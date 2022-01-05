DSSSB Recruitment 2022: 6600+ Vacancies for Teacher, JE, JA, and Other Posts, Apply @dsssb.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is filling 6600+ vacancies in various departments through Combined Competitive Exam. The vacancies shall be filled upto 31 December 2022 for the posts such as Junior Engineer, Section Officer, Assistant Engineer, P A. to Secretary, LDC, Jr Steno, Steno, Jr Secretarial Assistant, Field Clerk, Stenographer Grade 3, Jr Assistant, Steno Typist, Assistant Teacher, Teacher, Draughtsman Grade 3, Store Keeper, Store Supervisor, Driver, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Jr Pharmacist, Pharmacist Dispenser, ANM, Staff Nurse/Nursing Officer, Assistant Law Officer, Section Officer, Lecturer, PGT, Head Clerk etc. Under 14 Groups.
DSSSB has already released Advertisement 1/22, 2/22, 3/22, 4/22, and 5/22 for AE, JE and SO Posts on dsssb.gov.in.. Eligible candidates can apply online for DSSSB Engineer Vacancy 2022 from 10 January 2022. They can check qualification, and other details by visiting the links below:
The candidates can check the tentative number of vacancies in each department below:
|
Post Name
|
Vacancy
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
575
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
116
|
Section Officer (Electrical)
|
1
|
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)
|
10
|
Secretary's Pa
|
1
|
Ldc
|
6
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
594
|
Field Clerk
|
5
|
Stenographer Grade-Iii
|
50
|
Junior Assistant Gr. Iv
|
359
|
Steno Typist
|
135
|
Steno Gr. Third
|
2
|
Ldc
|
558
|
Personal Assistant
|
5
|
Junior Stenographer
|
20
|
Junior Stenographer (Hindi)
|
2
|
Assistant Teacher Primary (Prt)
|
1959
|
Draftsman Gr. I (Civil)
|
1
|
Draftsman Gr. Ii (Civil)
|
7
|
Draftsman Gr. Iii (Civil)
|
8
|
Cartographer
|
6
|
Store Keeper
|
1
|
Store Supervisor
|
1
|
Driver
|
33
|
Driver
|
17
|
Lab Technician Gr. Third
|
5
|
Lab Technician Gr. Iv
|
12
|
Laboratory Technician
|
23
|
Laboratory Technician
|
2
|
Pharmacist
|
79
|
Junior Pharmacist
|
3
|
Pharmacist / Dispenser
|
128
|
Pharmacist (Allopathy)
|
40
|
Pay Attention
|
316
|
Staff Nurse/Nursing Officer
|
16
|
Staff Nurse Grade 'B'
|
1 1
|
Legal Assistant
|
19
|
Assistant Law Officer
|
6
|
So (Horticulture)
|
73
|
Pgt No.
|
1 1
|
Pgt History
|
18
|
Pgt Poll. Science
|
29
|
Pgt Economics
|
25
|
Pgt Geography
|
19
|
Pgt Maths
|
20
|
Pgt Commerce
|
16
|
Pgt Physics
|
7
|
Pgt Chemistry
|
24
|
Pgt Biology
|
29
|
Pgt Sociology
|
5
|
Pgt Home Science
|
1
|
Pgt Physical Education
|
24
|
Head Clerk / Dass Grade-Ii / Aso
|
24
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|
151
|
Assistant Sanitary Inspector
|
39
|
Welfare Officer
|
55
|
Tgt English
|
152
|
Tgt Maths
|
171
|
Tgt Social Science
|
43
|
Tgt Natural Science
|
156
|
Tgt Sanskrit
|
81
|
Tgt Urdu
|
12
|
Tgt Punjabi
|
9
|
Tgt Number
|
56
|
Drawing Teacher
|
224
|
Total
|
6624
|DSSSB Post Name
|DSSSB Notification Date
|DSSSB PGT Notification and DSSSB Staff Nurse Notification
|01 February 2022
|Lab Technician, Section Officer, Pharmacist, LDC, Steno, Jr Assistant, Assistant, PA, Junior Clerk, Jr Steno
|01 March 2022
|Draughtsman, Store Keeper, Driver
|01 April 2022
|Drawing teacher, TGT
|01 May 2022
|Welfare Officers, Counselor, Assistant Sanitary, Inspector, Head clerk, Asst SectionOfficer/DASS(Gr-II)
|01 Jun 2022
|DSSSB PRT Notification
|01 July 2022
|Warder, Matron, Fire Operator, JE (Environmental)
|01 August 2022
Candidates will be able to know the qualification, age limit, salary distribution, date of the exam and application for other posts, once the detailed notice is published. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the notice.