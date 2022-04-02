DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Interview to be held on 5 & 6 May

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022: Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Materials & Stores Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE) has issued a notification in the employment newspaper (2 to 8 April 2022) for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow, and Research Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interviiew scheduled to be held on 5 and 6 May 2022.

Important Dates:

Interview Dates: 5 & 6 May 2022

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow: 02 Posts

Research Associate: 01 Post

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

JRF: Post Graduate Science Degree plus NET.

RA: Ph.D or equivalent degree.

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Junior Research Fellow - 28 years

Research Associate - 35 years

Download DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Notification

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview scheduled to be held on 5 & 6 May 2022.

How to apply for DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates fulfilling the above qualifications may appear for walk-in-interview at the DMSRDE Transit Facility (Near DRLM Pullya), DMSRDE, G.T. Road Kanpur 208004 on the scheduled date and time. Candidates are required to bring their bio-data clearing indicating the name of fellowship or associateship applied for with a recent passport size photograph and Xerox Copies of testimonials. They must also bring all original mark sheets/certificates/testimonials/community certificates.