DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Interview to be held on 5 & 6 May

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022: Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Materials & Stores Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE) has issued a notification in the employment newspaper (2 to 8 April 2022) for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow, and Research Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interviiew scheduled to be held on 5 and 6 May 2022.
Important Dates:
- Interview Dates: 5 & 6 May 2022
DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Junior Research Fellow: 02 Posts
- Research Associate: 01 Post
DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
JRF: Post Graduate Science Degree plus NET.
RA: Ph.D or equivalent degree.
DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Junior Research Fellow - 28 years
- Research Associate - 35 years
Download DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Notification
DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview scheduled to be held on 5 & 6 May 2022.
How to apply for DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates fulfilling the above qualifications may appear for walk-in-interview at the DMSRDE Transit Facility (Near DRLM Pullya), DMSRDE, G.T. Road Kanpur 208004 on the scheduled date and time. Candidates are required to bring their bio-data clearing indicating the name of fellowship or associateship applied for with a recent passport size photograph and Xerox Copies of testimonials. They must also bring all original mark sheets/certificates/testimonials/community certificates.