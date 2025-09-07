List of Top 8 Deserts That Receive Snowfall

Deserts are often thought of as vast and extremely hot sandy landscapes of endless sand dunes, a blazing sun, and extreme aridity. Some deserts around the world defy this stereotype and do get snowfall, creating an incredible, surreal winter landscape. These rare events normally occur in high-altitude deserts or areas with strange climatic phenomena, allowing the superimposition of cold air and moisture at specific times. Snow in the deserts of the Sahara, Atacama, Gobi, and the Patagonian deserts is not only an incredibly interesting phenomenon, but it is also an environmental event, influencing the surrounding ecosystems, contributing to surface water, and impacting surrounding agricultural areas. To see snow in deserts is a reminder that nature is unpredictable and that our planet's climates can be astonishingly diverse.

Check Out: What are the Top 5 Largest Deserts in the World? Top 8 Deserts that Receive Snowfall Desert Name Country/Region Snowfall Frequency Gobi Desert China, Mongolia Regular snowfall in winter Great Basin Desert United States (Nevada, Utah, Oregon, California) Regular snowfall, especially at higher elevations Patagonian Desert Argentina, Chile Occasional snowfall, more common in southern/winter months Atacama Desert Chile (South America) Rare, mostly on high plateaus and mountains Sahara Desert North Africa (Algeria, Morocco, etc.) Extremely rare, usually near Atlas Mountains Taklamakan Desert China (Xinjiang) Very rare, thin snow cover in cold winters Katpana Cold Desert Pakistan (Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan) Seasonal snowfall due to high altitude Arabian Desert (incl. Tabuk region) Saudi Arabia, Jordan Rare, occasional snowfall in northern highlands

Snowfall in the Sahara Desert The Sahara covers 9.2 million km² in North Africa and is the world's biggest hot desert. Some places, around the Atlas Mountains in Algeria and Morocco, do see it snow every once in a while. Only two documented snowfalls have occurred in the Sahara - both in Aïn Séfra in Algeria. One was documented in 1979 in the town of Aïn Séfra, Algeria, which was a 30-minute dusting snowstorm covering the town. Other documented snowfalls were also in Aïn Séfra (there was one in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022). Even the first documented snowfall event in Aïn Séfra (1979) lasted only 30 minutes! Typically, the snow fades pretty quickly in the desert because of the extreme heat. 2. Snowfall in the Atacama Desert The Atacama Desert is often called the driest place on Earth, measuring 105,000 square kilometers, and receiving less than 1-3 mm of precipitation a year in some regions. However, the Altiplano plateau and regions around San Pedro de Atacama experience snow every 2–5 years.

For example, in 2007, there was a snow event in San Pedro, where up to 15 cm of snow fell. Snowfall events are important in the Atacama's oases, agriculture, and copper mining industries, because the meltwater replenishes aquifers and supports local fauna. 3. Snowfall in the Gobi Desert The Gobi Desert, which is in northern China and southern Mongolia, is classified as a cold desert characterized by bitterly cold winters and windy weather conditions. The elevated altitude and cold winter temperatures have made regular snowfall possible even in a desert environment. Snow in the highlands sustains wildlife and provides seasonal water in such an arid area. 4. Great Basin Desert The Great Basin Desert, located in the western part of the United States, lies in the parts of Nevada, Utah, Oregon and California . The Great Basin Desert has different elevation and a continental climate, making it possible for the area to have cold winters. Cold winters in the area have resulted in regular snowfall.