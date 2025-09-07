RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025, Sep 7: Check GK Group-A Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the Senior Teacher (2nd Grade Teacher) Exam from September 7 to 12, 2025, across subjects such as Social Science, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, English, and Punjabi. The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher has conducted the GK Group-A, and Social Science exam on 07 September 2025.
The exam was being conducted in two shifts, Shift 1 paper was conducted from 10:00 am to 12 pm and the 2nd Shift paper was conducted from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Exam Timings
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the 2nd Grade Teacher exam from 07 September 2025. Candidates can download their RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Cards from the official website. Candidates can check the exam timings here:
|
Shifts
|
Exam
|
Shift Timings
|
Shift 1
|
GK Group A
|
10 AM to 12 PM
|
Shift 2
|
Social Science
|
03:00 PM to 05:30 PM
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2025: Difficulty Level
As per the students feedback, the General Knowledge Group A exam was Moderate in nature. The Social Science paper is still ongoing. We will provide the feedback on the 2nd shift paper after the exam gets over.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern
The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher exam pattern consists of two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is of General Knowledge and Paper 2 is Subject-Specific.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern for Paper I
-
Number of Questions: 100 MCQs
-
Maximum Marks: 200
-
Duration: 2 hours
-
Negative Marking: 1/3rd mark deducted for each incorrect answer
-
Minimum Qualifying Marks: 40% (relaxation of 5% for SC/ST candidates)
-
Content Areas:
-
Geographical, Historical, Cultural & General Knowledge of Rajasthan
-
Current Affairs of Rajasthan
-
General Knowledge of India & the World
-
Educational Psychology
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Pattern for Paper II
-
Number of Questions: 150 MCQs
-
Maximum Marks: 300
-
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
-
Negative Marking: 1/3rd mark per wrong answer
-
Minimum Qualifying Marks: 40% (5% relaxation for SC/ST)
-
Content Areas:
-
Graduation-level subject knowledge
-
Secondary/Senior Secondary subject knowledge
-
Teaching methodology relevant to the subject
