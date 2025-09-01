Which is the Youngest and Oldest Mountain Range in the World? (Check List)

The youngest and oldest mountain ranges on Earth: Mountains are not only beautiful, but they also tell the story of Earth's history through geology. The Geological Survey of India says that the Himalayas are the youngest mountain range in the world. They were made about 50 million years ago when the Indian and Eurasian plates crashed into each other. The Aravalli Range, which runs through Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat, on the other hand, is thought to be the oldest surviving fold mountain system, with origins going back almost 3.2 billion years. Studying the youngest and oldest mountains helps us learn about plate tectonics, erosion, and how the Earth's crust has changed over time. Which is the Youngest Mountain Range in the World? The Himalayas are the youngest mountains in the world; they are still forming. About 50 million years ago, tectonic shifts pushed the Indian Plate under the Eurasian Plate, which is when they first appeared. This movement that keeps happening is what makes the Himalayas rise a little bit every year, and why there are so many earthquakes in the area.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) says that this mountain range has the highest peaks on Earth, such as Mount Everest. Their sharp ridges, tall heights, and constant rise show that they are still young in geological terms. Snowy peak of the Himalayas mountain range List of 5 Youngest Mountains on Earth Several other mountain ranges besides the Himalayas formed in relatively recent geological times. These ranges, which are on different continents, have young features like sharp peaks, active seismic zones, and a lot of tectonic activity. Here are five of the youngest mountain ranges in the world: Name of the Youngest Mountain Range Location Approximate Age Himalayas South Asia (India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet) 50 million years Andes South America (Chile, Peru, Argentina) 65 million years Alps Europe (France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria) 65 million years Rockies North America (USA, Canada) 70 million years Southern Alps New Zealand 5 million years

Check Out: List of 7 Most Colourful Mountains in the World (Updated) Which is the Oldest Mountain Range in the World? The Aravalli Mountain Range is recognised as the oldest surviving mountain system on Earth. The Geological Survey of India says it was made about 3.2 billion years ago, during the Precambrian era. But the Aravallis are not as tall and rough as the Himalayas. They are low hills and ridges that have been worn down by time and weather. Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat are all parts of this range. It is a natural barrier that keeps the desert from spreading and is full of minerals. Its ancient rocks preserve records of some of the earliest geological events on the planet. Aravalli Mountain List of 5 Oldest Mountains on Earth Besides the Aravallis, other ancient ranges across the globe trace back billions of years. These mountain ranges have withstood harsh weather, erosion, and tectonic shifts, but they are still living records of Earth's early history. Here are some of the oldest mountain ranges on Earth: