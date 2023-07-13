CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download

CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Paper: Get the direct CISF Head Constable previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here

CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Paper is an important study material to smoothen the preparation. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam must be well-versed in the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) Head Constable Ministerial Previous Year Question Paper. It provides insights into question format, paper structure, and topics asked in the exam. The Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) released the official CISF Head Constable notification for 429 vacancies in 2019 for the Head Constable post. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in Computer Based Test, Physical Standard Test, Skill Test (Typing Test), and Documentation.

There are various benefits of solving CISF Head Constable question papers to excel in the exam. It allows them to build and preparation approach as per the exam format and requirements. The CISF Head Constable question paper is released within a few days after the exam is conducted successfully.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the CISF Head Constable previous year question papers on this page. This will help the aspirants to analyse their mistakes and improve their preparation strategy efficiently.

In this article, we have shared the download link to previous years CISF Head Constable exam question papers PDFs along with the latest exam pattern.

CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Candidates must practice questions from the CISF Head Constable previous year question paper pdf to get a real feel of the exam and understand the format in which questions have been asked in the past years. Also, they should solve CISF Head Constable previous year question paper to discover their weak spots and concentrate on strengthening the same.

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the question has been reported to be easy to moderate in the CISF Head Constable previous year paper PDF download. Thus, the questions are expected to be moderate level in the upcoming CISF Head Constable exam. Hence, practicing CISF Head Constable's previous year question papers would be beneficial in the preparation.

Check - CISF Head Constable Admit Card

CISF Head Constable Notification PDF

CISF Head Constable Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Aspirants must download the CISF Head Constable previous year question papers PDF and solve them to gauge their preparation level. By analysing their performance in the past years papers, they will be able to work on their mistakes so that they don’t repeat them in the actual exam. This will boost their confidence, problem-solving skills, and overall preparation level. Get the direct download link of CISF Head Constable previous year question papers PDF tabulated below:

CISF Head Constable previous year question paper Download PDF CISF Head Constable Ministerial Previous Year Question Paper 2016 Click Here

Benefits of Solving CISF Head Constable Exam Previous Year Question Papers

There are various benefits of practising CISF Head Constable previous year question papers as listed below:

Candidates should practice CISF Head Constable previous year question paper to assess their preparation. It will help them to analyse their progress, find out their mistakes, and improve them to obtain favourable results.

Solving past year's papers will strengthen the question-solving speed and accuracy and help them build an effective approach to managing time.

Solving CISF Head Constable question papers will help them identify weak and strong spots and create a list of important topics for the exam.

Attempting CISF Head Constable previous year question papers will help you understand the paper structure and types of questions asked in the exam.

How to Attempt CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Paper?

To practice the CISF Head Constable previous year question paper correctly, follow the steps listed below:

Read the entire CISF Head Constable previous year question paper carefully.

Place a count-down timer to solve the entire question paper in a real-time environment.

Solve familiar questions first, then attempt the lengthy ones in the question papers in the CISF Head Constable the previous year.

After the timer stops, one must stop solving the questions and tally the responses with the answer key to assess your performance and rectify your mistakes.

CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

As per the previous year's exam analysis, the difficulty level of the CISF Head Constable question paper was easy to moderate. In brief, the difficulty level and number of question of the written exam was as follow: General Knowledge (25, Easy to Moderate), Logical Reasoning (25, Easy to Moderate), Mathematics (25, Moderate), General Hindi/General English(25, Easy to Moderate).

CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Paper Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Below we have complied all the information related to CISF Head Constable Exam Pattern

Written Exam

Candidates should check the CISF Head Constable question paper syllabus and exam pattern to get an idea of the paper format, section-wise marks weightage and the marking scheme followed by the exam authority. Check the pattern of the CISF Head Constable question paper for the written exam below:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge 25 25 2 hours Logical Reasoning 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Hindi/General English 25 25 Total 100 100

Typing Test

For Typing test, English Typing with a minimum speed of 35 WPM on a computer or Hindi Typing with a minimum speed of 30 WPM on the computer is required.

Time allowed 10 minutes with respect to 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. Hindi corresponds to 10500 KDPH in English/9000 KDPH in Hindi with an average of 5 key depressions for each word on the computer.