CSIR NET Result 2026
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CSIR NET Result 2026: 1.5 Lakh Candidates Appeared, Check How Many Qualified

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 21:09 IST

NTA has declared the CSIR NET 2026 result. Out of 1.5 Lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, check subject-wise attendance, normalisation details and other updates.

CSIR NET Result 2026: 1.5 Lakh Candidates Appeared, Check How Many Qualified
CSIR NET Result 2026: 1.5 Lakh Candidates Appeared, Check How Many Qualified

Key Points

  • Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results declared for July 17 & 18, 2026 exams.
  • NTA released results & final answer key on csirnet.nta.nic.in for 1.5 lakh candidates.
  • Results determine JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD eligibility; JRF valid for 3 years.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has officially announced the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results for the exam held on July 17 and July 18, 2026 on it official website, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in. Over 1.5 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam across  224 cities will now be able to check their official scorecards. The exam serves as the gateway for the Junior Research Fellowships, JRF, Assistant Professorships, and PhD admissions across five subjects. Along with the results, the NTA has also published the final answer key after reviewing the candidates' challenges. Candidates can access the scorecard directly using the candidate’s application number and date of birth.

Subject-Wise Attendance and Category-Wise Qualification Breakdown

 A total of 1,87,739 candidates registered for the CSIR NET exam, with  1,50,057 candidates appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), reflecting an overall attendance rate of 79.9% (approximately). Life Sciences recorded the highest burnout of candidates, accounting for over 40% of the total test-takers.

Exam Date

Shift

Subject

Registered

Appeared

July 17, 2026

Shift 1

Life Sciences

83,546

67,650

Shift 2

Mathematical Sciences

31,574

24,964

Shift 2

Physical Science

27,791

21,810

July 18, 2026

Shift 1

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

6,088

4748

Chemical Sciences

38,740

30,885

Total

1,87,739

1,50,057

NTA categorises qualifications into three different tiers, which are as follows:-

  • Category 1: Eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor appointment.
  • Category 2: Eligible for Assistant Professor appointment and PhD admission.
  • Category 3: Eligible for PhD admission only.

Female representation remained high in the June session, with 90,380 women appearing for the exam as compared to 59,675 male candidates.

Screenshot 2026-08-29 205524


Score Normalisation, Cut-off Criteria & Certificate Validity

For multi-shift exams like Life Sciences, raw scores are converted into percentile scores using NTA’s relative performance normalisation method. The minimum benchmark aggregate score required to qualify the exam is 33% for General, EWS, OBC candidates and 25% for SC, ST, PwD candidates. However, actual qualification depends on rank merit within category-wise slots.

JRF qualifying certificate remains valid for 3 years from the date of issuance, whereas Assistant Professor eligibility carries lifetime validity. Candidates qualifying for Category 3 can use their percentile scores for PhD admissions for 1 year.

Also, check CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 21:09 IST

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