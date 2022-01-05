DSSSB Recruitment 2022: 6600+ Vacancies for Teacher, JE, JA, and Other Posts, Apply @dsssb.gov.in.

Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Created On: Jan 5, 2022 14:06 IST
DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is filling 6600+ vacancies in various departments through Combined Competitive Exam. The vacancies shall be filled upto 31 December 2022 for the posts such as Junior Engineer, Section Officer, Assistant Engineer, P A. to Secretary, LDC, Jr Steno, Steno, Jr Secretarial Assistant, Field Clerk, Stenographer Grade 3, Jr Assistant, Steno Typist, Assistant Teacher, Teacher, Draughtsman Grade 3, Store Keeper, Store Supervisor, Driver, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Jr Pharmacist, Pharmacist Dispenser, ANM, Staff Nurse/Nursing Officer, Assistant Law Officer, Section Officer, Lecturer, PGT, Head Clerk etc. Under 14 Groups.

 DSSSB  has already released Advertisement 1/22, 2/22, 3/22, 4/22, and 5/22 for AE, JE and SO Posts on dsssb.gov.in.. Eligible candidates can apply online for DSSSB  Engineer Vacancy 2022 from 10 January 2022. They can check qualification, and other details by visiting the links below:

DSSSB JE Notification 2022

DSSSB AE Notification 2022

The candidates can check the tentative number of vacancies in each department below:

Post Name

Vacancy

Junior Engineer (Civil)

575

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

116

Section Officer (Electrical)

1

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

10

Secretary's Pa

1

Ldc

6

Junior Secretariat Assistant

594

Field Clerk

5

Stenographer Grade-Iii

50

Junior Assistant Gr. Iv

359

Steno Typist

135

Steno Gr. Third

2

Ldc

558

Personal Assistant

5

Junior Stenographer

20

Junior Stenographer (Hindi)

2

Assistant Teacher Primary (Prt)

1959

Draftsman Gr. I (Civil)

1

Draftsman Gr. Ii (Civil)

7

Draftsman Gr. Iii (Civil)

8

Cartographer

6

Store Keeper

1

Store Supervisor

1

Driver

33

Driver

17

Lab Technician Gr. Third

5

Lab Technician Gr. Iv

12

Laboratory Technician

23

Laboratory Technician

2

Pharmacist

79

Junior Pharmacist

3

Pharmacist / Dispenser

128

Pharmacist (Allopathy)

40

Pay Attention

316

Staff Nurse/Nursing Officer

16

Staff Nurse Grade 'B'

1 1

Legal Assistant

19

Assistant Law Officer

6

So (Horticulture)

73

Pgt No.

1 1

Pgt History

18

Pgt Poll. Science

29

Pgt Economics

25

Pgt Geography

19

Pgt Maths

20

Pgt Commerce

16

Pgt Physics

7

Pgt Chemistry

24

Pgt Biology

29

Pgt Sociology

5

Pgt Home Science

1

Pgt Physical Education

24

Head Clerk / Dass Grade-Ii / Aso

24

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

151

Assistant Sanitary Inspector

39

Welfare Officer

55

Tgt English

152

Tgt Maths

171

Tgt Social Science

43

Tgt Natural Science

156

Tgt Sanskrit

81

Tgt Urdu

12

Tgt Punjabi

9

Tgt Number

56

Drawing Teacher

224

Total

6624

 

DSSSB Post Name DSSSB Notification Date
DSSSB PGT Notification and DSSSB Staff Nurse Notification 01 February 2022
Lab Technician, Section Officer, Pharmacist, LDC, Steno, Jr Assistant, Assistant, PA, Junior Clerk, Jr Steno 01 March 2022
Draughtsman, Store Keeper, Driver 01 April 2022
Drawing teacher, TGT 01 May 2022
Welfare Officers, Counselor, Assistant Sanitary, Inspector, Head clerk, Asst SectionOfficer/DASS(Gr-II) 01 Jun 2022
DSSSB PRT Notification 01 July 2022
Warder, Matron, Fire Operator, JE (Environmental) 01 August 2022

Candidates will be able to know the qualification, age limit, salary distribution, date of the exam and application for other posts, once the detailed notice is published. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the notice.

DSSSB Office Memorandum for Combined Competitive Exam 2022

