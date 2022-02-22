JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022 Out @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Check Details

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the counselling schedule for the post of Urdu Anuwadak on its official website- bssc.bih.nic.in.Download PDF here.

Created On: Feb 22, 2022 10:56 IST
BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022
BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022

BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the counselling schedule for the post of Urdu Anuwadak (Urdu Translator) against the advertisement number 02/19. All such candidates, who are appearing in BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022 can download details schedule available on the official website i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to conduct the counselling for the Urdu Anuwadak post on 03/04 March 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the Counselling round for Urdu Anuwadak  post can download the BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below. 

How to Download BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Go to the official website of BSSC i.e. bssc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on ‘Notice Board Section’ available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link "Important Notice Regarding Counselling of Urdu Anuwadak (Adv. No.02/19)" displaying on the Home Page.
  4. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022.
  5. Download and save the BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counselling Schedule 2022 for future reference. 

Candidates who have qualified for the Counselling round for Urdu Anuwadak post should note that Commission has uploaded the details of application form and other details have been uploaded on its official website. Candidates are required to fill the same and appear with the form with the essential documents on the day of counseling as per the schedule. 

Candidates can check the details BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counseling Schedule 2022 available on the official website. 

However you can download the BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counseling Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: BSSC Urdu Anuwadak Counseling Schedule 2022

