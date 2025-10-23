List of 7 Most Expensive Trains in the World (2025)

Travel by luxury train isn't just about getting from A to B—it's about experiencing something truly extraordinary on rails. These trains aren't your usual commute—they include lavish suites, gourmet dining, butler-style service, and routes through some of the world's most beautiful landscapes. The high cost comes from ultra-premium amenities, exclusive itineraries, and limited guest capacity. For example, the Maharajas' Express in India offers suite cabins, fine dining, and excursions to palaces and tiger reserves. Meanwhile, the Japanese Train Suite Shiki-shima features cutting-edge design, gourmet regional menus, and panoramic lounges. Do you know which train currently ranks as the most expensive in the world? In this article, we'll explore the world's most expensive trains and see what makes them so special and costly.

List of Most Expensive Trains in the World (2025) According to the latest data, here's the list of the most luxurious trains in the world: Rank Train Name Region Price Range (USD/person) Key Destinations 1 The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Europe $4,000 – $100,000+ Paris, Venice, Verona, Brussels (Various routes) 2 Golden Eagle Danube Express Europe $10,000 – $40,000 Various routes across Eastern Europe 3 The Palace on Wheels India $6,000 – $27,000+ Rajasthan (Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, etc.) 4 The Maharajas' Express India $3,000 – $24,000+ Rajasthan, Agra, Varanasi, Mumbai (Multiple routes) 5 The Deccan Odyssey India $8,000 – $20,000+ Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Southern India (Multiple routes) 6 The Rovos Rail South Africa $3,000 – $20,000+ Cape Town to Pretoria (Various itineraries) 7 The Royal Scotsman Scotland $7,000 – $15,000+ Various routes across the Scottish Highlands 8 The Seven Stars in Kyushu Japan $6,000 – $14,000+ Kyushu Island 9 The Belmond Andean Explorer Peru $1,100 – $12,000+ Cusco, Puno and Arequipa 10 The Royal Canadian Pacific Canada $8,000 – $10,000+ Calgary, Vancouver, and the Canadian Rockies

1. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) The VSOE is an iconic train featuring beautifully restored 1920s Art Deco carriages. Its most luxurious option is the Grand Suite, with a typical 2-day, 1-night journey from Paris to Venice costing around $15,500 USD per person. Grand Suites offer a double bed, a separate living area, and a large marble en-suite bathroom. Routes connect major European cities like London, Paris, Venice, and Istanbul. The train is famous for its glamorous, black-tie dining and a vibrant Bar Car. It revives the romance of classic golden-age travel. 2. Golden Eagle Danube Express, Europe The Golden Eagle Danube Express offers grand, all-inclusive tours, primarily across Eastern Europe. Its luxury status comes from its long, complex itineraries and high-end service. For example, a major route like the 12-day "Balkan Explorer" from Venice to Istanbul can cost around $24,895 per person for a Superior Deluxe cabin in 2025. This price covers all meals, drinks, guided off-train excursions, and onboard entertainment. It provides a comfortable and intimate way to explore historic cities and enchanting landscapes far from typical tourist routes.

3. The Palace on Wheels, India This regal Indian train journeys through Rajasthan, showcasing the region's royal heritage. A 7-day/6-night journey, covering destinations like Jaipur and Udaipur, is a significant offering. Prices for this royal experience start around $6,832 per person for a deluxe cabin. The Presidential Suite is the most luxurious, costing around $12,285 per person for the same itinerary in the 2025-2026 season. The cost is justified by all-inclusive amenities, gourmet Indian cuisine, and guided tours of majestic forts and palaces. 4. Maharajas' Express The Maharajas' Express is often called India's most luxurious train. It offers a royal experience across North and West India. The most expensive accommodation is the presidential suite, costing up to $25,000 USD per person. This price is for the 7-day, 6-night "Heritage of India" journey. The train covers historical and cultural sites like the Taj Mahal and Ranthambore National Park. Passengers get a personal butler and luxury amenities. The service is a nod to the opulent lifestyle of India's former royalty. The private carriages of the Maharajas inspire the train's interior décor.

5. Deccan Odyssey The Deccan Odyssey is another of India's lavish rail experiences, mirroring the elegance of its royal past. The most expensive cabin is the Presidential Suite, with a 7-night, 8-day journey like the "Indian Odyssey" or "Maharashtra Splendour" costing about $10,500 USD per person. The Presidential Suite includes two interconnected bedrooms, a living room, and a private butler service. Routes explore diverse regions, from the vineyards of Nashik to the beaches of Goa. The train is a rolling luxury hotel, complete with a spa, a gym, and two gourmet restaurants. 6. Rovos Rail – Pride of Africa Rovos Rail is famous for its long, grand African safaris by rail. The longest and most expensive trip is the 15-day journey from Cape Town to Dar es Salaam, covering approximately 5,800 km. The ultimate luxury is the Royal Suite, priced at about $28,600 USD per person. Royal Suites occupy half a carriage and feature a full bathroom with a Victorian bath and a separate lounge area. The train maintains a classic, elegant style with refurbished vintage carriages. Guests enjoy fine dining and off-train excursions like game drives.

7. Belmond Royal Scotsman This luxury train offers intimate and elegant journeys through the Scottish Highlands. The most expensive journey is often the 8-day, 7-night Grand Tour of Scotland. The top-tier Grand Suite can cost up to $14,500 USD per person. Grand Suites were recently added, offering an elevated level of space and service. They include a dedicated private transfer and a complimentary spa treatment. The train carries only 40 guests, ensuring a highly personalised experience. The journey includes visits to famous castles, distilleries, and scenic lochs. Which Is The Most Expensive Train In India? The most expensive train in India is generally considered to be the Maharajas' Express. It is one of the world's leading luxury trains and has won numerous awards. The train offers several meticulously curated week-long journeys through North-West and Central India, focusing on destinations like Rajasthan, Agra, and Varanasi. It's the presidential suite, 'Navratna', that offers one of the most extravagant rail experiences globally, with fares for a complete journey reaching into millions of Indian Rupees.

Which Is Asia's Leading Luxury Train? The title of "Asia's Leading Luxury Train" has been awarded to both the Maharajas' Express and the Deccan Odyssey. The Maharajas' Express has won the World Travel Awards in this category for multiple recent years (2020-2025). Before that, the Deccan Odyssey also held the title for several years (2014-2019). Both trains, operating in India, offer top-tier luxury, gourmet dining, and unique itineraries across the subcontinent. Which Train Has The Most Expensive Ticket In The World? The most expensive single ticket is typically found on the Maharajas' Express in India. Its exclusive Presidential Suite (called "Navratna") can cost upwards of $23,000 to $25,000 for a seven-day, six-night journey for two people, depending on the itinerary and season. This top-tier suite includes two bedrooms, a private lounge, a dining area, and a dedicated valet.