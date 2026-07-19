CISF Tradesman PET/PST Date 2026 Expected SOON at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in Check Exam Schedules and Other Details
The CISF is expected to release the Tradesman PET/PST exam dates for 2026 soon. The exam is expected to be conducted in August 2026. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the CISF, i.e., cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, to check the physical exam schedules, reporting instructions and required documents, etc.
Candidates who applied for the CISF Tradesman Recruitment exam are waiting for the Physical Exam Date 2026 to be announced. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is expected to announce the PET/PST schedule for the Constable Tradesman recruitment on its official website soon. Once the dates are released, candidates who have applied for the post will be able to check the physical test dates online and prepare for the next stage of the selection process. The physical test is an important stage in the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for the latest updates regarding the exam date, admit card and reporting instructions.
CISF Tradesman PST/PET Exam Date 2026 Expected Soon
As of now, the Central Industrial Security Force has not officially announced the exam dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). However, as per the media sources, it is expected to be released soon on the official recruitment website of CISF. The exam for the Physical exam is expected to be conducted sometime in August 2026. The force is also expected to release the detailed instructions about the exam centre, reporting time, the required documents and the guidelines along with the exam dates.
What Happens in the CISF Tradesman Physical Exam?
In the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Standard Test (PST) of the CISF Constable Tradesman, the official authorities check whether the candidates meet the required physical standards for the post. During the physical examination, the candidates will undergo the following process:-
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as per the recruitment rules and requirements of the CISF.
- Physical Standard Test (PST) is conducted to verify the candidates' height, chest (wherever needed) and weight measurements.
- Document Verification of the eligible candidates is also conducted.
- Trade Test and the following stages are notified later by the CISF.
Candidates should carry their admit card and a valid identity proof on the day of the examination. They should also make sure that all the educational certificates and category certificates are ready for verification.
How to Check the CISF Constable Tradesman Physical Exam Date 2026?
Once the CISF releases the exam dates for the PST/PET, candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the exam dates:-
- Go to the official website of the CISF,i.e., cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
- Look for the notification related to the CISF Tradesman Physical Exam Date 2026 and click on it.
- A new page will appear on the screen, which will include information related to the PET/PST schedule for the CISF Constable Trademan Recruitment 2026.
- Check the reporting time, exam centre details and other details carefully.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Documents to Keep Ready for the CISF Tradesman Physical Exam 2026
Before appearing for the PST or PET exam for the CISF Constable Tradesman 2026, candidates should keep the following list of documents ready:-
- Valid Photo ID card like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, etc.
- PET/PST Admit Card
- Educational Certificates
- Category certificates, if applicable
- Passport-sized photographs
- Any other document which will be mentioned in the official notification.
As soon as the CISF releases the Tradesman Physical Exam Date 2026, the complete exam schedule, admit card details and other important instructions will be made available on the official website of the CISF.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.