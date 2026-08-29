CSIR NET June 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Results are now declared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 Candidates can visit the official portal to check their scorecards and result details. 👉 https://t.co/MU0mGVvWRu #NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CSIRNET #CSIRNETResult #ResultsDeclared pic.twitter.com/BqdA2QzOia

CSIR NET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result 2026 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and download the scorecard from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA press release dated August 29, 2026, the exam was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, across 224 cities for 1,87,739 registered candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Out of these, 1,50,057 candidates appeared. The result decides eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in five science subjects.

Eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor / Lectureship, and PhD admission

Candidates can find all information about CSIR NET Result 2026 in the table given below:

CSIR NET June 2026 Result Link

CSIR NET Result 2026 is now available on the official website of CSIR NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the June session examination can now check the scorecard by using the application number & date of birth from the direct link given below:

CSIR NET June 2026 Result Check Here

Steps to Download CSIR NET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CSIR NET June 2026 result: