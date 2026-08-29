CSIR NET June 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in
NTA has officially released the CSIR NET Result 2026 on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET June Exam 2026 can check their scorecard using their application number and date of birth.
CSIR NET Result 2026:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result 2026 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and download the scorecard from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA press release dated August 29, 2026, the exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, across 224 cities for 1,87,739 registered candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Out of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared. The result decides eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in five science subjects.
Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 29, 2026
Candidates can visit the official portal to check their scorecards and result details.
👉 https://t.co/MU0mGVvWRu#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRNET #CSIRNETResult #ResultsDeclared pic.twitter.com/BqdA2QzOia
CSIR NET June 2026 Result Highlights
Candidates can find all information about CSIR NET Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Joint CSIR UGC NET (National Eligibility Test)
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Session
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June 2026
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Exam Dates
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June 22 to June 30, 2026
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Result Declaration Date
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August 29, 2026 (Today)
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Official Website
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csirnet.nta.nic.in
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Mode of Result
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Online (PDF / Scorecard)
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Login Credentials Required
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Application Number, Date of Birth, Security Pin
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Purpose
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Eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor / Lectureship, and PhD admission
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Result Validity
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JRF: 2 Years / Assistant Professor: Lifetime
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Subjects Covered
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5 Science subjects (Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical, Physical Sciences)
CSIR NET June 2026 Result Link
CSIR NET Result 2026 is now available on the official website of CSIR NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the June session examination can now check the scorecard by using the application number & date of birth from the direct link given below:
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CSIR NET June 2026 Result
Steps to Download CSIR NET Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their CSIR NET June 2026 result:
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Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in
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On the homepage, click on the link "CSIR UGC NET Result 2026"
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Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
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Enter the Security Pin/Captcha code shown on the screen
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Click on the "Submit" button
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Your CSIR NET Result/Scorecard will appear on the screen
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Check your roll number, rank, and qualifying status
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Download and save the scorecard for future reference
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Take a printout for record purposes
Details Mentioned on CSIR NET Result 2026
Candidates can download their CSIR NET June 2026 scorecard, which contains the following details:
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Candidate's Name
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Roll Number
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Application Number
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Date of Birth
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Category (General/EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD)
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Subject Name
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Qualifying Status (JRF/Assistant Professor/Not Qualified)
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Marks Obtained (Part A, B, C)
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Total Marks/Percentile
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All India Rank
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Category-wise Rank
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com