CSIR NET Result 2026: 1.5 Lakh Candidates Appeared, Check How Many Qualified

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has officially announced the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 results for the exam held on July 17 and July 18, 2026 on it official website, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in. Over 1.5 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam across 224 cities will now be able to check their official scorecards. The exam serves as the gateway for the Junior Research Fellowships, JRF, Assistant Professorships, and PhD admissions across five subjects. Along with the results, the NTA has also published the final answer key after reviewing the candidates' challenges. Candidates can access the scorecard directly using the candidate’s application number and date of birth.

Subject-Wise Attendance and Category-Wise Qualification Breakdown

A total of 1,87,739 candidates registered for the CSIR NET exam, with 1,50,057 candidates appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), reflecting an overall attendance rate of 79.9% (approximately). Life Sciences recorded the highest burnout of candidates, accounting for over 40% of the total test-takers.