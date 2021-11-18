CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 Class 10 (Released): Check How to Download, Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 1 Admit Card for Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 has been released on cbse.nic.in. Check steps to download CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Admit Card or Hall Ticket.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 10th Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22 on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. The board has released the admit card/ hall ticket for all the registered students who will appear for the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-2022. Students can download their admit cards using their user ID and password. They should take a printout of the admit card and carry it with them to the examination hall. The process to download the CBSE Class 10 admit card 2021-22 (term 1) is mentioned below:

How to download CBSE Admit Card 2021-22 for Class 10 Term 1 Exam

Step 1: Log onto the official website of CBSE, i.e. cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Locate and click on Link for CBSE Admit Card for Term-I Examination 2021-2022

Step 3: Enter the credentials - user id and password, verify and submit them

Step 4: Your CBSE Term 1 Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Verify Details on Admit Card to Avoid Trouble During Exam

Once the admit card is downloaded, verify the details on it and also ensure that the admit card is signed by the school Principal. The admit card contains a candidate's details such as name, roll number, exam centre, school name, etc. Cross-check every detail on the card to ensure its accuracy and avoid any mess on the exam day. In case of any error in the admit card, immediately contact your school authorities for correction.

CBSE Board Exam OMR Filling Guidelines

Along with the CBSE Term 1 Admit Card 2021-22, the board also issued certain guidelines for filling the OMR Sheet in the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam. The board has released the OMR filling guidelines that students need to follow while answering questions in the CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22. Some major points from the OMR filling guidelines are:

Details of students will be pre-filled in the OMR sheet.

Students will have to write the question paper code in the upper right corner (of CBSE OMR Sheet) in the space provided for the same. The question paper code has to be copied from the question paper provided to them.

In the space provided at the bottom of the OMR sheet, students have to write in their own hand “I confirm that all particulars given above are correct.” This note should be followed by the student's signature in running hand.

Only a blue or black ballpoint pen can be used to fill all the information on the OMR sheet and for recording responses.

The CBSE guidelines for filling OMR sheet in the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021-22 can be checked in detail from the link provided below:

CBSE OMR Sheet (PDF) & Important Instructions for Term 1 Exam 2021-22