BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Released at bsphcl.co.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bsphcl.co.in. The written exam for Technician Grade 3 is scheduled to be held between July 11 and July 22, 2025. Candidates will have to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. A total of 2,156 Technician Grade 3 are to be filled through recruitment drives across the state.

The BPPHCL has activated the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit card 2025 download link on its official website, bsphcl.co.in.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use the login credentials to the link to the link. However you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below.