BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Released at bsphcl.co.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bsphcl.co.in. Check exam admit card download link and other details here. 

Jul 4, 2025, 15:34 IST

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bsphcl.co.in. The written exam for Technician Grade 3 is scheduled to be held between July 11 and July 22, 2025. Candidates will have to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. A total of 2,156 Technician Grade 3 are to be filled through recruitment drives across the state.
The BPPHCL has activated the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit card 2025 download link on its official website, bsphcl.co.in.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use the login credentials to the link to the link. However you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

 

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: Highlights

BSPHCL has released the technician grade 3 admit card on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, a total of  2,156 posts are to be filled across the state.Check overview of the reccruitment drive here. 

Detail

Information

Recruitment Body

Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL)

Post Name

Technician Grade III

Total Vacancies

2,156

Admit Card status 

Out

Exam Date

11th–22nd July 2025

Exam Mode

Online (CBT)

Duration

90 minutes

Official Website

bsphcl.co.in

How to Download BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the admit card after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card download link for Technician Grade 3 (Advt. No. 05/2024)
  • Provide your login credenetials i.e. application number and password and enter the captcha code.
  • Click on the submit button and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

