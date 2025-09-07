RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online for 1015 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Schools Holiday (8 September)
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 7, 2025, 16:57 IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the online application process for RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 tomorrow, September 8. A total of 1015 Sub Inspector vacancies are available. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online though the direct link provided in the article.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will close the registration window for the Rajasthan SI 2025 Exam on September 8. With 1015 vacancies on offer for the prestigious Sub Inspector post in Rajasthan Police, eligible candidates are urged to submit their applications immediately. The exam date for Rajasthan Police Bharti will be announced in due course.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1015 vacancies for Sub Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police Department. Graduates aged between 20 and 25 years are eligible to apply. The selection process includes three stages: Written exam, PET & PMT, and Interview. 

RPSC SI Apply Online 2025 Last Date

RPSC issued the online application link for Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy on its official website after the release of recruitment notification. Applicants must ensure they fulfill all the eligibility paramters before submitting their applications to avoid getting their candidature getting rejected. The deadline to submit RPSC SI Application Form 2025 is September 8 and no forms will be accepted after this date.

Rajasthan Police SI 2025 Overview: Key Highlights

Recruiting Organisation

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

Sub Inspector (SI)

Vacancies

1015

Rajasthan SI Bharti Apply Online

10 August to 08 September 2025

Selection Procedure

  • Written examination

  • Physical Test

  • Medical Examination, and Document verification

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

20-25 Years

Salary

Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy

A total of 1015 SI vacancies have been announced. Check the post-wise vacancies breakdown in the table below.

Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy 2025: Post-wise

Post Name

Total Vacancies

Sub Inspector (AP)

896

Sub Inspector (AP) – TSP Area

4

Sub Inspector (IB) – Non-TSP Area

25

Sub Inspector (IB) – TSP Area

26

Platoon Commander (RAC/AB)

64

Total

1015

Rajasthan Police SI Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application link for RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 will remain active till 8 September. Those who are yet to submit their applications can click on the direct link provided below.

Direct RPSC SI Apply Online Link here

How to Apply Online for Rajasthan SI Bharti?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: New users must complete the registration process, while existing users can log in using their credentials.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details carefully, upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

