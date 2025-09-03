Not everyone knows that the location of the Ravi River is important to South Asia in terms of both culture and geography. The river starts near Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh and flows through the plains of Punjab before entering Pakistan and joining the Chenab. It has helped people farm, trade, and settle for hundreds of years and is almost 725 kilometers long. The river is very important to Lahore, where it used to flow next to the famous Badshahi Mosque. Knowing where it came from, where it goes, and how it changes over time helps us understand why the Ravi is still one of the most important rivers in the area. Where does the Ravi River Originate and Flow? The Ravi River begins in the Himalayas of Himachal Pradesh and flows through valleys until it reaches the plains of Punjab. It then goes into Pakistan, past Lahore, and finally meets the Chenab near Ahmadpur Sial.

Interesting Facts about the Ravi River You might not know these other interesting things about the River Ravi: Feature Details about the Ravi River Place of Origin Rohtang Pass region, Himachal Pradesh, India Elevation at Source ~14,000 ft (4,300 m) Total Length ~725 km Course in India Chamba Valley → Madhopur Headworks → Punjab plains Course in Pakistan Narowal → Lahore → Ahmadpur Sial Confluence Merges with the Chenab River Notable Landmark Badshahi Mosque, Lahore (historical riverfront) Ravi River on the Map Did you know that the Ravi River is a part of the Indus River tributaries, flowing through Punjab into Pakistan. Ravi River map, Courtesy - Wikipedia Why is the Ravi River Important Culturally and Strategically? The Ravi River is very important for farming because it waters a lot of land in Punjab. Wheat, rice, and cotton can be grown in the region's waters. Not to mention that its production is important for the economy and food supply.

The dams and barrages that were built along the river are just as important. They have improved irrigation and provided hydropower for northern India. These projects make sure that the river can still help with farming and energy needs. The Ravi has been mentioned in old Indian texts and is still very important to the history of Lahore. The Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort, which used to be on its bank, show how important it is to the city's history. Today, planning for the area around the river also tries to find a balance between development and conservation, so that its legacy can be passed down to future generations. The Ravi River starts in Himachal and flows into Pakistan. It is still important for politics, culture, and farming. The flow of the Shahpur Kandi barrage has changed, and the monsoon floods of 2025 showed how weak it was. Both countries still need to find a balance between using water, controlling floods, reducing pollution, and building new things.