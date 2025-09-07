RPSC SI Recruitment 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online for 1015 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will close the registration window for the Rajasthan SI 2025 Exam on September 8. With 1015 vacancies on offer for the prestigious Sub Inspector post in Rajasthan Police, eligible candidates are urged to submit their applications immediately. The exam date for Rajasthan Police Bharti will be announced in due course.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1015 vacancies for Sub Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police Department. Graduates aged between 20 and 25 years are eligible to apply. The selection process includes three stages: Written exam, PET & PMT, and Interview.

RPSC SI Apply Online 2025 Last Date

RPSC issued the online application link for Rajasthan Police SI Vacancy on its official website after the release of recruitment notification. Applicants must ensure they fulfill all the eligibility paramters before submitting their applications to avoid getting their candidature getting rejected. The deadline to submit RPSC SI Application Form 2025 is September 8 and no forms will be accepted after this date.