List of Top 5 Highest Civilian Awards in India

India is a country that appreciates excellence and recognizes people who have contributed enormously to the society and culture of the nation. To recognize extraordinary contributions, the Government of India presents a set of civilian awards annually. These awards recognize excellence in a variety of categories such as arts, literature, science, social work, public services, and human advancement. More than medals of recognition, these awards represent national appreciation, respect, and pride while also encouraging citizens in their service to others. Among many recognitions, five carry the distinction of being the highest civilian awards in India, demonstrating the nation's regard for those worthy of such an honor. Let’s take a deeper look at these distinguished awards and their meaning.

Here is a list of the top 5 Highest Civilian Awards in India, along with the year they were established: Rank Award Name Instituted Year 1 Bharat Ratna 1954 2 Padma Vibhushan 1954 3 Padma Bhushan 1954 4 Padma Shri 1954 5 Gandhi Peace Prize 1995 1. Bharat Ratna The Bharat Ratna, designated in 1954, is the highest civilian award of India. It is awarded for the highest order of exceptional service in any field of human endeavours, such as art, literature, science, public service, and social service. The Bharat Ratna also recognizes work of an unparalleled magnitude that has had either a lasting national or worldwide impact. Recipients receive documentation of the award, signed by the President of India, along with a medal in the shape of a peepal leaf.

2. Padma Vibhushan The Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award of India, awarded for "exceptional and distinguished service." The Padma Vibhushan was established in 1954 to recognize exceptional service in various fields such as arts, education, literature, social work, science, industry, politics, and public service. Recipients are selected by the Government of India, and the recipients are given their awards at a ceremony during the Republic Day celebrations, presided over by the President. The award is highly prestigious and is only given to distinguished individuals whose work has elevated India's image. 3. Padma Bhushan The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India, established in 1954. Awarded to living individuals for "distinguished service of a high order" in a variety of fields such as medicine, arts, literature, education, public service, and sports, the Padma Bhushan awards highlight the numerical significance of a person's contribution and national-level achievement that inspires others.

Recipients receive both a certificate and a medallion from the President of India, usually at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day. 4. Padma Shri The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, established in 1954. It is awarded for "distinguished service" in any field and is notable because it acknowledges contributions from famous public figures and local grassroots achievers in the same category. Among many award categories are contributors such as social activists, artists, athletes, and educators. The Padma Shri acknowledges those who achieve and contribute meaningfully to society. Of all awards, the Padma Shri has the most frequently conferred honors, attesting to India's commitment to recognizing dedication in various forms and levels in society. 5. Gandhi Peace Prize The Gandhi Peace Prize was first awarded in 1995 in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's 125th birth anniversary. It is awarded on an annual basis to individuals and organizations who have contributed to both social, economic, and political transformation, concerning Gandhi's philosophies of non-violence, peace, and humanitarian service.