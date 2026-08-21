Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Ends Today for 2292 Vacancies at cgssb.in
The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board will close the online application window for Assistant Teacher posts today August 21, 2026. Notification. There are a total of 2292 Assistant Teacher (PRT) vacancies. Check this complete article to know more about the eligibility criteria and other important details.
Key Points
- CGSSB invites applications for 2292 Assistant Teacher posts (PRT) for 2026.
- Online applications commenced July 24, 2026, and close today, August 21, 2026.
- The written examination is tentatively scheduled for October 11, 2026.
The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has invited the online applications for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 for 2292 PRT posts under Directorate of Public Instruction, Chattisgarh. The online application process has already commenced from July 24, 2026 on the official website at cgssb.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications till today August 21, 2026. This recruitment will fill 795 vacancies in the E-cadre and 1497 vacancies in the T-cadre. The written examination is tentative scheduled on October 11, 2026
Here in this article you will find detailed information related to the eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee and other important details. Candidates are also advised to complete their forms at the earliest as the website may not work due to server load issues at the last moment.
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates must read the official notification once to ascertain their eligibility for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026. The official notice PDF tells us about the exam date, total vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus and selection process. The online application link is available on the official recruitment portal at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. The Direct link to apply online and notification PDF is given in the table below.
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Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
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Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Official Notification 2026
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates must remember that there are 2292 vacancies that will be filled through Chhattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026. The selection process consists of a written examination followed by an interview. Check the overall details related to the recruitment process in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB)
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Post
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Assistant Teacher
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No of Vacancies
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2292
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Selection Process
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Written Examination & Interview
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Official Website
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cgssb.in
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the CGSSB Assistant Teacher recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Event
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Date
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Notification Release Date
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24 July 2026
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Application Start Date
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24 July 2026
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Application End Date
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21 August 2026
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Correction Window Dates
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22 August to 24 August 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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05 October 2026
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Written Exam
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11 October 2026
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Exam Timing
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10:00 AM to 12:45 PM
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for Assistant Teacher as set by CGSSB in its official notification. Check detailed criteria below
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Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized board. Also they must have a D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed, or D.Ed degree.
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Age Limit: The minimum age to apply is 21 years while maximum age stands at 35 years. Age relaxations would be applicable for the reserved category candidates in accordance with the state government norms.
How to Apply for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 ?
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official recruitment portal of CG Vyapam at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in
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On the homepage click on the link that states Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 .
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Complete the registration process by entering relevant details.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and communication details.
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Upload your documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee online.
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Check all the details once before final submission of form.
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Submit the application form and please save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.