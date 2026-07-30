CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Check Closing Ranks Across Top Private Colleges

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:49 IST

Check COMEDK 2026 Round 1 closing ranks for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Also find a list of colleges offering admission under General Merit, and KKR reservation.

COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Check Closing Ranks Across Top Private Colleges
COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Check Closing Ranks Across Top Private Colleges

COMEDK UGET 2026 was conducted on May 9, 2026, for engineering, medical, and dental college admission in Karnataka. Round 1 cutoff has been released for admission to B.Tech branches. The admission is done under General Merit and Kalyana-Karnataka Region reservation (KKR). The cutoff is announced by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) on July 27, 2026, on the official counselling portal, comedk.org.

COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Closing Ranks (General Merit) 

The table shares the detailed list of colleges offering AI and Data Science program under general merit seat category. As per the Round 1 closing ranks, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru offers the most competitive seats ending at 1283. Check the remaining admission options from the list shared below. 

College Name

Seat Category

Closing Rank

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

GM

1283

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

GM

2360

CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

GM

14332

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

GM

14984

Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management-Bantakal, Udupi

GM

18325

M.S. Engineering College-Sadahalli, Bengaluru

GM

32801

Global Academy of Technology-Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

GM

39319

DON BOSCO Institute of Technology-Kumbalgodu, Bengaluru

GM

42814

BGS College of Engineering and Technology-Mahalaxmipuram, Bengaluru

GM

48894

GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women-Metagalli, Mysuru

GM

50557

SDM Institute of Technology, Tulu Minority-Ujjire, Dakshina Kannada

GM

51883

East West Institute of Technology-BEL Layout, Bengaluru

GM

58791

SJC Institute of Technology-BB Road, Chikkaballapur

GM

62087

KLE College of Engineering and Technology-Chikodi Dist., Belagavi

GM

63700

Dr H N National College Of Engineering-Jayanagar, Bengaluru

GM

67205

Basavakalyan Engineering College-NH9 Basavakalyan, Bidar

GM

69305

S.E.A. College of Engineering and Technology-K R Puram, Bengaluru

GM

76843

Shree Devi Institute of Technology-Kenjar, Mangaluru

GM

80120

Coorg Institute of Technology-Ponnampet, South Kodagu

GM

80860

Shridevi Institute of Engineering and Technology-Sira Road, Tumakuru

GM

83283

Rajeev Institute of Technology-BM Bypass Road, Hassan

GM

85603

Channabasaveshwara Institute of Technology- Gubbi, Tumakuru

GM

88991

Maharaja Institute of Technology-Thandavapura, Mysuru

GM

99268

Srinivas Institute of Technology-Hampankatta, Mangaluru

GM

101321

Sambhram Institute of Technology-Jalahalli East, Bengaluru

GM

101633

Akshaya Institute of Technology-Koratagere Road, Tumakuru

GM

102973

Angadi Institute of Technology and Management-Savagaon Road, Belagavi

GM

104465

Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology-Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural

GM

105558

Aditya College of Engineering and Technology-Yelahanka, Bengaluru

GM

105901

H.K.E.Societys P.D.A. College of Engineering-Aiwan E Shahi area, Kalaburgi

GM

106055

SSETs S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology-Shivabasva Nagar, Belagavi

GM

106723

Mysuru Royal Institute of Technology-Palahallli, Mandya District

GM

107864

Navkis College of Engineering -Kandali NH75, Hassan

GM

108445

K.S School of Engineering And Management-Off Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

GM

110058

COMEDK 2026 AI & Data Science Cutoffs: Closing Ranks (Kalyana-Karnataka Region)

Under KKR quota, (Kalyana-Karnataka Region reservation) students get reservations for specific seats in private engineering colleges of Karnataka. Candidates who belong to the backward districts can take admission under the quota. 

As per the Round 1 closing ranks, admission to Artificial Intelligence and Data Science is flexible as compared to general merit list. Candidates can take admission to BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru under 9730 rank. 

College Name

Branch Name

Seat Category

Closing Rank

BMS College of Engineering-Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

9730

CMR Institute of Technology, ITPL Main Road, Kundalahalli, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

44288

Global Academy of Technology-Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

73912

GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women-Metagalli, Mysuru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

89314

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

6008

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences-MSR Nagar, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

37913

BGS College of Engineering and Technology-Mahalaxmipuram, Bengaluru

AD-Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

KKR

94418

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:49 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News