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CSIR NET June 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 19:28 IST

NTA has officially released the CSIR NET Result 2026 on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET June Exam 2026 can check their scorecard using their application number and date of birth.  

CSIR NET June 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR NET June 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR NET Result 2026:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result 2026 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and download the scorecard from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA press release dated August 29, 2026, the exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, across 224 cities for 1,87,739 registered candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Out of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared. The result decides eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in five science subjects.

CSIR NET June 2026 Result Highlights

Candidates can find all information about CSIR NET Result 2026 in the table given below: 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Joint CSIR UGC NET (National Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Session

June 2026

Exam Dates

June 22 to June 30, 2026

Result Declaration Date

August 29, 2026 (Today)

Official Website

csirnet.nta.nic.in

Mode of Result

Online (PDF / Scorecard)

Login Credentials Required

Application Number, Date of Birth, Security Pin

Purpose

Eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor / Lectureship, and PhD admission

Result Validity

JRF: 2 Years / Assistant Professor: Lifetime

Subjects Covered

5 Science subjects (Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical, Physical Sciences)

CSIR NET June 2026 Result Link 

CSIR NET Result 2026 is now available on the official website of CSIR NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the June session examination can now check the scorecard by using the application number & date of birth from the direct link given below:

CSIR NET June 2026 Result 

Check Here

Steps to Download CSIR NET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CSIR NET June 2026 result:

  • Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link "CSIR UGC NET Result 2026"

  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

  • Enter the Security Pin/Captcha code shown on the screen

  • Click on the "Submit" button

  • Your CSIR NET Result/Scorecard will appear on the screen

  • Check your roll number, rank, and qualifying status

  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference

  • Take a printout for record purposes


Details Mentioned on CSIR NET Result 2026

Candidates can download their CSIR NET June 2026 scorecard, which contains the following details:

  • Candidate's Name

  • Roll Number

  • Application Number

  • Date of Birth

  • Category (General/EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD)

  • Subject Name

  • Qualifying Status (JRF/Assistant Professor/Not Qualified)

  • Marks Obtained (Part A, B, C)

  • Total Marks/Percentile

  • All India Rank

  • Category-wise Rank

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 19:28 IST

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