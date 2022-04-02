JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Interview to be held on 5 & 6 May

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on drdo.gov.in. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 2, 2022 17:36 IST
drdo recruitment 2022
drdo recruitment 2022

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022: Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Materials & Stores Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE) has issued a notification in the employment newspaper (2 to 8 April 2022) for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow, and Research Associate. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interviiew scheduled to be held on 5 and 6 May 2022. 

Important Dates:

  • Interview Dates: 5 & 6 May 2022

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Research Fellow: 02 Posts
  • Research Associate: 01 Post

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

JRF: Post Graduate Science Degree plus NET.

RA: Ph.D or equivalent degree.

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Junior Research Fellow - 28 years
  • Research Associate - 35 years

Download DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Notification

DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview scheduled to be held on 5 & 6 May 2022. 

How to apply for DRDO DMSRDE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates fulfilling the above qualifications may appear for walk-in-interview at the DMSRDE Transit Facility (Near DRLM Pullya), DMSRDE, G.T. Road Kanpur 208004 on the scheduled date and time. Candidates are required to bring their bio-data clearing indicating the name of fellowship or associateship applied for with a recent passport size photograph and Xerox Copies of testimonials. They must also bring all original mark sheets/certificates/testimonials/community certificates.

 

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.