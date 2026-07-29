Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Aryabhatta College Round 2 Merit List; Download Category-Wise Cutoff PDF

DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College admission will be done based on the CUET UG scores and DU’s CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) councelling. University of Delhi admissions for undergraduate programs have started after the release of the Round 1 merit list on July 16, 2026. The round-wise cutoff scores determine the admission options for different BA, B.Com, B.Sc. programs.

However, the admission depends on various factors, including category-wise seat allocation. Therefore, to help students navigate through the Round 2 seat allocation process, we have shared a list of UG programs offered at Aryabhatta College and its category-wise cutoff scores. Students can check out the admission scores and estimate the seat options along with upgradation chances in DU colleges.