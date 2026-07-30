COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Check Closing Ranks Across Top Private Colleges
Check COMEDK 2026 Round 1 closing ranks for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Also find a list of colleges offering admission under General Merit, and KKR reservation.
COMEDK UGET 2026 was conducted on May 9, 2026, for engineering, medical, and dental college admission in Karnataka. Round 1 cutoff has been released for admission to B.Tech branches. The admission is done under General Merit and Kalyana-Karnataka Region reservation (KKR). The cutoff is announced by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on July 27, 2026, on the official counselling portal, comedk.org.
COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Closing Ranks (General Merit)
The table shares the detailed list of colleges offering AI and Data Science program under general merit seat category. As per the Round 1 closing ranks, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru offers the most competitive seats ending at 1283. Check the remaining admission options from the list shared below.
|
College Name
|
Seat Category
|
Closing Rank
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
1283
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
2360
|
CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
14332
|
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
14984
|
Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management-Bantakal, Udupi
|
GM
|
18325
|
M.S. Engineering College-Sadahalli, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
32801
|
Global Academy of Technology-Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
39319
|
DON BOSCO Institute of Technology-Kumbalgodu, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
42814
|
BGS College of Engineering and Technology-Mahalaxmipuram, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
48894
|
GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women-Metagalli, Mysuru
|
GM
|
50557
|
SDM Institute of Technology, Tulu Minority-Ujjire, Dakshina Kannada
|
GM
|
51883
|
East West Institute of Technology-BEL Layout, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
58791
|
SJC Institute of Technology-BB Road, Chikkaballapur
|
GM
|
62087
|
KLE College of Engineering and Technology-Chikodi Dist., Belagavi
|
GM
|
63700
|
Dr H N National College Of Engineering-Jayanagar, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
67205
|
Basavakalyan Engineering College-NH9 Basavakalyan, Bidar
|
GM
|
69305
|
S.E.A. College of Engineering and Technology-K R Puram, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
76843
|
Shree Devi Institute of Technology-Kenjar, Mangaluru
|
GM
|
80120
|
Coorg Institute of Technology-Ponnampet, South Kodagu
|
GM
|
80860
|
Shridevi Institute of Engineering and Technology-Sira Road, Tumakuru
|
GM
|
83283
|
Rajeev Institute of Technology-BM Bypass Road, Hassan
|
GM
|
85603
|
Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology- Gubbi, Tumakuru
|
GM
|
88991
|
Maharaja Institute of Technology-Thandavapura, Mysuru
|
GM
|
99268
|
Srinivas Institute of Technology-Hampankatta, Mangaluru
|
GM
|
101321
|
Sambhram Institute of Technology-Jalahalli East, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
101633
|
Akshaya Institute of Technology-Koratagere Road, Tumakuru
|
GM
|
102973
|
Angadi Institute of Technology and Management-Savagaon Road, Belagavi
|
GM
|
104465
|
Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology-Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural
|
GM
|
105558
|
Aditya College of Engineering and Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
105901
|
H.K.E.Societys P.D.A. College of Engineering-Aiwan E Shahi area, Kalaburgi
|
GM
|
106055
|
SSETs S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology-Shivabasva Nagar, Belagavi
|
GM
|
106723
|
Mysuru Royal Institute of Technology-Palahallli, Mandya District
|
GM
|
107864
|
Navkis College of Engineering -Kandali NH75, Hassan
|
GM
|
108445
|
K.S School of Engineering And Management-Off Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru
|
GM
|
110058
COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Closing Ranks (Kalyana-Karnataka Region)
Under KKR quota, (Kalyana-Karnataka Region reservation) students get reservations for specific seats in private engineering colleges of Karnataka. Candidates who belong to the backward districts can take admission under the quota.
As per the Round 1 closing ranks, admission to Artificial Intelligence and Data Science is flexible as compared to general merit list. Candidates can take admission to BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru under 9730 rank.
|
College Name
|
Branch Name
|
Seat Category
|
Closing Rank
|
BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
9730
|
CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
44288
|
Global Academy of Technology-Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
73912
|
GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women-Metagalli, Mysuru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
89314
|
M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
6008
|
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
37913
|
BGS College of Engineering and Technology-Mahalaxmipuram, Bengaluru
|
AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science
|
KKR
|
94418
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.