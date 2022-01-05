DSSSB Recruitment 2022: 6600+ Vacancies for Teacher, JE, JA, and Other Posts, Apply @dsssb.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is filling 6600+ vacancies in various departments through Combined Competitive Exam. The vacancies shall be filled upto 31 December 2022 for the posts such as Junior Engineer, Section Officer, Assistant Engineer, P A. to Secretary, LDC, Jr Steno, Steno, Jr Secretarial Assistant, Field Clerk, Stenographer Grade 3, Jr Assistant, Steno Typist, Assistant Teacher, Teacher, Draughtsman Grade 3, Store Keeper, Store Supervisor, Driver, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Jr Pharmacist, Pharmacist Dispenser, ANM, Staff Nurse/Nursing Officer, Assistant Law Officer, Section Officer, Lecturer, PGT, Head Clerk etc. Under 14 Groups.

DSSSB has already released Advertisement 1/22, 2/22, 3/22, 4/22, and 5/22 for AE, JE and SO Posts on dsssb.gov.in.. Eligible candidates can apply online for DSSSB Engineer Vacancy 2022 from 10 January 2022. They can check qualification, and other details by visiting the links below:

DSSSB JE Notification 2022

DSSSB AE Notification 2022

The candidates can check the tentative number of vacancies in each department below:

Post Name Vacancy Junior Engineer (Civil) 575 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 116 Section Officer (Electrical) 1 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 10 Secretary's Pa 1 Ldc 6 Junior Secretariat Assistant 594 Field Clerk 5 Stenographer Grade-Iii 50 Junior Assistant Gr. Iv 359 Steno Typist 135 Steno Gr. Third 2 Ldc 558 Personal Assistant 5 Junior Stenographer 20 Junior Stenographer (Hindi) 2 Assistant Teacher Primary (Prt) 1959 Draftsman Gr. I (Civil) 1 Draftsman Gr. Ii (Civil) 7 Draftsman Gr. Iii (Civil) 8 Cartographer 6 Store Keeper 1 Store Supervisor 1 Driver 33 Driver 17 Lab Technician Gr. Third 5 Lab Technician Gr. Iv 12 Laboratory Technician 23 Laboratory Technician 2 Pharmacist 79 Junior Pharmacist 3 Pharmacist / Dispenser 128 Pharmacist (Allopathy) 40 Pay Attention 316 Staff Nurse/Nursing Officer 16 Staff Nurse Grade 'B' 1 1 Legal Assistant 19 Assistant Law Officer 6 So (Horticulture) 73 Pgt No. 1 1 Pgt History 18 Pgt Poll. Science 29 Pgt Economics 25 Pgt Geography 19 Pgt Maths 20 Pgt Commerce 16 Pgt Physics 7 Pgt Chemistry 24 Pgt Biology 29 Pgt Sociology 5 Pgt Home Science 1 Pgt Physical Education 24 Head Clerk / Dass Grade-Ii / Aso 24 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 151 Assistant Sanitary Inspector 39 Welfare Officer 55 Tgt English 152 Tgt Maths 171 Tgt Social Science 43 Tgt Natural Science 156 Tgt Sanskrit 81 Tgt Urdu 12 Tgt Punjabi 9 Tgt Number 56 Drawing Teacher 224 Total 6624

DSSSB Post Name DSSSB Notification Date DSSSB PGT Notification and DSSSB Staff Nurse Notification 01 February 2022 Lab Technician, Section Officer, Pharmacist, LDC, Steno, Jr Assistant, Assistant, PA, Junior Clerk, Jr Steno 01 March 2022 Draughtsman, Store Keeper, Driver 01 April 2022 Drawing teacher, TGT 01 May 2022 Welfare Officers, Counselor, Assistant Sanitary, Inspector, Head clerk, Asst SectionOfficer/DASS(Gr-II) 01 Jun 2022 DSSSB PRT Notification 01 July 2022 Warder, Matron, Fire Operator, JE (Environmental) 01 August 2022

Candidates will be able to know the qualification, age limit, salary distribution, date of the exam and application for other posts, once the detailed notice is published. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the notice.

DSSSB Office Memorandum for Combined Competitive Exam 2022