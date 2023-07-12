CISF HCM Admit Card 2023: Download Link Active Today at cisfrectt.in

CISF HCM Admit Card 2023 will be released today at cisfrectt.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download CISF Head Constable Admit Card, Exam Details and Other Information Here.

CISF HCM Admit Card 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) is going to release the admit card for the post of Head Constable (HC) today (July 12, 2023). The admit card will be available on CISF Recruitment Portal i.e. cisfrectt.in. The candidates can download CISF HC Ministerial Admit Card by visiting the website of the CISF or through the direct link which will be provided below:

CISF HC Admit Card Link Download Here

CISF HC Ministerial Exam Date 2019-23

The police have scheduled the exam on three consecutive Sundays including July 23, July 30 and August 06, 2023.

All candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for appearing in the written exam from the given website by using their login ID and Password. Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to reporting time at the venue mentioned in their admit card and bring all necessary documents mentioned in their admit cards and bring all necessary documents mentioned in e-admit cards, if any.

How to Download CISF HC Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the website of CISF - cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the official website

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download CISF Head Constable Admit Card

CISF HC Notification was released for the recruitment of 429 Head Constable Ministerial on 21 January 2019. The online applications were invited till 25 February 2019. The Physical Efficiency Test is conducted for the applications and the qualified candidates in the physical are now called for the Written Examination.