CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Paper Analysis 2022: Check student reactions and experts' opinions below. Also, find the link to the question paper and expected marks below.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Exam 2022 was conducted today that is on June 7, 2022, across the country. The students were seen entering the examination centres in queues, following all the Covid 19 guidelines released by the CBSE Board. The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Maths exam was considered to be one of the most difficult exams that were expected by the students and teachers. Jagran Josh’s reporters went to various exam centres across Delhi NCR to check the first reactions of the students. The paper was not very easy and was tricky and lengthy. This was the first reaction of the students exiting the centres of Delhi- NCR.

Check the article below for Expert opinion and Paper analysis of the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Mathematics Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Paper Analysis: Student Reactions

The students were seen exiting with mixed reactions from the exam centres. The students exiting the venue said that they were expecting a difficult paper, but this paper was extremely difficult. “ I did not expect an easy paper, but this was beyond my expectations, I just wish I pass this time”, said Deepshikha Sharma from Delhi.

The students found the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 for Mathematics on the lines of the CBSE sample paper and the practice paper released.

“It was not that difficult. I practised well and expect to score more than 90% this time”, said Uttam Vishwas, a student from Ghaziabad.

“I found the case study question difficult this time. It was tough last Term as well but this time it was more difficult”, said a group of students outside the centre of Mayur Vihar.

The students also found no questions out of the syllabus this time.

It was not an easy paper but was manageable, said many students. Students were also of the view that since they did not expect an easy paper, they did not find it difficult to solve.

In short, students were kind of prepared for this paper and thus did well today as well.

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Term 2 Paper Analysis: Expert Opinion

The two hours checked the preparation of the students in totality. CSBE was in a mood to check the students today, which is why it set the exam paper like today, said the teachers from the schools of Delhi.

CBSE Term 2 Maths paper was of similar difficulty level as was the Term 1 exam, opined various experts at Jagran Josh.

The marks of the students in the Term 2 exam would be between 80-85% as predicted by the experts.

The students can check the Term 2 Question paper at the link above. The next exam would be of History and the students can check various links below to prepare well for the paper.

