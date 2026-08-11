CIL MT Admit Card 2026 at coalindia.in, Download CBT Hall Ticket PDF Link shortly

Coal India MT Admit Card 2026: The Coal India Limited is likely to soon release the Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Management Trainee on its official website. A total of 660 Management Trainee posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System, E&T, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, & Company Secretary. The written exam for the Management Trainee posts is scheduled to be held on August 24, 2026. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.coalindia.in. CIL Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the 660 Management Trainee posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.coalindia.in. You will be able to download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 Download Link (Active Soon) Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 Release Date The written exam for the Management Trainee posts will be conducted on August 24, 2026 across the country. The authority has shared the exam date through the email to the concerned candidates. As per general practices, the hall ticket is usually released seven to ten days before the exam schedule. However the CIL has not officially released the Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 Release Date, it is expected that the same will be released shortly on the official website. As per the detailed notification released, the Admit Card will be available for downloading through an individual login portal. Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 Highlights A total of 660 Management Trainee posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different disciplines including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System, E&T, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, & Company Secretary.Candidates appearing in the exam can check the overview of the recruitment drive-

Event Details Conducting Body Coal India Limited Advertisement Number 03/2026 Posts Management Trainee Vacancy 660 Exam Stage Computer-Based Test Disciplines Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, System, E&T, Geology, Industrial Engineering, Rajbhasha, & Company Secretary CIL MT CBT Exam Date 24th August 2026 Admit Card Status Soon Official Website coalindia.in How to Download Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 Online? Once released, candidates can download the Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.coalindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download the Admission Letter for Management Trainee posts '‘What's New Section’ on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Download Coal India MT Admit Card 2026 and save the same for future reference.