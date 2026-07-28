Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramanujan College

The University of Delhi has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College through DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Delhi University offers undergraduate admissions through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores.

Candidates willing to secure admission at South campus colleges of Delhi University can check the CUET Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College. The Round 2 cutoff highlights the minimum CUET scores required for admission to specific colleges and categories. By evaluating these scores, candidates get an estimated idea about their admission prospects at Delhi University.

Ramanujan College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The following table shows the category wise CUET Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College. Popular courses like B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology required the highest score of 808.1992 for general category students.