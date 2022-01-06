CBSE Class 9 Science Term 2 Exam 2022: Important Very Short Answer Type Questions Available Here; Download Now!

Download from here the chapter-wise very short answer type questions for CBSE Class 9 Science Term 2 Exam preparations. Practice all these important questions to score excellent marks in exam.

Chapter 3 - Atoms and Molecules

1.What do you understand by valence electrons.

2.Name the anion and cation that constitute the molecule of calcium oxide.

3.An element 'X' has atomic number 13. Write the formula of its oxide.

4.Write the names of elements present in common salt.

5.If 'K and L' shells of an atom are completely filled with electrons then what will be the total number of elections in an atom.

6.Name two elements that exist as independent atoms.

7.How many atoms are there in 1g of hydrogen.

8.Identify poly atomic ion in MgCO 3 .

9.State the law of definite proportion.

10.The formula unit mass of Ca 3 (PO 4 ) 2 is ______.

Chapter 4 - Structure of Atom

1.What will happen to an element 'X' if its atoms gain three electrons.

2.If the electronic configuration of an atom is 2, 8, 2, calculate the total number of electrons and write the name of the atom.

3.Write any two observations which support the fact that atoms are divisible.

4.Name the particles which determine the mass of an atom.

5.What is the charge on canal rays?

6.What is the difference between Na and Na+ in terms of electron.

7.An atom of an element is represented as X. How many electrons and neutrons are

present in this atom.

8.An atom of an element has 7 electron in its L shell. What is its atomic number and valency.

9.Which of the following are isotopes and which are isobars.

Argon, Calcium, Deuterium, Protium.

10.Which subatomic particle has no charge on it?

