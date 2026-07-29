Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Aryabhatta College Round 2 Merit List; Download Category-Wise Cutoff PDF
Check out Round 2 merit list, released by the University of Delhi for all colleges. The article lists the undergraduate programs offered at Aryabhatta College of DU across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Access category-wise scores for Round 2 seat allocation and find out the admission possibilities at Aryabhatta.
DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College admission will be done based on the CUET UG scores and DU’s CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) councelling. University of Delhi admissions for undergraduate programs have started after the release of the Round 1 merit list on July 16, 2026. The round-wise cutoff scores determine the admission options for different BA, B.Com, B.Sc. programs.
However, the admission depends on various factors, including category-wise seat allocation. Therefore, to help students navigate through the Round 2 seat allocation process, we have shared a list of UG programs offered at Aryabhatta College and its category-wise cutoff scores. Students can check out the admission scores and estimate the seat options along with upgradation chances in DU colleges.
DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College Round 2 Category-Wise Merit List
As per the DU UG CSAS Round 2 seat allocation list, B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics stands high among students. The course offered at Aryabhatta College, DU is popular among students aiming for undergraduate studies. With honors in Economics, the competition grows more. Admission for the program begins at 632.1905 for unreserved candidates and 408.2171 for OBC-NCL candidates. Check out the detailed category-wise (General, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST) list shared below.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics
|
632.1905
|
408.2171
|
314.5202
|
498.5053
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
710.1531
|
489.4623
|
415.839
|
142.2465
|
534.3596
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
655.9313
|
501.0254
|
472.4888
|
442.0202
|
510.0017
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
321.964
|
160.1993
|
247.1466
|
279.4239
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
656.9568
|
542.3797
|
454.4627
|
411.4666
|
557.0516
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
730.0877
|
642.2764
|
562.0902
|
583.2511
|
647.401
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
844.504
|
715.7107
|
697.6366
|
623.9261
|
708.8589
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
653.0003
|
382.9125
|
311.6248
|
276.1164
|
488.6444
|
B.A. Program (English + Psychology)
|
766.5143
|
595.0609
|
572.3746
|
510.2819
|
629.7339
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
683.4042
|
584.6703
|
513.1869
|
499.3669
|
587.9652
|
B.Com.
|
754.4832
|
622.5119
|
567.2972
|
424.9981
|
677.212
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
789.2184
|
660.9089
|
582.9399
|
435.662
|
721.0052
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science
|
571.2006
|
478.899
|
410.0754
|
220.3233
|
483.1282
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
545.0373
|
388.9247
|
245.7271
|
371.4527
|
389.82
|
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
|
657.3024
|
494.7255
|
428.7249
|
556.4767
To access the DU Admission 26, Aryabhatta College Round 2 merit list, check out the PDF link shared below.
Check: DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College Round 2 Category-Wise Merit List, PDF
Based on the University of Delhi Round 2 cutoff scores, students can estimate the range of competition for different UG programs. Students who are aiming for commerce and science degrees can choose the regular B.Com program, along with B.Com (Hons.). There’s not much difference in scores between the two; however, it also depends on the students' CUET UG scores. Similarly, for science students there is not much options other than going for B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics and BMS (Management Studies) at Aryabhatta College. As per these score distribution, students can either confirm their seat allocation or choose to upgrade for the potential options.
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