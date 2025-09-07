RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025, Sep 7: Check GK Group-A Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is conducting the Senior Teacher (2nd Grade Teacher) Exam from September 7 to 12, 2025, across subjects such as Social Science, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, English, and Punjabi. The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher has conducted the GK Group-A, and Social Science exam on 07 September 2025.

The exam was being conducted in two shifts, Shift 1 paper was conducted from 10:00 am to 12 pm and the 2nd Shift paper was conducted from 03:00 pm to 05:30 pm.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2025 Exam Timings

Candidates can download their RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Cards from the official website. Candidates can check the exam timings here: