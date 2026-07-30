COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Check Closing Ranks Across Top Private Colleges

COMEDK UGET 2026 was conducted on May 9, 2026, for engineering, medical, and dental college admission in Karnataka. Round 1 cutoff has been released for admission to B.Tech branches. The admission is done under General Merit and Kalyana-Karnataka Region reservation (KKR). The cutoff is announced by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on July 27, 2026, on the official counselling portal, comedk.org.

COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Closing Ranks (General Merit)

The table shares the detailed list of colleges offering AI and Data Science program under general merit seat category. As per the Round 1 closing ranks, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru offers the most competitive seats ending at 1283. Check the remaining admission options from the list shared below.