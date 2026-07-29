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Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Aryabhatta College Round 2 Merit List; Download Category-Wise Cutoff PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 16:18 IST

Check out Round 2 merit list, released by the University of Delhi for all colleges. The article lists the undergraduate programs offered at Aryabhatta College of DU across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Access category-wise scores for Round 2 seat allocation and find out the admission possibilities at Aryabhatta.

Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Aryabhatta College Round 2 Merit List; Download Category-Wise Cutoff PDF
Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Aryabhatta College Round 2 Merit List; Download Category-Wise Cutoff PDF

DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College admission will be done based on the CUET UG scores and DU’s CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) councelling. University of Delhi admissions for undergraduate programs have started after the release of the Round 1 merit list on July 16, 2026. The round-wise cutoff scores determine the admission options for different BA, B.Com, B.Sc. programs. 

However, the admission depends on various factors, including category-wise seat allocation. Therefore, to help students navigate through the Round 2 seat allocation process, we have shared a list of UG programs offered at Aryabhatta College and its category-wise cutoff scores. Students can check out the admission scores and estimate the seat options along with upgradation chances in DU colleges.

DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College Round 2 Category-Wise Merit List

As per the DU UG CSAS Round 2 seat allocation list, B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics stands high among students. The course offered at Aryabhatta College, DU is popular among students aiming for undergraduate studies. With honors in Economics, the competition grows more. Admission for the program begins at 632.1905 for unreserved candidates and 408.2171 for OBC-NCL candidates. Check out the detailed category-wise (General, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST)  list shared below. 

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics

632.1905

408.2171

314.5202

  

498.5053

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

710.1531

489.4623

415.839

142.2465

534.3596

B.A. (Hons.) English

655.9313

501.0254

472.4888

442.0202

510.0017

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

321.964

160.1993

247.1466

279.4239

  

B.A. (Hons.) History

656.9568

542.3797

454.4627

411.4666

557.0516

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

730.0877

642.2764

562.0902

583.2511

647.401

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

844.504

715.7107

697.6366

623.9261

708.8589

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

653.0003

382.9125

311.6248

276.1164

488.6444

B.A. Program (English + Psychology)

766.5143

595.0609

572.3746

510.2819

629.7339

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

683.4042

584.6703

513.1869

499.3669

587.9652

B.Com.

754.4832

622.5119

567.2972

424.9981

677.212

B.Com. (Hons.)

789.2184

660.9089

582.9399

435.662

721.0052

B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science

571.2006

478.899

410.0754

220.3233

483.1282

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

545.0373

388.9247

245.7271

371.4527

389.82

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

657.3024

494.7255

428.7249

  

556.4767

 

To access the DU Admission 26, Aryabhatta College Round 2 merit list, check out the PDF link shared below. 

Check: DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College Round 2 Category-Wise Merit List, PDF

Based on the University of Delhi Round 2 cutoff scores, students can estimate the range of competition for different UG programs. Students who are aiming for commerce and science degrees can choose the regular B.Com program, along with B.Com (Hons.). There’s not much difference in scores between the two; however, it also depends on the students' CUET UG scores. Similarly, for science students there is not much options other than going for B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics and BMS (Management Studies) at Aryabhatta College. As per these score distribution, students can either confirm their seat allocation or choose to upgrade for the potential options. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 29, 2026, 16:18 IST

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