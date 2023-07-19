CISF Head Constable Salary 2023: Basic Pay, In hand Salary, Job Profile, Allowances

CISF Head Constable Salary 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force has released the CISF Head Constable (Ministerial) official notification for 429 posts. The CISF Head Constable salary ranges between Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100 (Level 5) monthly.

CISF Head Constable Salary 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force has decided CISF Head Constable (Ministerial) salary 2023 as per the 7th pay commission. Aspirants must go through the official notification to know about the CISF Head Constable 2023 salary and job profile before applying for the post. The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in a written Exam, skill test, and medical examination round.

As per the latest update, the selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100 (Level 5) and the admissible allowances. Along with the CISF Head Constable salary, they will also get various allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, etc.

In this article, we have shared detailed information on the CISF Head Constable salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

CISF Head Constable Salary 2023: Overview

Have a look at the key highlights of the overview of the CISF Head Constable Salary 2023 shared in the table below:

CISF Head Constable Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Central Industrial Security Force Post Name CISF Head Constable (Ministerial) Vacancies 429 Selection Process Written Exam, Skill Test, and Medical Examination CISF Head Constable Salary 2023 Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100 Job Location PAN India

CISF Head Constable Salary 2023 Annual Package

The annual package for candidates selected for the CISF Head Constable (Ministerial) post will be approximately Rs 4,00,000 to Rs 4,50,000 annually. The annual package for the CISF Head Constable post is decided as per the 7th pay commission. It includes pay band, pay scale, grade pay, gross salary, net salary, deductions and allowances. The monthly package for CISF Head Constable posts will be approximately Rs 35000-Rs 40000.

CISF Head Constable Salary Structure 2023

The CISF Head Constable salary structure includes various elements like grade pay, pay band, pay scale, pay level, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. as per the 7th pay commission as shared below:

Pay Band Rs 5200-Rs 20,200 Grade Pay Rs 2400 Pay Matrix Level Level 5 Pay Scale Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100 Basic Pay Rs 25,500 Maximum Salary Rs. 81,100/- Total Salary Rs 35000-Rs 40000

CISF Head Constable In Hand Salary: Rs 40000 Every Month

The selected candidates will receive the CISF Head Constable in hand salary in the pay scale of Rs Rs.25,500-81,100. Hence, the CISF Head Constable's monthly salary will be around Rs 35000-Rs 40000 every month. Along with the basic CISF Head Constable salary, the appointed candidates will also get numerous allowances and benefits as per the guidelines issued by officials.

CISF Head Constable Salary Perks & Allowances

The candidates selected for the CISF Head Constable post will also receive various perks, benefits, allowances, and gross salary per the 7th pay commission. The list of CISF Head Constable allowances is as follows:

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Dearness Allowance (DA)

Ration Money

Transport Allowance

Special Duty Allowance for Serving in North East Region.

Children's Education Allowance/ Hostel Subsidy

Dress Allowance

Additional House Rent Allowance of North Eastern Region, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Lakshadweep Island and Ladakh.

CISF Head Constable Job Profile

The candidates selected for the CISF Head Constable (Ministerial) post must perform all the roles and responsibilities assigned by the higher authority. The CISF Head Constable job profile is as follows:

The Head Constable will be assigned with the duties of the police station writer.

Head Constable will be employed as the in charge of general duty and as the officer in charge of guards and outposts.

Head Constables closely work with the constables, guide them with instructions and duties, and help them perform duties that are allotted by the SHO.

In case the sub-inspector or assistant inspector is not available, the Head Constable should be ready to act as the SHO.

The CISF Head Constable should be in charge of beat areas in police stations and armed reserves.

CISF Head Constable Probation Period

The candidates selected for the CISF Head Constable post will undergo probation for a period of three years after joining the post. During the probationary period, the candidates will get to know about their primary tasks and their performance will be monitored by the higher officials.

CISF Head Constable Career Growth

There is huge career scope for the candidates appointed for the CISF Head Constable post. Along with good career opportunities and job security, they will get numerous advantages like salary increments, extra perks and allowances, incentives, and much more. Once the probation is over, they will be eligible to appear in the internal exams in order to get promoted to higher posts.

CISF Previous Year Question Paper

CISF Head Constable Previous Year Question Paper is an important study material to smoothen the preparation. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam must be well-versed in the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) Head Constable Ministerial Previous Year Question Paper. It provides insights into question format, paper structure, and topics asked in the exam. Download the CISF Previous Question from here.