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Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Ends Today for 2292 Vacancies at cgssb.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 13:34 IST

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board will close the online application window for Assistant Teacher posts today August 21, 2026. Notification. There are a total of 2292 Assistant Teacher (PRT) vacancies. Check this complete article to know more about the eligibility criteria and other important details.

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Ends Today for 2292 Vacancies at cgssb.in
Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Ends Today for 2292 Vacancies at cgssb.in

Key Points

  • CGSSB invites applications for 2292 Assistant Teacher posts (PRT) for 2026.
  • Online applications commenced July 24, 2026, and close today, August 21, 2026.
  • The written examination is tentatively scheduled for October 11, 2026.

The Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) has invited the online applications for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 for 2292 PRT posts under Directorate of Public Instruction, Chattisgarh. The online application process has already commenced from July 24, 2026 on the official website at cgssb.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications till today August 21, 2026. This recruitment will fill 795 vacancies in the E-cadre and 1497 vacancies in the T-cadre. The written examination is tentative scheduled on October 11, 2026

Here in this article you will find detailed information related to the eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee and other important details. Candidates are also advised to complete their forms at the earliest as the website may not work due to server load issues at the last moment.

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Apply Online Link 

Candidates must read the official notification once to ascertain their eligibility for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026. The official notice  PDF tells us about the exam date, total vacancies, exam pattern, syllabus and selection process. The online application link is available on the official recruitment portal at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in. The Direct link to apply online and notification PDF is given in the table below.

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Apply Link 

  Click Here

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Official Notification 2026 

  Click Here

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights 

Candidates must remember that there are 2292 vacancies that will be filled through Chhattisgarh Teacher Recruitment 2026. The selection process consists of a written examination followed by an interview. Check the overall details related to the recruitment process in the table given below.

Particulars

Details 

Conducting Authority

Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board (CGSSB) 

Post 

Assistant Teacher

No of Vacancies  

2292

Mode of Application 

Online

Selection Process

Written Examination & Interview

Official Website

cgssb.in

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates related to the CGSSB Assistant Teacher recruitment 2026 in the table below.

Event 

Date

Notification Release Date 

24 July 2026 

Application Start Date

24 July 2026 

Application End Date

21 August 2026 

Correction Window Dates

22 August to  24 August 2026  

Admit Card Release Date

05 October 2026 

Written Exam 

11 October 2026 

Exam Timing

10:00 AM to 12:45 PM

Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Before applying, candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for Assistant Teacher as set by CGSSB in its official notification. Check detailed criteria below

  •  Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized board. Also they must have a D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed, or D.Ed degree. 

  •  Age Limit: The minimum age to apply is 21 years while maximum age stands at 35 years. Age relaxations would be applicable for the reserved category candidates  in accordance with the state government norms. 

How to Apply for Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 ?

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to complete the online application process- 

  • Go to the official recruitment portal of CG Vyapam at vyapamprofile.cgstate.gov.in

  • On the homepage click on the link that states Chhattisgarh Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 .

  • Complete the registration process by entering relevant details.

  • Fill the application form with  personal, educational and communication details.

  • Upload  your documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Check all the details once before final submission of form.

  • Submit the application form and please save it for future references.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 13:34 IST

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