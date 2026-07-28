Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramanujan College
Delhi University’s CUET Round 2 cutoff has been released, candidates can now check the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff scores for Ramanujan College. Analyse the cutoffs carefully and estimate your admission chances for the current academic year.
The University of Delhi has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College through DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Delhi University offers undergraduate admissions through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores.
Candidates willing to secure admission at South campus colleges of Delhi University can check the CUET Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College. The Round 2 cutoff highlights the minimum CUET scores required for admission to specific colleges and categories. By evaluating these scores, candidates get an estimated idea about their admission prospects at Delhi University.
Ramanujan College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
The following table shows the category wise CUET Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College. Popular courses like B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology required the highest score of 808.1992 for general category students.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology
|
808.1992
|
661.4823
|
620.9359
|
532.1707
|
650.7791
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
708.8143
|
479.765
|
322.3014
|
557.6271
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
649.8685
|
503.5841
|
456.3119
|
385.873
|
456.777
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
184.54
|
170.8064
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
597.7153
|
444.2033
|
374.5187
|
127.2836
|
385.5711
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
720.4299
|
609.6734
|
539.033
|
527.7626
|
569.3737
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
725.6569
|
548.7848
|
487.8197
|
411.3042
|
615.331
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
653.9431
|
360.9471
|
246.8085
|
462.5339
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Psychology)
|
767.1143
|
679.4424
|
587.3577
|
594.245
|
637.9717
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
545.2933
|
415.8889
|
436.8996
|
412.247
|
415.1883
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
575.3615
|
463.1241
|
397.2149
|
392.0452
|
306.2703
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)
|
620.2362
|
488.9686
|
381.3251
|
430.2581
|
386.8357
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
693.7707
|
624.9789
|
529.4214
|
536.883
|
628.4542
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political
Science)
|
656.021
|
561.9829
|
537.3449
|
384.4198
|
498.229
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.A. Program (Political Science +
Psychology)
|
768.1829
|
599.5897
|
544.1798
|
446.3328
|
581.2263
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Com.
|
732.9489
|
587.6581
|
492.317
|
220.6375
|
666.6174
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
755.7525
|
626.1895
|
530.6915
|
146.2385
|
694.9203
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science
|
582.4635
|
509.544
|
402.578
|
213.4765
|
509.1465
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Environmental Sciences
|
506.9713
|
435.2392
|
358.6137
|
296.4129
|
429.3083
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
533.8517
|
370.9234
|
229.6505
|
232.7264
|
425.3699
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
679.8864
|
482.9223
|
362.1329
|
185.7979
|
570.6447
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Voc. Banking, Financial Services and
Insurance
|
676.6677
|
525.3988
|
489.8158
|
362.4781
|
565.1424
|
Ramanujan College
|
B.Voc. Software Development
|
545.89
|
454.7287
|
365.4871
|
109.8279
|
494.0579
|
Ramanujan College
|
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
|
675.3787
|
520.9157
|
442.3192
|
263.4974
|
589.5067
Factors Affecting DU Round 2 Cutoff
The Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College depends on the following factors:
- Number of applicants for each programme
- CUET UG 2026 scores obtained by candidates
- Seat availability after Round 1 admissions
- Category-wise reservation
- Candidate preference during CSAS counselling
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.