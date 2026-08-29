CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the CSIR NET June 2026 final Answer Key today August 29, 2026. Candidates who participated in the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination can now check the final answer key on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in . The examination was held on July 17 and 18, 2026. On July 17, the Life Sciences and Mathematical Sciences examinations were conducted in the first shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the Physical Sciences examination was held in the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. On July 18, the examinations for Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences were conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and Ph.D. admissions in science and technology fields across Indian universities and colleges.