CISF Tradesman PET/PST Date 2026 Expected SOON at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in Check Exam Schedules and Other Details

Candidates who applied for the CISF Tradesman Recruitment exam are waiting for the Physical Exam Date 2026 to be announced. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is expected to announce the PET/PST schedule for the Constable Tradesman recruitment on its official website soon. Once the dates are released, candidates who have applied for the post will be able to check the physical test dates online and prepare for the next stage of the selection process. The physical test is an important stage in the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for the latest updates regarding the exam date, admit card and reporting instructions.

CISF Tradesman PST/PET Exam Date 2026 Expected Soon

As of now, the Central Industrial Security Force has not officially announced the exam dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). However, as per the media sources, it is expected to be released soon on the official recruitment website of CISF. The exam for the Physical exam is expected to be conducted sometime in August 2026. The force is also expected to release the detailed instructions about the exam centre, reporting time, the required documents and the guidelines along with the exam dates.