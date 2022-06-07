CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper PDF Download| Answer Key Soon!

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today across the country. Check the question paper and download it in PDF format below. Check student reactions and the paper pattern as well.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics Exam 2022 was conducted today across the country. The students seemed to give mixed reactions to the CBSE Class 12 Maths exam today. Check the question paper here and download it in PDF format. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exam 2022 Answer key would be released as soon as the paper is solved by our experts.

Check the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Exam 2022 Paper Analysis below. Know the student's reactions and the expert opinion on the paper here.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022: Student Reactions and Expert Opinion

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Exam 2022: Paper Pattern

The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Maths exam was conducted for 2 hours and for 40 marks. The paper consisted of 3 major sections, A, B & C.

Section A consisted of 6 short answer type questions of 2 marks each.

Section B had 4 short answer type questions of 3 marks each.

Section C had 4 long answer type questions of 4 marks each.

The students got to see internal choices in the paper this time as well.

The paper was similar to the level of the sample paper.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Exam 2022: Question Paper Download

The students of CBSE Class 12 were seemingly non-surprised to see the difficulty level of the exam. It was as of they were prepared for a difficult paper this time. Students do not themselves expect the marks to be more than 90% this time. The paper many students said was lengthy also which is why there would be step marking. This may give them a chance to score more. Check the paper below yourself to know how was it.

The students can check the answer key in a short while here. Keep refreshing the page for the same.

Students can also check various topics to be studied in the next major exam which is History here.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 History Sample Paper (PDF): Check Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme! CBSE Board Exam 2021-22



CBSE Class 12 History (Term 2) Important 3 Marks Questions! Practice For CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2022