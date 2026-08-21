Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Ends Today for 2292 Vacancies at cgssb.in

Key Points CGSSB invites applications for 2292 Assistant Teacher posts (PRT) for 2026.

Online applications commenced July 24, 2026, and close today, August 21, 2026.

The written examination is tentatively scheduled for October 11, 2026.

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has invited the online applications for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 for 2292 PRT posts under Directorate of Public Instruction, Chattisgarh. The online application process has already commenced from July 24, 2026 on the official website at cgssb.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications till today August 21, 2026. This recruitment will fill 795 vacancies in the E-cadre and 1497 vacancies in the T-cadre. The written examination is tentative scheduled on October 11, 2026 Here in this article you will find detailed information related to the eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee and other important details. Candidates are also advised to complete their forms at the earliest as the website may not work due to server load issues at the last moment.

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Link Candidates must read the official notification once to ascertain their eligibility for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026. The official notice PDF tells us about the exam date, total vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus and selection process. The online application link is available on the official recruitment portal at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. The Direct link to apply online and notification PDF is given in the table below. Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Apply Link Click Here Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Official Notification 2026 Click Here Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Candidates must remember that there are 2292 vacancies that will be filled through Chhattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026. The selection process consists of a written examination followed by an interview. Check the overall details related to the recruitment process in the table given below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) Post Assistant Teacher No of Vacancies 2292 Mode of Application Online Selection Process Written Examination & Interview Official Website cgssb.in Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Important Dates Candidates can check the important dates related to the CGSSB Assistant Teacher recruitment 2026 in the table below. Event Date Notification Release Date 24 July 2026 Application Start Date 24 July 2026 Application End Date 21 August 2026 Correction Window Dates 22 August to 24 August 2026 Admit Card Release Date 05 October 2026 Written Exam 11 October 2026 Exam Timing 10:00 AM to 12:45 PM

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for Assistant Teacher as set by CGSSB in its official notification. Check detailed criteria below Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized board. Also they must have a D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed, or D.Ed degree. Age Limit: The minimum age to apply is 21 years while maximum age stands at 35 years. Age relaxations would be applicable for the reserved category candidates in accordance with the state government norms. How to Apply for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 ? Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process-