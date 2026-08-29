CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET June 2026 Final Answer Key on August 29, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the final answer key PDF from the official website. Check this article for more details about the CSIR NET June 2026 examination.
Key Points
- The NTA released the CSIR NET June 2026 Final Answer Key on August 29, 2026.
- The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was held on July 17 & 18, 2026.
- The Provisional Answer Key for CSIR NET June 2026 was released on August 16, 2026.
CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CSIR NET June 2026 final Answer Key today August 29, 2026. Candidates who participated in the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination can now check the final answer key on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in . The examination was held on July 17 and 18, 2026. On July 17, the Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences examinations were conducted in the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the Physical Sciences examination was held in the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On July 18, the examinations for Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences were conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and Ph.D. admissions in science and technology fields across Indian universities and colleges.
Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Final Answer Keys are now available.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 29, 2026
Candidates can visit the official portal to check the answer key relevant to their examination.
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CSIR NET Final Answer Key June 2026 Highlights
Candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET June 2026 exam can now check and download the final answer key from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The response sheet can be accessed by entering the application number, password and CAPTCHA. Check the key details related to the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency
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Exam Name
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Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026
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CSIR NET Exam Date
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July 17 to 18, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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August 16, 2026
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Final Answer Key Release Date
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August 29, 2026
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Mode of Release
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Online
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Answer Key Type
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Provisional
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Official Website
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csirnet.nta.ac.in
CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The answer key is available through the candidate login where they have to enter their application number and other login credentials. Candidates can also download the answer key using the link provided in the table below.
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CSIR NET Answer Key 2026
How to Download CSIR NET Final Answer Key June 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps educated below to download the CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key:
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Go to the official CSIR NET website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
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Click on the link that says Final Answer Key for Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026
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Enter your application number, password and CAPTCHA CODE
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Submit the your login credentials
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The CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2026 would be displayed on your screen
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Download the answer key & take a printout for future references.
Details Mentioned on CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2026
The following details are generally mentioned in the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2026
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Exam Name
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Question ID
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Correct Option ID
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Question wise Final Answer
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Shift and Session Details
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Instructions or Remarks
For further updates and official announcements, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination website for the latest information regarding the examination.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.