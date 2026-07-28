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Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramanujan College

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 19:20 IST

Delhi University’s CUET Round 2 cutoff has been released, candidates can now check the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff scores for Ramanujan College. Analyse the cutoffs carefully and estimate your admission chances for the current academic year.

Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramanujan College
Delhi University Admission 2026: Check Category Wise Round 2 Cutoff for Ramanujan College

The University of Delhi has released the CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College through DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Delhi University offers undergraduate admissions through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores. 

Candidates willing to secure admission at South campus colleges of Delhi University can check the CUET Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College. The Round 2 cutoff highlights the minimum CUET scores required for admission to specific colleges and categories. By evaluating these scores, candidates get an estimated idea about their admission prospects at Delhi University. 

Ramanujan College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The following table shows the category wise CUET Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College. Popular courses like B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology required the highest score of 808.1992 for general category students.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Ramanujan College

B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology

808.1992

661.4823

620.9359

532.1707

650.7791

Ramanujan College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

708.8143

479.765

322.3014

  

557.6271

Ramanujan College

B.A. (Hons.) English

649.8685

503.5841

456.3119

385.873

456.777

Ramanujan College

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

184.54

170.8064

      

Ramanujan College

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

597.7153

444.2033

374.5187

127.2836

385.5711

Ramanujan College

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

720.4299

609.6734

539.033

527.7626

569.3737

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

725.6569

548.7848

487.8197

411.3042

615.331

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

653.9431

360.9471

246.8085

  

462.5339

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (Economics + Psychology)

767.1143

679.4424

587.3577

594.245

637.9717

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

545.2933

415.8889

436.8996

412.247

415.1883

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

575.3615

463.1241

397.2149

392.0452

306.2703

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)

620.2362

488.9686

381.3251

430.2581

386.8357

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

693.7707

624.9789

529.4214

536.883

628.4542

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political

Science)

656.021

561.9829

537.3449

384.4198

498.229

Ramanujan College

B.A. Program (Political Science +

Psychology)

768.1829

599.5897

544.1798

446.3328

581.2263

Ramanujan College

B.Com.

732.9489

587.6581

492.317

220.6375

666.6174

Ramanujan College

B.Com. (Hons.)

755.7525

626.1895

530.6915

146.2385

694.9203

Ramanujan College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science

582.4635

509.544

402.578

213.4765

509.1465

Ramanujan College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Environmental Sciences

506.9713

435.2392

358.6137

296.4129

429.3083

Ramanujan College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

533.8517

370.9234

229.6505

232.7264

425.3699

Ramanujan College

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

679.8864

482.9223

362.1329

185.7979

570.6447

Ramanujan College

B.Voc. Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance

676.6677

525.3988

489.8158

362.4781

565.1424

Ramanujan College

B.Voc. Software Development

545.89

454.7287

365.4871

109.8279

494.0579

Ramanujan College

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

675.3787

520.9157

442.3192

263.4974

589.5067

Factors Affecting DU Round 2 Cutoff

The Round 2 cutoff for Ramanujan College depends on the following factors:

  • Number of applicants for each programme
  • CUET UG 2026 scores obtained by candidates
  • Seat availability after Round 1 admissions
  • Category-wise reservation 
  • Candidate preference during CSAS counselling

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 28, 2026, 19:20 IST

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