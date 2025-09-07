School Holiday on 8th September 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 8th September, 2025: School closures are still common in India in September 2025 because of a combination of significant religious holidays and heavy monsoon rains. Several states have proclaimed Monday, September 8, 2025, a holiday for schools, following a string of rain-related holidays in North India and festival celebrations in the South. There are planned breaks to commemorate significant events like Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, while other closures are preventative measures to protect students in flood-affected areas. For students, this means an unexpected extension of their weekend in many parts of the country, but it also highlights how weather conditions and cultural diversity influence the academic calendar in India. Rain-Related School Closures Punjab This monsoon, Punjab has been one of the most severely impacted states. Homes, schools, and roadways have sustained significant damage as a result of the ongoing rains and flooding in over 1,400 settlements. Prior to this, the state government had mandated that institutions and schools be closed starting on August 27. After inspections found dangerous conditions, the Education Department has extended the shutdown in numerous districts, even though a reopening was originally planned for September 8. Authorities have emphasized that until buildings and infrastructure are completely secured, no school should reopen.

DCs, or district commissioners, have been ordered to inspect local schools. The DC may decide to keep a school closed for a short time longer if it has major flood damage or structural problems. This ensures that pupils won't be in any risk when they go back to class. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰਾਜ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਦਿਅਕ ਅਦਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲਣ ਸੰਬੰਧੀ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਹਿਦਾਇਤਾਂ



1. ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਅਤੇ ਏਡਿਡ ਸਕੂਲ, ਕਾਲਜ ਅਤੇ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀਆਂ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ ਆਮ ਦੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਖੁੱਲਣਗੀਆਂ। ਜੇਕਰ ਕੋਈ ਸਕੂਲ ਜਾਂ ਕਾਲਜ਼ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਸੰਬੰਧਿਤ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਡਿਪਟੀ… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 7, 2025 Himachal Pradesh In Himachal Pradesh, road blockages, flash floods, and landslides have frequently caused interruptions to schools. Several schools are anticipated to stay closed on September 8 in high-risk locations where the IMD has issued red and orange alerts, despite district administrations ordering a shutdown until September 7. In the impacted areas, the state government has instructed parents to keep their kids indoors while they wait for formal reopening announcements.

Jammu & Kashmir Waterlogging and rainfall have also severely affected the Kashmir Valley. Early September saw more than a week of school closures. Authorities have instructed school administrators to prepare for reopening on September 10th; nonetheless, most institutions will remain closed until then. Reopening will depend on whether campuses are suitable for student enrollment after safety inspections are completed. Uttarakhand Uttarakhand's everyday life is still disrupted by the rain. Schools in places like Dehradun, Chamoli, and Nainital have been closing frequently due to bad weather. A number of schools stayed closed on September 8th because of the severe rain and overflowing rivers that were predicted. Decisions are determined at the district level, and advice is issued daily by local district collectors.

Festival-Related Closures Mumbai (Maharashtra) In Mumbai, the closure on 8th September 2025 is for a very different reason. The Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday, which was originally observed on 5th September, has been rescheduled to 8th September in the city and its suburban areas. The change was made to avoid overlapping with Ganesh Chaturthi immersion processions held on 6th September. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that all schools in Mumbai, both government and private, will remain closed on this day. Government offices and banks will also follow the holiday schedule, though financial markets will continue to function normally. This decision reflects the city’s unique cultural mix, where multiple festivals are celebrated with grandeur and care is taken to avoid logistical conflicts.