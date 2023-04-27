CTET July 2023 Notification Released: Apply at ctet.nic.in, Check Notification and Online Application Link

CTET July 2023 Notification has been released on the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the notification, check online application link, exam date, eligibility, selection process, how to apply, and other details.

CTET July 2023 Notification: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the notification for July Exam 2023 for which the registration has been started on the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in. Interested persons can apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test by logging on to CTET official website on or before May 26, 2023.



According to the official notification, candidates with a Diploma in Elementary Education or B.Ed. with passing marks from a recognized institute are eligible to apply for CTET July Exam 2023. The candidates can check the detailed eligibility in the article below.

CBSE will hold an exam in July and August 2023 for Paper I and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for a person who wants to be a teacher for classes 1st to 5th while Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6th to 8th.

Candidates can check the direct link to apply for CTET 2023 along with the notification by scrolling the article.

CTET July Exam Date 2023



The exam will be conducted through online mode from July 2023 to August 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shits from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon and from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.

CTET July Exam 2023 Overview



The board is conducting the exam CTET entrance test for July 2023. The candidates can check the main points of CTET July 2023 in the table below:

Name of the Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Exam Name Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2023 Application Date April 27 to May 26, 2023 Application Mode Online Exam Date in the month of July and August 2023 Selection Method Online Exam Certificate Validity Lifetime Official Website ctet.nic.in

CTET July Exam Dates 2023

CTET July 2023 Registration Starting Date April 27, 2023 CTET July 2023 Registration Last Date May 26, 2023 Last Date for submission of fee through

Debit/Credit Card/Net May 26, 2023 Final verification of payment of fee by the

bank May 29, 2023 Online corrections if any, in the particulars

uploaded by the candidate May 29 to June 02, 2023 CTET July Exam Date 2023 July to August, 2023 (details exam centre with exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate) CTET July Exam Admit Card Date 2023 Two days before the exam CTET July Exam Result Date By end of September, 2023

CTET July 2023: How to Register for CTET ?

The process to fill the application form is provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click the new user registration button and fill in your details.

Step 3: Provide the asked details and complete your registrayion

Step 4: Choose the exam centre

Step 5: Choose the medium of taking up the exam.

Step 6: Other than this, you are also required to enter the Adhaar card, and Pan card, educational qualification, mobile number, and email id, etc.

Step 5: Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 6: Pay Exam Fee

Take the print out of the form for future use.

What is CTET July Application Fee 2023 ?

Paper Name General/OBC (NCL) SC/ST/Differently Abled Person For Paper 1 Rs.1000/- Rs.500/- For Paper 2 Rs.1000/- Rs.500/- For Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 Rs.1200/- Rs.600/-

CTET July Notification and Online Application Link

The candidates can check the online application link and notification in the table below:

CTET Notification Download Here CTET Online Application Link Apply Here

CTET Exam Eligibility Criteria 2023



The minimum qualifications for the teaching staff should be in accordance with the following:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be Recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency / appointing authority.

The minimum Qualification required for both levels are given in the table below:

Level Educational Qualification Primary Teacher 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education with passing marks from a recognized institute.

Elementary Teacher. Elementary Teacher Graduation degree in any of the subjects and qualified B.Ed from a recognized institute.

Age Limit:

There is no information regarding the age limit in the notification. However, the candidates should have completed 17 years of age while filling out the application form.

CTET Exam Pattern 2023

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern July 2023

Subjects: Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory), Language I (compulsory), Language II (compulsory), Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Number of Questions - 30 Multiple-Choice Questions in each section Marks - 30 marks in each section

CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern July 2023

Subjects: Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory), Language I (compulsory), Language II (compulsory), Mathematics and Science(for Mathematics and Science teacher) OR Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher). Number of Questions - 60 Multiple-Choice Questions in each section Marks - 60 marks in each section

CTET July 2023 Certificate Validity



The Validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for lifetime for all categories

CTET July Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be available on CTET official website. The e-admit card link will be available approx 15 days before the exam. In case of any discrepancy noticed in e-admit card, the candidates may immediately contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections. The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Shift – I and 12:30 PM for Shift – II i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

CTET July Answer Key 2023

The answer key shall be uploaded in a PDF format on the official website of CTET with a Public Notice Candidates can challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable prescribed fee as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

CTET July Result 2023

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then declare the result accordingly. The results will be published by the end of September 2023.