; option 'E' signifies "Not Attempted." If a candidate does not wish to answer a question, they must mandatorily select option 'E'. If a candidate does not select any option for a question, a negative mark of 1/3 (one-third) will be deducted for that question.
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Candidates shall leave the examination hall/premises only after the examination concludes.
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Carrying or using electronic items such as calculators, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, smartwatches, etc. within the examination center premises is prohibited. Possession of any electronic item inside the examination hall by a candidate will be considered malpractice.
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Carrying markers, white fluid, blades, or erasers into the examination hall is prohibited.
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If found indulging in malpractice or in possession of electronic items inside the examination hall, the candidate will be debarred from Bihar Public Service Commission examinations for the next five years (including the current exam). Additionally, spreading misleading or sensational rumors regarding the examination will result in debarment for three years.
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Candidates found indulging in malpractice during the said examination will face penal action under the Bihar Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
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Candidates should not pay heed to any misleading or sensational rumors and should check the Commission's official website for information related to the Commission.
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